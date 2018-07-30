Monday Round-Up
2018 ITU World Triathlon Edmonton
Edmonton, Canada was sizzling this weekend with exciting racing at the ITU World Triathlon event.
In the men’s event, Mario Mola (ESP) surged ahead of Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt in the final lap of the run to take gold in 51:15, his fourth consecutive WTS podium. Bummenfelt ended up dropping back to take home silver in 51:18. Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle rounded out the men’s podium, taking home the bronze in 51:22.
In the women’s race, Great Britain’s Vicky Holland took gold in a convincing 56:51 after running away from the field (16:41), with Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle taking home the silver 57:02. Hot on Gentles’ heels was Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown, who took home the bronze in 57:08.
Elite Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mario Mola
|9:07
|26:24
|14:25
|51:15
|2
|Kristian Blummenfelt
|9:09
|26:23
|14:29
|51:18
|3
|Jacob Birtwhistle
|9:23
|26:10
|14:33
|51:22
|4
|Fernando Alarza
|9:24
|26:11
|14:35
|51:24
|5
|Jonathan Brownlee
|8:52
|26:40
|14:37
|51:25
|6
|Vincent Luis
|8:50
|26:40
|14:41
|51:30
|7
|Marten Van Riel
|9:01
|26:32
|15:12
|51:59
|8
|Richard Murray
|9:24
|26:11
|15:15
|52:06
|9
|Andreas Schilling
|9:24
|26:11
|15:14
|52:10
|10
|Sam Ward
|9:11
|26:20
|15:17
|52:13
Full results here
Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Vicky Holland
|9:45
|29:00
|16:41
|56:51
|2
|Ashleigh Gentle
|10:13
|28:32
|16:53
|57:02
|3
|Georgia Taylor-Brown
|9:47
|29:00
|17:00
|57:08
|4
|Jessica Learmonth
|9:33
|29:11
|17:02
|57:12
|5
|Jodie Stimpson
|10:02
|28:44
|17:05
|57:14
|6
|Katie Zaferes
|9:45
|29:02
|17:19
|57:30
|7
|Andrea Hewitt
|10:03
|28:40
|17:25
|57:38
|8
|Summer Cook
|9:32
|29:13
|17:26
|57:38
|9
|Verena Steinhauser
|10:09
|28:34
|17:33
|57:44
|10
|Taylor Spivey
|9:44
|29:02
|17:37
|57:50
Full results here
2018 ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series Edmonton
It was victory for Team Australia in the ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series race in Edmonton on the weekend – the final Mixed Relay event of the 2018 series. With a mere two-seconds separating gold and silver, Team Australia staged a perfectly timed comeback to take the win in 1:19:29, ahead of Team USA who took silver in 1:19:31. Rounding out the podium was Team NZ who took home the bronze in 1:19:39.
Team
|Position
|Name
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Leg 3
|Leg 4
|Finish
|1
|Team Australia
|20:06
|19:07
|21:19
|18:46
|1:19:29
|2
|Team United States
|20:05
|19:04
|21:19
|18:50
|1:19:31
|3
|Team New Zealand
|20:22
|18:45
|21:10
|19:08
|1:19:39
|4
|Team Belgium
|20:08
|19:05
|21:28
|19:07
|1:19:48
|5
|Team France
|20:02
|18:56
|21:42
|19:14
|1:19:54
|6
|Team Great Britain
|20:02
|18:58
|21:18
|19:48
|1:20:06
|7
|Team Canada
|20:05
|19:07
|22:21
|20:15
|1:22:01
|8
|Team Netherlands
|20:12
|19:48
|22:00
|20:06
|1:22:19
|9
|Team Portugal
|20:24
|19:24
|22:28
|20:05
|1:22:31
|10
|Team Mexico
|20:38
|20:52
|22:46
|19:48
|1:22:36
Full results here
2018 Edmonton ITU World Paratriathlon Series
Edmonton also saw some strong Aussie performances in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series event, with most notable performance going to Emily Tapp who took home silver in the PTWC Women’s event (1:26:48).
PTWC Women – AUS
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|2nd
|Emily Tapp H1
|14:17
|54:18
|14:04
|1:26:48
Full results here
PTS2 Men – AUS
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|6th
|Brant Garvey
|10:36
|38:30
|25:28
|1:17:53
Full results here
PTS4 Men – AUS
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|6th
|Clint Pickin
|12:07
|33:34
|22:12
|1:11:06
|13th
|Liam Twomey
|12:15
|37:34
|26:26
|1:19:28
Full results here
PTS5 Men – AUS
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|11th
|Joshua Kassulke
|12:34
|35:11
|19:55
|1:10:02
Full results here
IRONMAN Canada
Set in the rugged mountain landscapes of Whistler, and known for its tough, hilly bike course, this weekend saw the men-only professional race unfold at Ironman Canada. Leading from start to finish, Canada’s Brent McMahon dominated the event, finishing in 8:31:33, almost nine minutes ahead of his nearest rival, fellow countrymen, Jeff Symonds. Symonds took the second spot on the podium in 8:40:27. Rounding out the podium was USA’s Matt Russell who continues his comeback to long course racing. Russell took home third position in 8:45:33.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Brent McMahon
|51:37
|4:43:36
|2:53:16
|8:31:33
|2
|Jeff Symonds
|51:44
|4:49:20
|2:56:24
|8:40:27
|3
|Matt Russell
|57:50
|4:46:25
|2:56:58
|8:45:33
|4
|Sam Long
|57:49
|4:44:05
|3:02:57
|8:48:05
|5
|Justin Metzler
|51:46
|4:50:04
|3:04:50
|8:50:34
|6
|Nathan Killam
|57:48
|4:52:55
|3:14:28
|9:09:31
|7
|Andrew Talansky
|57:49
|4:40:26
|3:29:26
|9:11:37
|8
|Mark Bowstead
|51:42
|4:43:34
|3:35:25
|9:15:09
|9
|Tripp Hipple
|54:58
|4:47:30
|3:29:52
|9:17:02
|10
|Adam Feigh
|57:44
|5:05:12
|3:11:27
|9:18:47
IRONMAN Hamburg
Known as Germany’s gate to the world with its enormous industrial port area, and as one of Europe’s greenest major cities with its parks, meadows and forests, Hamburg offers a unique and unforgettable race experience for all athletes. And, with soaring temps and the swim cancelled (and replaced with a run) due to algae, Ironman Hamburg was one to remember.
Belgium’s Bart Aernouts took the lead early in the men’s race and with a strong performance across the run/bike/run, claimed victory in 7:05:25, over seven minutes ahead of second place, which went to Great Britain’s Joe Skipper (7:12:34). Rounding out the men’s event was South Africa’s James Cunnama who crossed the finish line in 7:13:52.
In the women’s race, Australia’s Sarah Crowley claimed convincing victory in 8:08:19, just over five minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Germany’s Katharina Grohmann who took home second place (8:13:28). Denmark’s Maja Stage Nielsen rounded out the women’s podium in 8:21:21.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Run
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Bart Aernouts
|19:46
|4:00:50
|2:39:51
|7:05:25
|2
|Joe Skipper
|19:49
|4:01:39
|2:45:38
|7:12:34
|3
|James Cunnama
|19:52
|4:00:44
|2:48:44
|7:13:52
|4
|Will Clarke
|19:48
|4:08:58
|2:45:39
|7:20:16
|5
|Franz Loeschke
|19:51
|4:07:13
|2:54:35
|7:26:54
|6
|Jonathan Shearon
|21:08
|4:12:07
|2:50:59
|7:30:07
|7
|Patrick Dirksmeier
|19:50
|4:13:00
|2:51:46
|7:30:39
|8
|Paul Schuster
|19:52
|4:07:13
|3:02:08
|7:34:04
|9
|Tim Don
|19:51
|4:01:31
|3:14:30
|7:40:58
|10
|Thomas Bosch
|19:50
|4:14:03
|3:03:35
|7:43:01
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Run
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sarah Crowley
|22:46
|4:34:45
|3:05:36
|8:08:19
|2
|Katharina Grohmann
|23:15
|4:38:14
|3:06:17
|8:13:28
|3
|Maja Stage Nielsen
|23:57
|4:46:26
|3:05:39
|8:21:21
|4
|Trine Boye Larsen
|29:02
|5:01:12
|3:28:02
|9:04:22
|5
|Daniela Saemmler
|22:54
|4:32:12
|4:18:13
|9:18:30
|6
|Rahel Bellinga
|26:09
|4:52:52
|3:52:28
|9:19:08
|7
|Jana Candrova
|25:23
|5:13:33
|3:37:14
|9:22:40
IRONMAN Switzerland
Set in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful countries, Ironman Switzerland saw an impressive line-up of professional athletes take to the start line on the weekend. The result – fast and furious long course racing.
Less than five minutes separated the top three in the men’s event, with hometown hero, Jan Van Berkel (SUI) running away from the field (2:45:18) to take the win in 8:09:18. David Plese (SLO) took the second spot on the podium finishing in 8:13:27. Despite having the fastest bikes split of the day (4:14:52), Australian uber-biker, Cameron Wurf wasn’t able to close the gap on the run, finishing in third in 8:14:13.
In the women’s race, victory went to Finland’s Kaisa Sali who dominated the event with a consistent performance across the swim, bike and run. Sali claimed victory in 9:06:01, over eight minutes ahead of second place, which went to USA’s Sky Moench (9:14:36). Despite coming out of the water in first position (55:12), Australia’s Annabel Luxford wasn’t able to hold off her rivals on the bike and run, finishing in third position in 9:16:55.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jan Van Berkel
|50:25
|4:29:50
|2:45:18
|8:09:18
|2
|David Plese
|51:44
|4:19:04
|2:57:38
|8:13:27
|3
|Cameron Wurf
|56:11
|4:14:52
|2:58:58
|8:14:13
|4
|Mike Phillips
|50:30
|4:29:46
|2:53:26
|8:17:36
|5
|Listed as ‘Anonymous’ on ironman.com
|-*
|-*
|2:51:31
|8:21:52
|6
|Jeremy Jurkiewicz
|50:28
|4:29:41
|3:00:06
|8:24:09
|7
|Sven Riederer
|50:33
|4:29:39
|3:00:39
|8:24:53
|8
|Samuel Huerzeler
|54:51
|4:34:56
|2:55:04
|8:29:34
|9
|Julian Mutterer
|54:54
|4:35:14
|2:56:32
|8:30:37
|10
|Miquel Blanchart Tinto
|54:46
|4:45:52
|2:49:10
|8:34:09
*Athlete name and results not available at time of collating the Monday Round-Up
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Kaisa Sali
|57:20
|4:53:59
|3:08:42
|9:06:01
|2
|Skye Moench
|57:16
|4:57:11
|3:15:09
|9:14:36
|3
|Annabel Luxford
|55:12
|4:57:54
|3:18:34
|9:16:55
|4
|Lisa Roberts
|1:05:11
|5:12:05
|3:00:27
|9:23:31
|5
|Elisabeth Gruber
|1:05:43
|5:01:19
|3:16:31
|9:28:25
|6
|Nina Derron
|59:33
|5:07:29
|3:20:31
|9:31:50
|7
|Melanie Burke
|1:15:48
|5:06:04
|3:11:47
|9:38:51
|8
|Corina Hengartner
|1:02:44
|5:12:41
|3:22:34
|9:43:32
|9
|Frederica De Nicola
|1:02:41
|5:05:37
|3:32:42
|9:47:06
|10
|Martina Kunz
|59:59
|5:04:11
|3:49:23
|9:59:42
IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa
With the swim cancelled due to fog, Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa was turned into a bike/run event on the weekend. And it was an Aussie domination with two Aussie long course favourites taking the win in both the men’s and women’s events.
Sam Appleton (AUS) lead the men’s event from start to finish, claiming victory in 3:17:35. Less than four minutes later, Canada’s Jackson Laundry crossed the finish, claiming the second spot on the podium in 3:21:42. Tyler Butterfield (BMU) rounded out the men’s podium in 3:22:34. Aussie Joe Gambles rounded out the men’s top five, finishing in 3:26:50.
Just over three minutes separated the top three in the women’s event, with victory going to new mum, Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) who finished in 3:43:21. Less than two minutes behind Carfrae was Canada’s Heather Wurtele who finished in second place in 3:45:20. Pamella Oliveira (BRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 3:46:30.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sam Appleton
|2:00:47
|1:15:11
|3:17:35
|2
|Jackson Laundry
|2:04:25
|1:15:34
|3:21:42
|3
|Tyler Butterfield
|2:08:19
|1:12:44
|3:22:34
|4
|Tim O’Donnell
|2:07:30
|1:16:00
|3:25:25
|5
|Joe Gambles
|2:10:36
|1:14:36
|3:26:50
|6
|Taylor Reid
|2:09:43
|1:16:31
|3:27:55
|7
|Sean Harrington
|2:13:39
|1:14:29
|3:29:49
|8
|Nicholas Granet
|2:11:10
|1:16:42
|3:29:51
|9
|Timothy Winslow
|2:09:44
|1:21:11
|3:32:39
|10
|Thiago Vinhal
|2:18:29
|1:14:08
|3:34:22
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mirinda Carfrae
|2:21:23
|1:20:06
|3:43:21
|2
|Heather Wurtele
|2:20:05
|1:23:32
|3:45:20
|3
|Pamella Oliveira
|2:23:10
|1:21:21
|3:46:30
|4
|Jocelyn McCauley
|2:20:53
|1:24:49
|3:47:39
|5
|Alycia Hill
|2:28:40
|1:25:29
|3:55:55
|6
|Jennifer Spieldenner
|2:27:05
|1:27:14
|3:56:17
|7
|Melanie McQuaid
|2:23:48
|1:33:07
|3:58:49
|8
|Kinsey Laine
|2:27:31
|1:31:03
|4:00:28
|9
|Kyra Wiens
|2:30:06
|1:30:38
|4:02:51
|10
|Meredith Hill
|2:28:50
|1:31:34
|4:02:57
Ford Challenge Prague
A strong field of professional triathletes took to the start line of the second edition of Ford Challenge Prague (1.9km swim/90km bike/21.1km run), which took place in the centre of Prague on the weekend.
Five-time World Champion and silver Olympic medallist, Javier Gomez (ESP) dominated the men’s race, finishing in 3:44:40, over six minutes ahead of fellow countrymen, Pablo Dapena Gonzalez (ESP) who finished in second place in 3:50:53. Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck rounded out the men’s podium in 3:51:55.
Less than a minute separated the top three across the line in the women’s event, but victory went to Belgium’s Katrien Verstuyft (4:21:30). Almost 33-seconds later Canada’s Kirsty Jahn crossed the finish, taking home second place (4:22:03). Great Britain’s Laura Siddall rounded out the women’s finishing in 4:22:21.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Javier Gomez Noya
|3:44:40
|2
|Pablo Dapena Gonzalez
|3:50:53
|3
|Pieter Heemeryck
|3:51:55
|4
|Filipe Azevedo
|3:54:48
|5
|Niclas Bock
|3:58:59
|6
|Lukas Kocar
|3:59:50
|7
|Jonathan Ciavattella
|4:01:51
|8
|Petr Soukup
|4:03:35
|9
|George Goodwin
|4:04:15
|10
|Christian Birngruber
|4:04:48
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Katrien Verstuyft
|4:21:30
|2
|Kirsty Jahn
|4:22:03
|3
|Laura Siddall
|4:22:21
|4
|Agnieszka Jerzyk
|4:24:11
|5
|Lisa Hutthaler
|4:25:28
|6
|Kimberley Morrison
|4:25:49
|7
|Simona Krivankova
|4:26:20
|8
|Chantal Cummings
|4:29:13
|9
|Margie Santimaria
|4:32:06
|10
|Sarissa De Vries
|4:39:42
Feature image: ITU Media | Wagner Araujo