Monday Round-Up

2018 ITU World Triathlon Edmonton

Edmonton, Canada was sizzling this weekend with exciting racing at the ITU World Triathlon event.

In the men’s event, Mario Mola (ESP) surged ahead of Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt in the final lap of the run to take gold in 51:15, his fourth consecutive WTS podium. Bummenfelt ended up dropping back to take home silver in 51:18. Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle rounded out the men’s podium, taking home the bronze in 51:22.

In the women’s race, Great Britain’s Vicky Holland took gold in a convincing 56:51 after running away from the field (16:41), with Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle taking home the silver 57:02. Hot on Gentles’ heels was Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, who took home the bronze in 57:08.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mario Mola 9:07 26:24 14:25 51:15 2 Kristian Blummenfelt 9:09 26:23 14:29 51:18 3 Jacob Birtwhistle 9:23 26:10 14:33 51:22 4 Fernando Alarza 9:24 26:11 14:35 51:24 5 Jonathan Brownlee 8:52 26:40 14:37 51:25 6 Vincent Luis 8:50 26:40 14:41 51:30 7 Marten Van Riel 9:01 26:32 15:12 51:59 8 Richard Murray 9:24 26:11 15:15 52:06 9 Andreas Schilling 9:24 26:11 15:14 52:10 10 Sam Ward 9:11 26:20 15:17 52:13

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Vicky Holland 9:45 29:00 16:41 56:51 2 Ashleigh Gentle 10:13 28:32 16:53 57:02 3 Georgia Taylor-Brown 9:47 29:00 17:00 57:08 4 Jessica Learmonth 9:33 29:11 17:02 57:12 5 Jodie Stimpson 10:02 28:44 17:05 57:14 6 Katie Zaferes 9:45 29:02 17:19 57:30 7 Andrea Hewitt 10:03 28:40 17:25 57:38 8 Summer Cook 9:32 29:13 17:26 57:38 9 Verena Steinhauser 10:09 28:34 17:33 57:44 10 Taylor Spivey 9:44 29:02 17:37 57:50

2018 ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series Edmonton

It was victory for Team Australia in the ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series race in Edmonton on the weekend – the final Mixed Relay event of the 2018 series. With a mere two-seconds separating gold and silver, Team Australia staged a perfectly timed comeback to take the win in 1:19:29, ahead of Team USA who took silver in 1:19:31. Rounding out the podium was Team NZ who took home the bronze in 1:19:39.

Team

Position Name Leg 1 Leg 2 Leg 3 Leg 4 Finish 1 Team Australia 20:06 19:07 21:19 18:46 1:19:29 2 Team United States 20:05 19:04 21:19 18:50 1:19:31 3 Team New Zealand 20:22 18:45 21:10 19:08 1:19:39 4 Team Belgium 20:08 19:05 21:28 19:07 1:19:48 5 Team France 20:02 18:56 21:42 19:14 1:19:54 6 Team Great Britain 20:02 18:58 21:18 19:48 1:20:06 7 Team Canada 20:05 19:07 22:21 20:15 1:22:01 8 Team Netherlands 20:12 19:48 22:00 20:06 1:22:19 9 Team Portugal 20:24 19:24 22:28 20:05 1:22:31 10 Team Mexico 20:38 20:52 22:46 19:48 1:22:36

2018 Edmonton ITU World Paratriathlon Series

Edmonton also saw some strong Aussie performances in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series event, with most notable performance going to Emily Tapp who took home silver in the PTWC Women’s event (1:26:48).

PTWC Women – AUS

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 2nd Emily Tapp H1 14:17 54:18 14:04 1:26:48

PTS2 Men – AUS

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 6th Brant Garvey 10:36 38:30 25:28 1:17:53

PTS4 Men – AUS

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 6th Clint Pickin 12:07 33:34 22:12 1:11:06 13th Liam Twomey 12:15 37:34 26:26 1:19:28

PTS5 Men – AUS

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 11th Joshua Kassulke 12:34 35:11 19:55 1:10:02

IRONMAN Canada

Set in the rugged mountain landscapes of Whistler, and known for its tough, hilly bike course, this weekend saw the men-only professional race unfold at Ironman Canada. Leading from start to finish, Canada’s Brent McMahon dominated the event, finishing in 8:31:33, almost nine minutes ahead of his nearest rival, fellow countrymen, Jeff Symonds. Symonds took the second spot on the podium in 8:40:27. Rounding out the podium was USA’s Matt Russell who continues his comeback to long course racing. Russell took home third position in 8:45:33.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Brent McMahon 51:37 4:43:36 2:53:16 8:31:33 2 Jeff Symonds 51:44 4:49:20 2:56:24 8:40:27 3 Matt Russell 57:50 4:46:25 2:56:58 8:45:33 4 Sam Long 57:49 4:44:05 3:02:57 8:48:05 5 Justin Metzler 51:46 4:50:04 3:04:50 8:50:34 6 Nathan Killam 57:48 4:52:55 3:14:28 9:09:31 7 Andrew Talansky 57:49 4:40:26 3:29:26 9:11:37 8 Mark Bowstead 51:42 4:43:34 3:35:25 9:15:09 9 Tripp Hipple 54:58 4:47:30 3:29:52 9:17:02 10 Adam Feigh 57:44 5:05:12 3:11:27 9:18:47

IRONMAN Hamburg

Known as Germany’s gate to the world with its enormous industrial port area, and as one of Europe’s greenest major cities with its parks, meadows and forests, Hamburg offers a unique and unforgettable race experience for all athletes. And, with soaring temps and the swim cancelled (and replaced with a run) due to algae, Ironman Hamburg was one to remember.

Belgium’s Bart Aernouts took the lead early in the men’s race and with a strong performance across the run/bike/run, claimed victory in 7:05:25, over seven minutes ahead of second place, which went to Great Britain’s Joe Skipper (7:12:34). Rounding out the men’s event was South Africa’s James Cunnama who crossed the finish line in 7:13:52.

In the women’s race, Australia’s Sarah Crowley claimed convincing victory in 8:08:19, just over five minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Germany’s Katharina Grohmann who took home second place (8:13:28). Denmark’s Maja Stage Nielsen rounded out the women’s podium in 8:21:21.

Pro Men

Position Name Run Bike Run Finish 1 Bart Aernouts 19:46 4:00:50 2:39:51 7:05:25 2 Joe Skipper 19:49 4:01:39 2:45:38 7:12:34 3 James Cunnama 19:52 4:00:44 2:48:44 7:13:52 4 Will Clarke 19:48 4:08:58 2:45:39 7:20:16 5 Franz Loeschke 19:51 4:07:13 2:54:35 7:26:54 6 Jonathan Shearon 21:08 4:12:07 2:50:59 7:30:07 7 Patrick Dirksmeier 19:50 4:13:00 2:51:46 7:30:39 8 Paul Schuster 19:52 4:07:13 3:02:08 7:34:04 9 Tim Don 19:51 4:01:31 3:14:30 7:40:58 10 Thomas Bosch 19:50 4:14:03 3:03:35 7:43:01

Pro Women

Position Name Run Bike Run Finish 1 Sarah Crowley 22:46 4:34:45 3:05:36 8:08:19 2 Katharina Grohmann 23:15 4:38:14 3:06:17 8:13:28 3 Maja Stage Nielsen 23:57 4:46:26 3:05:39 8:21:21 4 Trine Boye Larsen 29:02 5:01:12 3:28:02 9:04:22 5 Daniela Saemmler 22:54 4:32:12 4:18:13 9:18:30 6 Rahel Bellinga 26:09 4:52:52 3:52:28 9:19:08 7 Jana Candrova 25:23 5:13:33 3:37:14 9:22:40

IRONMAN Switzerland

Set in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful countries, Ironman Switzerland saw an impressive line-up of professional athletes take to the start line on the weekend. The result – fast and furious long course racing.

Less than five minutes separated the top three in the men’s event, with hometown hero, Jan Van Berkel (SUI) running away from the field (2:45:18) to take the win in 8:09:18. David Plese (SLO) took the second spot on the podium finishing in 8:13:27. Despite having the fastest bikes split of the day (4:14:52), Australian uber-biker, Cameron Wurf wasn’t able to close the gap on the run, finishing in third in 8:14:13.

In the women’s race, victory went to Finland’s Kaisa Sali who dominated the event with a consistent performance across the swim, bike and run. Sali claimed victory in 9:06:01, over eight minutes ahead of second place, which went to USA’s Sky Moench (9:14:36). Despite coming out of the water in first position (55:12), Australia’s Annabel Luxford wasn’t able to hold off her rivals on the bike and run, finishing in third position in 9:16:55.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jan Van Berkel 50:25 4:29:50 2:45:18 8:09:18 2 David Plese 51:44 4:19:04 2:57:38 8:13:27 3 Cameron Wurf 56:11 4:14:52 2:58:58 8:14:13 4 Mike Phillips 50:30 4:29:46 2:53:26 8:17:36 5 Listed as ‘Anonymous’ on ironman.com -* -* 2:51:31 8:21:52 6 Jeremy Jurkiewicz 50:28 4:29:41 3:00:06 8:24:09 7 Sven Riederer 50:33 4:29:39 3:00:39 8:24:53 8 Samuel Huerzeler 54:51 4:34:56 2:55:04 8:29:34 9 Julian Mutterer 54:54 4:35:14 2:56:32 8:30:37 10 Miquel Blanchart Tinto 54:46 4:45:52 2:49:10 8:34:09

*Athlete name and results not available at time of collating the Monday Round-Up

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kaisa Sali 57:20 4:53:59 3:08:42 9:06:01 2 Skye Moench 57:16 4:57:11 3:15:09 9:14:36 3 Annabel Luxford 55:12 4:57:54 3:18:34 9:16:55 4 Lisa Roberts 1:05:11 5:12:05 3:00:27 9:23:31 5 Elisabeth Gruber 1:05:43 5:01:19 3:16:31 9:28:25 6 Nina Derron 59:33 5:07:29 3:20:31 9:31:50 7 Melanie Burke 1:15:48 5:06:04 3:11:47 9:38:51 8 Corina Hengartner 1:02:44 5:12:41 3:22:34 9:43:32 9 Frederica De Nicola 1:02:41 5:05:37 3:32:42 9:47:06 10 Martina Kunz 59:59 5:04:11 3:49:23 9:59:42

IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa

With the swim cancelled due to fog, Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa was turned into a bike/run event on the weekend. And it was an Aussie domination with two Aussie long course favourites taking the win in both the men’s and women’s events.

Sam Appleton (AUS) lead the men’s event from start to finish, claiming victory in 3:17:35. Less than four minutes later, Canada’s Jackson Laundry crossed the finish, claiming the second spot on the podium in 3:21:42. Tyler Butterfield (BMU) rounded out the men’s podium in 3:22:34. Aussie Joe Gambles rounded out the men’s top five, finishing in 3:26:50.

Just over three minutes separated the top three in the women’s event, with victory going to new mum, Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) who finished in 3:43:21. Less than two minutes behind Carfrae was Canada’s Heather Wurtele who finished in second place in 3:45:20. Pamella Oliveira (BRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 3:46:30.

Pro Men

Position Name Bike Run Finish 1 Sam Appleton 2:00:47 1:15:11 3:17:35 2 Jackson Laundry 2:04:25 1:15:34 3:21:42 3 Tyler Butterfield 2:08:19 1:12:44 3:22:34 4 Tim O’Donnell 2:07:30 1:16:00 3:25:25 5 Joe Gambles 2:10:36 1:14:36 3:26:50 6 Taylor Reid 2:09:43 1:16:31 3:27:55 7 Sean Harrington 2:13:39 1:14:29 3:29:49 8 Nicholas Granet 2:11:10 1:16:42 3:29:51 9 Timothy Winslow 2:09:44 1:21:11 3:32:39 10 Thiago Vinhal 2:18:29 1:14:08 3:34:22

Pro Women

Position Name Bike Run Finish 1 Mirinda Carfrae 2:21:23 1:20:06 3:43:21 2 Heather Wurtele 2:20:05 1:23:32 3:45:20 3 Pamella Oliveira 2:23:10 1:21:21 3:46:30 4 Jocelyn McCauley 2:20:53 1:24:49 3:47:39 5 Alycia Hill 2:28:40 1:25:29 3:55:55 6 Jennifer Spieldenner 2:27:05 1:27:14 3:56:17 7 Melanie McQuaid 2:23:48 1:33:07 3:58:49 8 Kinsey Laine 2:27:31 1:31:03 4:00:28 9 Kyra Wiens 2:30:06 1:30:38 4:02:51 10 Meredith Hill 2:28:50 1:31:34 4:02:57

Ford Challenge Prague

A strong field of professional triathletes took to the start line of the second edition of Ford Challenge Prague (1.9km swim/90km bike/21.1km run), which took place in the centre of Prague on the weekend.

Five-time World Champion and silver Olympic medallist, Javier Gomez (ESP) dominated the men’s race, finishing in 3:44:40, over six minutes ahead of fellow countrymen, Pablo Dapena Gonzalez (ESP) who finished in second place in 3:50:53. Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck rounded out the men’s podium in 3:51:55.

Less than a minute separated the top three across the line in the women’s event, but victory went to Belgium’s Katrien Verstuyft (4:21:30). Almost 33-seconds later Canada’s Kirsty Jahn crossed the finish, taking home second place (4:22:03). Great Britain’s Laura Siddall rounded out the women’s finishing in 4:22:21.

Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Javier Gomez Noya 3:44:40 2 Pablo Dapena Gonzalez 3:50:53 3 Pieter Heemeryck 3:51:55 4 Filipe Azevedo 3:54:48 5 Niclas Bock 3:58:59 6 Lukas Kocar 3:59:50 7 Jonathan Ciavattella 4:01:51 8 Petr Soukup 4:03:35 9 George Goodwin 4:04:15 10 Christian Birngruber 4:04:48

Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Katrien Verstuyft 4:21:30 2 Kirsty Jahn 4:22:03 3 Laura Siddall 4:22:21 4 Agnieszka Jerzyk 4:24:11 5 Lisa Hutthaler 4:25:28 6 Kimberley Morrison 4:25:49 7 Simona Krivankova 4:26:20 8 Chantal Cummings 4:29:13 9 Margie Santimaria 4:32:06 10 Sarissa De Vries 4:39:42

