Monday Round Up

IRONMAN European Championship Frankfurt

It wasn’t just the temperature that was sizzling in Frankfurt on Sunday; with a stellar line-up of athletes it was destined to be a day of commanding performances. And the day did not disappoint.

In the men’s race, Australia’s Josh Amberger took the lead early in the day coming out of the 3.8km swim ahead of the rest of the group (46:53) and continued his lead onto the bike. Amberger maintained his lead position throughout the bike (4:29:53), only to be caught by Germany’s Jan Frodeno in T2. In a seemingly calculated move, in an empty transition area, Frodeno chose to sit right next to Amberger as if to say to the Aussie young gun: “I’m here! I’ve caught you!” Not detracted by the move, Amberger flew out of T2 first however was soon caught by Frodeno who blasted into first position, taking control of the race. From there, Frodeno never relinquished his lead position through the marathon, completing the run in 2:39:06, a new course record. He jogged across the line to the applause of excited spectators in a total time of 8:00:58. Sweden’s Patrik Nilsson finished the day in second in 8:08:15, just over seven minutes behind Frodeno, while reining World Champion, Patrick Lange (GER) rounded out the men’s podium in 8:09:26. It ended up being a tough day in the office for the Aussie male pros, with Nicholas Kastelein finishing in fourth in 8:18:45, and Amberger, despite the strong start, ending up in fifth position (8:26:16).

In the women’s race it was an Angry Bird domination as the Swiss Miss, Daniela Ryf commanded the race almost from start to finish. After exiting the water in second place (53:11) behind USA’s Sarah True (53:09), Ryf quickly went to work on the bike, completing the ride in 4:40:55 (a new bike course record) – a lead of almost half an hour ahead of her nearest competitor. With a near-flawless performance Ryf maintained her position throughout the marathon (2:58:53), taking the convincing win in a total time of 8:38:44. Almost half an hour later, True came across the line, claiming second place (9:05:19) in her Ironman debut, while Australia’s Sarah Crowley came home in third in 9:11:31.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jan Frodeno 48:42 4:28:36 2:39:06 8:00:58 2 Patrik Nilsson 48:46 4:28:45 2:46:02 8:08:15 3 Patrick Lange 48:43 4:29:01 2:47:15 8:09:26 4 Nicholas Kastelein 48:43 4:32:44 2:52:33 8:18:45 5 Josh Amberger 46:53 4:29:53 3:04:40 8:26:16 6 Philipp Koutny 52:50 4:34:33 2:59:29 8:32:13 7 Tyler Butterfield 49:34 4:33:30 3:02:53 8:38:58 8 Mark Bowstead 52:50 4:44:31 2:57:58 8:40:31 9 David Berthou 55:35 4:49:31 2:57:37 8:48:13 10 Philipp Mock 1:00:48 4:35:52 3:06:04 8:48:42

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Ryf 53:11 4:40:55 2:58:53 8:38:44 2 Sarah True 53:09 5:10:56 2:54:58 9:05:19 3 Sarah Crowley 55:35 5:05:37 3:04:36 9:11:31 4 Anne Haug 56:28 5:08:08 3:04:32 9:14:06 5 Katja Konschak 55:28 5:28:31 3:05:52 9:36:11 6 Rachel McBride 55:31 5:13:32 3:26:45 9:42:11 7 Skye Moench 58:48 5:14:01 3:23:29 9:42:26 8 Bruna Mahn 1:00:51 5:24:33 3:11:32 9:43:14 9 Saleta Castro Nogueira 59:57 5:31:53 3:06:17 9:44:22 10 Marta Bernardi 1:00:59 5:26:29 3:22:12 9:55:33

IRONMAN 70.3 Ecuador

There was some action packed racing at Ironman 70.3 Ecuador on the weekend. In the men’s race it was Brazil’s Igor Amorelli who took the win in 3:52:30, just over three minutes ahead of Australia’s Tim Rea who crossed the line in second place in 3:55:36. Rounding out the men’s podium was fellow Aussie, Paul Matthews who came home in 4:00:09.

In the women’s event it was USA’s Lauren Brandon who commanded the race from start to finish. Exiting the water in first position (24:04) she maintained her lead throughout the bike and run, taking the win in 4:22:52, over seven minutes ahead of second place. Second place went to Laurel Wassner (USA) who finished in 4:30:17, while Kelsey Withrow (USA) rounded out the podium in 4:41:14.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Igor Amorelli * * 1:17:49 3:52:30 2 Tim Rea 23:42 2:09:21 1:19:38 3:55:36 3 Paul Matthews 23:39 2:10:06 1:23:56 4:00:09 4 Kevin Portmann 27:30 2:12:13 1:21:38 4:04:23 5 Giovanny Marmol Ruiz 26:50 2:23:07 1:23:15 4:16:35 6 Roberto Rivera 26:48 2:21:52 1:25:43 4:18:05 7 Diego Vasquez 27:52 2:21:24 1:29:37 4:22:29

*Results not available at time of collating the Monday Round Up

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lauren Brandon 24:04 2:25:05 1:30:27 4:22:52 2 Laurel Wassner 26:34 2:30:23 1:29:45 4:30:17 3 Kelsey Withrow 25:29 2:33:45 1:38:20 4:41:14 4 Pamela Tastets 28:09 2:40:15 1:33:45 4:45:46 5 Nicole Valentine 30:29 3:09:40 1:38:37 5:22:12

IRONMAN 70.3 Jonkoping

Less than two minutes separated the top three finishes in the men’s event at Ironman 70.3 Jonkoping in Sweden on the weekend. Germany’s Florian Angert took the win in 3:50:51. Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck came across the line a mere 19-seconds later, claiming second place (3:51:10). Rounding out the men’s podium was Australia’s Max Neumann who crossed the finish line in 3:52:31. Fellow Aussie, Kieran Roche finished his day in fourth in 3:56:06.

In the women’s race it was hometown favourite, Lisa Norden (SWE) who took the win in 4:18:17. Kimberley Morrison (GBR) claimed second spot on the podium, finishing in 4:19:56, while Australia’s Kerry Morris finished in third in 4:24:02.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Florian Angert 22:55 2:07:51 1:15:41 3:50:51 2 Pieter Heemeryck 22:56 2:08:03 1:16:06 3:51:10 3 Max Neumann 23:06 2:08:33 1:15:55 3:52:31 4 Kieran Roche 23:13 2:12:34 1:15:36 3:56:06 5 Marcus Herbst 25:06 2:08:06 1:19:44 3:56:56 6 Colin Norris 25:03 2:10:03 1:16:59 3:57:25 7 Adrian Haller 24:26 2:08:19 1:20:10 3:57:49 8 Christian Kramer 23:07 2:09:48 1:20:50 3:58:27 9 Martijn Dekker 23:10 2:09:45 1:21:39 3:59:13 10 Domenico Passuello 25:29 2:12:44 1:16:20 3:59:52

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lisa Norden 25:34 2:18:30 1:29:17 4:18:17 2 Kimberley Morrison 26:09 2:16:41 1:32:06 4:19:56 3 Kerry Morris 25:37 2:25:08 1:28:21 4:24:02 4 Asa Lundstrom 28:45 2:20:12 1:32:21 4:26:22 5 Michaela Herlbauer 25:39 2:29:32 1:28:35 4:29:09 6 Mikaela Persson 25:35 2:25:51 1:37:48 4:34:32 7 Leonie Konczalla 32:47 2:27:11 1:31:41 4:36:21 8 Joanna Soltysiak 28:25 2:31:20 1:33:15 4:38:00 9 Kelly O’Mara 31:24 2:33:06 1:33:45 4:43:36 10 Jenny Nae 34:25 2:42:34 1:29:55 4:52:38

Challenge San Gil

Over in Mexico, Great Britain’s Tim Don cemented his return to racing at Challenge San Gil, taking the win in the men’s race in 3:54:10, almost nine minutes ahead of Mexico’s Crisanto Grajales Valencia who claimed the second spot on the podium in 4:03:00. Raul Tejada (GUT) rounded out the men’s podium, crossing the finish line in 4:06:14.

It was a close race in the women’s event with hometown favourite, Cecilia Perez (MEX) taking the win in 4:40:29. Just over two minutes later USA’s Laurel Wassner crossed the finish line in second place in 4:42:39, while fellow countrywoman, Madison Mackensi (USA) finished in third in 4:48:22.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Tim Don 22:31 2:07:35 1:18:57 3:54:10 2 Crisanto Grajales Valencia 22:32 2:18:20 1:16:39 4:03:00 3 Raul Tejada 24:28 2:17:20 1:18:56 4:06:14 4 Alistair Eeckman 28:03 2:19:55 1:20:12 4:13:46 5 Arturo Garza 24:28 2:27:03 1:26:08 4:22:52 6 Oliver Gonzalez Miranda 23:39 2:32:30 1:23:29 4:25:24

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cecilia Perez 25:25 2:38:28 1:30:26 4:40:29 2 Laurel Wassner 25:26 2:37:11 1:33:16 4:42:39 3 Madison Mackensi 29:51 2:37:49 1:32:42 4:48:22 4 Adriana Carreno 26:38 2:49:19 1:28:56 4:50:50 5 Adriana Fabiola Corona 26:46 2:44:07 1:43:00 4:59:28 6 Jenny Fletcher 26:46 2:46:15 1:44:10 5:03:46

2018 Fyn ITU Duathlon World Championships

The heat was on in the men’s race at the ITU Duathlon World Championships with only about a minute separating the top three. It was a sprint to the finish between first and second place, with Denmark’s Andreas Schilling taking home the win in 1:35:56, while Yohan Le Berre (FRA) finished second in 1:35:57. Great Britain’s Mark Buckingham rounded out the men’s podium in 1:36:47.

The women’s race was just as exciting with seconds separating the top three. Austria’s Sandrina Illes took the win in 1:49:29, while Japan’s Ai Ueda finished just 10-seconds behind to claim second in 1:49:38. Rounding out the women’s podium was Georgina Schwiening (GBR) who finished in 1:49:47. Australia’s Felicity Sheedy-Ryan (2017 Duathlon World Champion) came home in fourth in 1:50:20.

Elite Men

Position Name Run Bike Run Finish 1 Andreas Schilling 27:53 53:18 13:19 1:35:56 2 Yohan Le Berre 27:54 53:20 13:21 1:35:57 3 Mark Buckingham 27:53 53:22 14:04 1:36:47 4 Laszlo Tarnai 27:54 54:23 14:07 1:37:48 5 Dely Arnaud 27:54 54:28 14:12 1:37:59 6 Benjamin Choquert 27:52 57:10 13:24 1:39:50 7 Vincent Bierinckx 28:15 56:43 13:32 1:39:56 8 Philip Wylie 28:14 56:52 13:30 1:40:06 9 Nicklas Rossner 28:39 56:16 13:29 1:40:10 10 Thomas Springer 28:49 56:11 13:44 1:40:20

Full results here

Elite Women

Position Name Run Bike Run Finish 1 Sandrina Illes 31:01 1:02:23 14:34 1:49:29 2 Ai Ueda 31:00 1:02:18 14:40 1:49:38 3 Georgina Schwiening 31:01 1:02:25 14:54 1:49:47 4 Felicity Sheedy-Ryan 31:00 1:02:20 15:21 1:50:20 5 Sandra Levenez 31:17 1:02:03 15:39 1:50:42 6 Melanie Maurer 32:30 1:02:01 15:24 1:51:45 7 Gillian Sanders 32:29 1:02:03 15:27 1:51:48 8 Lesley Smit 32:44 1:01:50 15:39 1:51:58 9 Jony Heerink 32:44 1:01:47 16:11 1:52:19 10 Garance Blaut 31:45 1:03:39 15:18 1:52:21

Full results here

Feature image: Fountainfoto’s