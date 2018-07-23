Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN Lake Placid

Nestled in the breathtaking Adirondack Mountains, in northeastern New York, Ironman Lake Placid is one of the longest-running Ironman races in the US (aside from the Ironman World Championships in Kona). Since its debut in 1999, it is said to be one of the most iconic events in triathlon.

This weekend saw the women-only professional race unfold in almost ideal race conditions – overcast, mild temps and some rain.

Defending champion, Heather Jackson (USA) was one of the favourites going into the event – Jackson won the event in 2016. Early on into the non-wetsuit, two-lap swim, Jackson found herself at the front of the field – unusual for Jackson who is said to normally be a mid-pack swimmer in most races. Jackson maintained her lead throughout the swim and exited the water in first position (1:00:58). Onto the hilly and challenging, two-lap bike course, Jackson maintained her lead completing the bike portion of the Ironman in 5:04:44 – the fastest bike split of the day. In the lead all day, Jackson ran away from the field on the run, completing the marathon in 3:08:30, and taking the convincing win in 9:18:49.

Almost 15 minutes behind Jackson was Canada’s Jen Annett. After a strong swim (1:02:58) and bike (5:04:59), Annett wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the run (3:20:47) and finished her day in second place in a time of 9:33:48. Less than 10 minutes behind Annett was USA’s Sarah Piampiano. Despite having the fastest run of the day (3:07:31), Piampiano wasn’t able to close the gap on second place and crossed the finish line in third (9:43:24).

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Heather Jackson 1:00:58 5:04:44 3:08:30 9:18:49 2 Jen Annett 1:02:58 5:04:59 3:20:47 9:33:48 3 Sarah Piampiano 1:04:40 5:25:24 3:07:31 9:43:24 4 Jodie Robertson 1:02:20 5:14:58 3:23:50 9:49:56 5 Lenny Ramsey 1:06:27 5:35:25 3:09:17 9:57:53 6 Jennie Hansen 1:06:21 5:33:10 3:22:45 10:08:45 7 Caroline St-Pierre 1:01:00 5:48:20 3:23:06 10:17:04 8 Rachel Jastrebsky 1:05:19 5:46:42 3:22:34 10:19:49 9 Robyn Hardage 1:05:13 5:45:33 3:28:45 10:25:43 10 Carly Johann 1:04:37 5:45:14 3:36:31 10:32:51

Feature image: Korupt Vision