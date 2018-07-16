Monday Round Up

IRONMAN UK

This weekend saw the 10th edition of Ironman UK unfold in what is dubbed as one of UK’s friendliest towns, Bolton, with hometown favourites taking out both the men’s and women’s races.

In the men’s race, it was Joe Skipper (GBR) who ran home to claim victory, coming through the tape in a convincing 7:55:34. Just over seven minutes later, Germany’s Marc Duelsen came in to claim the second spot on the podium in a time of 8:02:54. After a slower start to the day, fellow countrymen Fabian Rahn (GER) fought back on the bike and the run, and rounded out the men’s podium finishing in a time of 8:18:23.

All eyes were on hometown favourite, Lucy Gossage (GBR) in the women’s race. Leading out of the swim (1:02:26) she maintained her strong lead on the bike (4:28:40) and run (3:14:26), and claimed victory in a crushing 8:51:18 – her fifth victory at Ironman UK. Second place on the podium went to Sweden’s Camilla Lindholm Borg who, despite a slower swim, fought back on the bike and run, finishing in 9:24:15. Canada’s Angela Naeth rounded out the women’s podium in 9:33:48.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Joe Skipper 56:35 4:08:30 2:45:56 7:55:34 2 Marc Duelsen 56:00 4:06:21 2:56:19 8:02:54 3 Fabian Rahn 1:05:30 4:15:17 2:53:17 8:18:23 4 Henry Irvine 58:19 4:08:35 3:08:20 8:19:50 5 Simon Cochrane 53:09 4:27:11 2:56:36 8:21:16 6 Erik-Simon Strijk 57:06 4:19:23 3:06:23 8:28:03 7 Fraser Cartmell 55:59 4:18:44 3:17:00 8:36:24 8 Domenico Passuello 1:01:56 4:22:39 3:16:16 8:46:19 9 Eneko Elosegi 1:05:21 4:31:26 3:19:55 9:02:46

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Gossage 1:02:26 4:28:40 3:14:26 8:51:18 2 Camilla Lindholm Borg 1:29:15 4:38:47 3:10:45 9:24:15 3 Angela Naeth 1:04:53 4:36:01 3:46:33 9:33:48

2018 ITU World Triathlon Hamburg

It was an action-packed weekend of racing on the ITU circuit this weekend. First up, Hamburg.

Only eight seconds separated the top three in the men’s race at the 2018 ITU World Triathlon event in Hamburg. Spain’s Mario Mola ran away from the field to claim gold, finishing in a time of 53:24, five seconds ahead of Vincent Luis (FRA) who took silver in 53:29. Coming from behind, Richard Murray (RSA) rounded out the men’s podium and claimed bronze in 53:32. Australia’s Jake Birtwhistle made the top five, finishing in fifth position in 53:42.

In the women’s race, gold went to Cassandre Beaugrand (FRA) who had a clear victory, finishing in 58:06, 30-seconds ahead of her nearest rival. Germany’s Laura Lindermann claimed silver in 58:36, while bronze went to Katie Zaferes (USA) who finished in 58:37. Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden finished in eighth position in 58:59.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mario Mola 9:10 29:26 13:59 53:24 2 Vincent Luis 8:54 29:24 14:25 53:29 3 Richard Murray 9:21 29:16 14:10 53:32 4 Jonathan Brownlee 9:03 29:13 14:31 53:36 5 Jacob Birtwhistle 9:07 29:27 14:21 53:42 6 Dorian Coninx 9:06 29:28 14:20 53:46 7 Marten Van Riel 8:54 29:41 14:29 53:50 8 Tyler Mislawchuk 8:56 29:38 14:30 53:52 9 Andreas Schilling 9:11 29:26 14:28 53:55 10 Leo Bergere 9:08 29:24 14:34 53:57

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cassandre Beaugrand 9:29 31:59 15:48 58:06 2 Laura Lindermann 9:59 31:23 16:09 58:36 3 Katie Zaferes 9:54 31:30 16:17 58:37 4 Nicola Spirig 9:59 31:21 16:30 58:42 5 Kirsten Kasper 9:54 31:32 16:26 58:44 6 Non Stanford 9:55 31:32 16:25 58:45 7 Jodie Stimpson 9:57 31:24 16:34 58:48 8 Natalie Van Coevorden 9:58 31:25 16:41 58:59 9 Taylor Spivey 9:31 31:53 16:48 59:05 10 Flora Duffy 9:35 31:52 16:53 59:10

2018 Hamburg ITU Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships

There was some exciting racing in the ITU Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships on the weekend, with less than a minute separating the top three teams.

Gold went to Team France who finished in 1:20:06. Defending champions, Team Australia came from behind with a blinding finish to snatch silver in 1:20:49. Two seconds later, Team USA crossed the line to claim bronze in 1:20:51.

Elite Men

Position Name Leg 1 Leg 2 Leg 3 Leg 4 Finish 1 Team France 20:50 18:54 21:07 19:16 1:20:06 2 Team Australia 21:03 19:19 21:10 19:19 1:20:49 3 Team United States 20:57 19:13 20:44 20:00 1:20:51 4 Team Great Britain 20:51 19:00 21:11 20:08 1:21:09 5 Tam Netherlands 20:58 19:33 21:12 19:43 1:21:24 6 Team Germany 20:49 19:32 21:22 19:47 1:21:29 7 Team Japan 21:04 19:09 21:09 20:12 1:21:32 8 Team Switzerland 21:03 19:20 21:16 20:02 1:21:40 9 Team Italy 20:54 19:20 21:29 20:06 1:21:47 10 Team Canada 21:20 19:20 21:14 20:27 1:22:20

2018 Fyn ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championships

There was some fast and furious action at the 2018 ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championships in Fyn, Denmark on the weekend.

The men’s race went to Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez who claimed victory in 5:19:30. Less than three minutes behind, in second place was Switzerland’s Ruedi Wild who finished in 5:22:13. Marko Albert (EST) rounded out the men’s podium in 5:22:27.

In the women’s event, it was Helle Frederiksen who was in a league of her own. Frederiksen ran away in the final stretch to claim victory in 5:49:04, going one better than her silver in the Penticton ITU Long Distance Triathlon World Championship in 2017. Just over two minutes later, Barbara Riveros (CHI) finished in second place in 5:51:22, with the third spot on the podium going to Australia’s Annabel Luxford who finished in 5:55:47.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Pablo Dapena Gonzalez 36:56 2:51:19 1:47:39 5:19:30 2 Ruedi Wild 37:27 2:50:12 1:50:53 5:22:13 3 Marko Albert 36:54 2:51:34 1:50:33 5:22:27 4 Kevin Maurel 39:01 2:49:19 1:53:33 5:25:24 5 Giulio Molinari 38:58 2:49:06 1:54:18 5:26:10 6 Mathias Lyngso Petersen 37:21 2:50:41 1:56:55 5:29:19 7 Kristian Hogenhaug 40:48 2:52:10 1:52:44 5:29:38 8 Viktor Zyemtsev 40:17 2:56:50 1:51:05 5:31:52 9 Cyril Viennot 38:58 2:54:06 1:55:21 5:32:08 10 Anders Christensen 40:48 2:52:18 1:55:09 5:32:11

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Helle Frederiksen 39:35 3:09:23 1:56:27 5:49:04 2 Barbara Riveros 39:43 3:09:25 1:57:35 5:51:22 3 Annabel Luxford 39:38 3:09:22 2:03:10 5:55:47 4 Camilla Pedersen 39:40 3:09:28 2:06:37 5:59:21 5 Maja Stage Nielsen 44:47 3:11:05 2:08:56 6:08:29 6 Alexandra Tondeur 45:39 3:18:09 2:01:37 6:09:26 7 Gurutze Frades Larralde 48:51 3:14:33 2:04:27 6:12:18 8 Michelle Vesterby 44:02 3:11:41 2:14:31 6:14:38 9 Pernille Thalund 42:35 3:13:19 2:14:17 6:14:48 10 Anna Noguera 45:25 3:18:28 2:07:50 6:15:47

2018 Fyn ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships

There were some strong performances in the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships in Fyn, Denmark on the weekend.

The men’s event saw Ruben Ruzafa (ESP) take the gold in 2:06:04, while New Zealand’s Sam Osborne claimed silver in 2:07:51. Brice Daubord (FRA) rounded out the men’s podium, taking home the bronze in 2:08:39. Australia’s Ben Allen finished in eighth position in 2:11:37.

The gold medal in the women’s race went to Great Britain’s Lesley Paterson who ran away from the field, crossing the finish line in 2:27:10. Fellow countrywoman, Nicole Walters took home the silver (2:29:41) while only seconds behind Walters, Eleonora Peroncini (ITA) claimed bronze. Australia’s Penny Slater finished in seventh place in 2:35:05.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Ruben Ruzafa 13:26 1:13:24 36:50 2:06:04 2 Sam Osborne 12:46 1:15:44 37:12 2:07:51 3 Brice Daubord 12:45 1:17:25 36:01 2:08:39 4 Bradley Weiss 13:12 1:15:06 37:52 2:08:42 5 Arthur Forissier 13:33 1:16:40 36:49 2:09:26 6 Francisco Serrano 13:20 1:16:26 37:28 2:09:47 7 Marcello Ugazio 13:30 1:17:48 36:35 2:10:21 8 Ben Allen 12:48 1:17:31 38:58 2:11:37 9 Maxim Chane 12:14 1:17:41 40:51 2:13:18 10 Theo Dupras 13:49 1:16:28 40:44 2:13:25

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lesley Paterson 14:45 1:27:23 41:41 2:27:10 2 Nicole Walters 13:57 1:28:22 44:00 2:29:41 3 Eleonora Peroncini 15:29 1:27:07 44:27 2:29:57 4 Morgane Riou 15:37 1:27:56 44:32 2:31:13 5 Samantha Kingsford 14:36 1:28:08 45:42 2:31:24 6 Carina Wasle 15:07 1:30:00 46:09 2:34:25 7 Penny Slater 14:53 1:30:27 46:54 2:35:05 8 Nicoline Rahbek Sorensen 15:39 1:31:44 46:15 2:37:17 9 Daria Rogozina 19:13 1:33:37 43:08 2:39:03 10 Ladina Buss 16:39 1:33:00 46:48 2:39:45

2018 Fyn ITU Aquathlon World Championships

The ITU Aquathlon World Championships also saw some impressive performances.

In the men’s race, Belgium’s Emmanuel Lejeune took home the gold, coming across the finish line in 27:46. Hot on his heels was Australia’s Nathan Breen who claimed silver in 27:57, while Alexis Kardes (FRA) took home the bronze in 28:00. Missing out on a podium finish by only two seconds, Australia’s Brady Goodyear finished in fourth in 28:02.

Only a minute separated the top three in the women’s event, with Edda Hannesdottir (ISL) taking home the gold in 31:15. Great Britain’s Hannah Kitchen claimed silver in 32:03, while only 14 seconds later Vida Medic (SRB) took home the bronze in 32:17.

Elite Men

Position Name Run Swim Run Finish 1 Emmanuel Lejeune n/a 11:54 15:09 27:46 2 Nathan Breen n/a 11:01 16:16 27:57 3 Alexis Kardes n/a 11:37 15:41 28:00 4 Brady Goodyear n/a 11:36 15:43 28:02 5 Nicklas Rossner n/a 11:45 15:34 28:05 6 Domen Dornik n/a 11:34 15:46 28:10 7 Henrik Klemmesen n/a 11:35 16:03 28:14 8 Ognjen Stojanovic n/a 11:33 16:11 28:28 9 Tomas Svoboda n/a 11:35 16:17 28:34 10 Miki Taagholt n/a 11:37 16:29 28:47

Elite Women

Position Name Run Swim Run Finish 1 Edda Hannesdottir n/a 12:16 18:11 31:15 2 Hannah Kitchen n/a 12:32 18:45 32:03 3 Vida Medic n/a 13:19 18:07 32:17 4 Augusta Gronberg Christensen n/a 12:19 19:22 32:27 5 Sofiya Pryyma n/a 12:19 19:30 32:37 6 Margaryta Krylova n/a 12:53 19:00 32:45 7 Chloe Pollard n/a 12:15 19:48 32:48 8 Maryna Sokolova n/a 12:19 20:16 33:23 9 Cindy Pomares n/a 13:01 19:48 33:34 10 Vira Sosnova n/a 13:30 19:36 34:06

2018 Magog ITU Paratriathlon World Cup

This weekend also saw the unfolding of the 2018 ITU Paratriathlon World Cup with strong performances and podium positions among the Aussie ranks. Emily Tapp (AUS) H1 took silver in the PTWC Women’s event in 1:20:23, while Brant Garvey (AUS) took home gold in the PTS2 Men’s event in 1:12:35. Aussie Clint Pickin took home bronze in the PTS4 Men’s event in 1:07:42, with Liam Twomey (AUS) finishing in fifth position in 1:14:55 in the same event.

PTWC Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kendall Gretsch H2 11:52 42:00 14:38 1:14:59 2 Emily Tapp H1 16:25 45:19 15:18 1:20:23

PTS2 Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Brant Garvey 11:19 34:39 24:00 1:12:35 2 Allan Armstrong 13:56 34:09 23:08 1:13:56 3 Kenshiro Nakayama 15:48 34:47 25:50 1:19:53

PTS4 Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jiachao Wang 11:45 31:05 19:14 1:04:17 2 Havard Vatnhamar 14:12 30:42 19:46 1:07:10 3 Clint Pickin 12:15 31:26 21:35 1:07:42 4 Tojo Lazzari 18:15 31:04 19:27 1:11:11 5 Liam Twomey 12:14 34:58 25:19 1:14:55

