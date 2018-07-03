Monday Round Up
Challenge Roth
All eyes were on one of the biggest events on the racing calendar, on the weekend – Challenge Roth – as world-class athletes from around the globe took to the start line in idyllic race conditions. But in the end it was a German double win with Sebastian Kienle and Daniela Sammler claiming victory in the men’s and women’s events, respectively.
Taking home the win in the men’s event in an incredible time of 7:46:23, Kienle has now added the last triathlon of the “Big 4” to his list of victories. Fellow countrymen, Andreas Dreitz (GER) claimed second spot on the podium, coming across the line in 7:53:06. Despite a stellar run (2:44:52) USA’s Jesse Thomas was unable to close the gap between second and third, and he rounded out the men’s podium in 7:54:38. Uber biker, Cameron Wurf (AUS) rounded out the men’s top five and broke the bike course record, completing the ride in 4:05:37.
Even more exciting than the men’s race was the unfolding race among the women. After coming out of the water in first place and breaking the10-year-old swim course record in 46:48 (fastest swim of the day, in both men and women), Great Britain’s Lucy Charles seemed to be following a start to finish win strategy. But it wasn’t to be for Charles as Germany’s Daniela Sammler (8:43:42, a new German record) took the win in the last few kilometres of the race, resulting in one of the closest finishes in a female long-distance event. Charles claimed second spot on the podium (8:43:51) a mere nine seconds behind Sammler. Rounding out the women’s podium was Kaisa Sali (FIN) who crossed the line in 8:46:49.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sebastian Kienle
|47:59
|4:07:29
|2:47:45
|7:46:23
|2
|Andreas Dreitz
|47:50
|4:11:47
|2:50:20
|7:53:06
|3
|Jesse Thomas
|47:51
|4:19:04
|2:44:52
|7:54:38
|4
|Joe Skipper
|49:17
|4:22:16
|2:42:27
|7:56:57
|5
|Cameron Wurf
|47:59
|4:05:37
|3:01:42
|7:58:17
|6
|James Cunnama
|47:55
|4:22:21
|2:46:04
|7:59:15
|7
|Evert Scheltinga
|47:49
|4:21:53
|2:51:49
|8:04:28
|8
|Bryan McCrystal
|53:58
|4:09:46
|2:59:42
|8:07:37
|9
|Lukas Kraemer
|52:17
|4:25:28
|2:47:45
|8:08:21
|10
|Paul Schuster
|47:48
|4:24:58
|2:59:19
|8:14:55
Full results here
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Daniela Sammler
|54:43
|4:41:44
|3:04:10
|8:43:42
|2
|Lucy Charles
|46:48
|4:45:47
|3:08:04
|8:43:51
|3
|Kaisa Sali
|56:26
|4:47:04
|3:00:04
|8:46:49
|4
|Laura Siddall
|56:25
|4:49:00
|3:00:35
|8:48:42
|5
|Yvonne Van Vlerken
|56:20
|4:47:01
|3:08:00
|8:54:40
|6
|Bianca Steurer
|56:22
|4:52:57
|3:10:39
|9:02:44
|7
|Karen Steurs
|1:00:02
|5:08:18
|3:17:15
|9:29:43
|8
|Lucie Zelenkova
|51:02
|5:17:15
|3:28:18
|9:40:26
Full results here
IRONMAN Austria-Karten
Known as one of the most beautiful races in the world, Ironman Austria also attracted some world-class performers to the start line on the weekend.
Austria’s Michael Weiss claimed the men’s victory in 8:04:46, over eight minutes ahead of second place finisher, Russia’s Ivan Tutukin (8:13:21). USA’s Andy Potts rounded out the men’s podium, coming home in 8:14:25.
There was some close racing in the women’s event, with just over three-minutes separating the top three. Germany’s Mareen Hufe took the win in 9:00:32. Just over a minute later, Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler came across the line to claim second spot on the podium in 9:01:47. Great Britain’s Emma Pallant rounded out the women’s podium, coming across the finish line in 9:03:59. Despite a strong start to the day, Australia’s Emily Loughnan wasn’t able to maintain her lead on the bike and run, and came home in fifth place in 9:16:22.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Michael Weiss
|52:04
|4:16:09
|2:51:39
|8:04:46
|2
|Ivan Tutukin
|48:40
|4:39:35
|2:40:00
|8:13:21
|3
|Andy Potts
|47:04
|4:33:13
|2:49:28
|8:14:25
|4
|David Plese
|51:55
|4:30:07
|2:48:59
|8:16:01
|5
|Johann Ackermann
|46:59
|4:23:45
|3:04:58
|8:26:41
|6
|Lukasz Wojt
|44:31
|4:25:48
|3:12:31
|8:28:03
|7
|Thiago Vinhal
|49:52
|4:38:57
|2:56:36
|8:30:36
|8
|Christian Haupt
|52:01
|4:36:43
|2:59:14
|8:32:45
|9
|Fredrik Backson
|51:57
|4:36:42
|3:03:42
|8:37:34
|10
|Sebastian Norberg
|55:40
|4:41:22
|2:58:54
|8:40:33
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mareen Hufe
|55:43
|4:47:26
|3:12:07
|9:00:32
|2
|Lisa Huetthaler
|55:49
|4:47:30
|3:13:08
|9:01:47
|3
|Emma Pallant
|55:39
|4:51:52
|3:11:32
|9:03:59
|4
|Susie Cheetham
|55:38
|5:03:06
|3:09:08
|9:12:45
|5
|Emily Loughnan (AUS)
|54:02
|5:08:20
|3:08:32
|9:16:22
|6
|Sara Svensk
|55:46
|5:06:23
|3:18:46
|9:26:26
|7
|Simona Krivankova
|1:03:06
|5:06:12
|3:16:51
|9:32:06
|8
|Kelly Fillnow
|1:05:47
|5:26:30
|3:25:55
|10:05:27
|9
|Jessie Donavan
|1:03:28
|5:08:47
|3:47:41
|10:06:26
|10
|Steph Corker
|55:53
|5:42:20
|3:32:37
|10:17:03
IRONMAN 70.3 Edinburgh
Less than two minutes separated the top three in the men’s event at Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh on the weekend. It was a sprint to the finish between first and second with Yvan Jarrige (FRA) running away with the win in 4:07:31. USA’s Matt Chrabot followed close behind claiming second place in 4:07:39. Great Britain’s Will Clarke rounded out the men’s podium in 4:08:55.
After a strong start to the day, Great Britain’s Fenella Langride (GBR) claimed victory in the women’s race in 4:37:46. Just over three minutes later, fellow countrywoman, Nikki Bartlett (GBR) crossed the finish claiming second place in 4:40:55. Switzerland’s Martina Kunz rounded out the top three in the women’s event in 4:47:08.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Yvan Jarrige
|25:16
|2:22:27
|1:16:23
|4:07:31
|2
|Matt Chrabot
|25:10
|2:21:48
|1:18:36
|4:07:39
|3
|Will Clarke
|25:43
|2:21:56
|1:17:48
|4:08:55
|4
|Elliot Smales
|25:15
|2:22:18
|1:20:00
|4:11:16
|5
|Jeremy Jurkiewcz
|25:14
|2:22:22
|1:23:14
|4:14:33
|6
|Sam Pictor
|29:32
|2:24:25
|1:18:23
|4:16:24
|7
|Alessandro Degasperi
|27:09
|2:26:04
|1:20:28
|4:17:49
|8
|Samuel Huerzeler
|28:52
|2:24:21
|1:21:15
|4:19:30
|9
|Stuart Marais
|29:35
|2:27:04
|1:22:41
|4:23:48
|10
|Diego Van Looy
|34:34
|2:28:47
|1:19:08
|4:27:35
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Fenella Langridge
|27:05
|2:39:24
|1:27:42
|4:37:46
|2
|Nikki Bartlett
|32:41
|2:32:31
|1:31:01
|4:40:55
|3
|Martina Kunz
|32:40
|2:37:07
|1:31:59
|4:47:08
|4
|Magda Nieuwoudt
|31:09
|2:39:49
|1:37:09
|4:52:39
|5
|Suzie Richards
|32:32
|2:45:42
|1:35:43
|4:59:19
|6
|Claire Hann
|27:10
|2:53:34
|1:35:02
|5:00:47
|7
|Anne Basso
|32:34
|2:53:39
|1:36:49
|5:08:54
IRONMAN 70.3 Finland
The city of Lahti played host to Finland’s first ever Ironman 70.3 event on the weekend – Ironman 70.3 Finland.
South Africa’s Matt Trautman took the win in the men’s race in 3:54:35, with Manuel Kueng (CHE) coming home in second place (3:57:46). Hot on Kueng’s heels was Germany’s Christian Kramer who rounded out the men’s podium in 3:58:42.
In the women’s race it was Finland’s Kimberley Morrison who claimed convincing victory in 4:21:53, five minutes ahead of fellow countrywoman, Minna Koistinen (FIN) who finished in second place (4:26:50). Sweden’s Camilla Lindholm Borg took the third spot on the podium, crossing the finish line in 4:32:30.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Matt Trautman
|24:59
|2:07:26
|1:18:18
|3:54:35
|2
|Manuel Kueng
|24:19
|2:07:57
|1:21:20
|3:57:46
|3
|Christian Kramer
|25:01
|2:11:24
|1:18:07
|3:58:42
|4
|Darby Thomas
|31:09
|2:10:11
|1:18:08
|4:03:34
|5
|Martijn Dekker
|24:20
|2:13:33
|1:21:59
|4:03:56
|6
|Stefan Overmars
|26:58
|2:13:21
|1:20:06
|4:05:00
|7
|Jarno Piik
|31:59
|2:13:22
|1:19:58
|4:09:19
|8
|Joona Tuikka
|27:03
|2:15:53
|1:22:20
|4:09:35
|9
|Ivo Suur
|28:28
|2:19:32
|1:17:54
|4:10:39
|10
|Jarmo Rissanen
|31:39
|2:12:30
|1:26:15
|4:15:06
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Kimberley Morrison
|28:51
|2:19:34
|1:29:03
|4:21:53
|2
|Minna Koistinen
|30:56
|2:24:50
|1:26:46
|4:26:50
|3
|Camilla Lindholm Borg
|35:55
|2:27:34
|1:23:47
|4:32:30
|4
|Joanna Soltysiak
|30:47
|2:26:57
|1:31:20
|4:33:47
|5
|Eloise Du Luart
|30:41
|2:31:43
|1:35:01
|4:42:14
|6
|Venia Koivula-Huttunen
|30:43
|2:38:06
|1:33:52
|4:46:56
|7
|Molly Supple
|29:12
|2:35:52
|1:36:51
|4:47:00
|8
|Frankie Sanjana
|30:52
|2:32:07
|1:39:06
|4:48:06
|9
|Kelly O’Mara
|31:02
|2:37:18
|1:34:48
|4:48:09
ITU 2018 Dongdaihe ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup
There was some fast and furious racing at the ASTC Asian Cup on the weekend in both the men’s and women’s events.
Canada’s Michael Lori claimed victory in the men’s race in 1:53:04, only 11-seconds ahead of Australia’s Daniel Coleman who took home silver (1:53:15). Ognjen Stojanovic (SRB) claimed bronze, crossing the line less than 15-seconds behind Coleman, in a time of 1:53:29.
In the women’s race it was Australia’s Jaz Hedgeland who, after a strong start to the day, took home the gold in 2:05:34. Less than 30-seconds later, it was a sprint to the finish between second and third place with Qing Wu (CHN) and Chunyan Xiong (CHN) battling it out to the end. Wu took home silver in 2:05:58, with Xiong claiming bronze a mere three seconds later, in 2:06:01. Australia’s Brittany Dutton finished in the top-10, coming across the finish line in eighth position in 2:10:18.
Elite Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Michael Lori
|19:45
|59:49
|31:47
|1:53:04
|2
|Daniel Coleman
|19:47
|59:47
|32:00
|1:53:15
|3
|Ognjen Stojanovic
|19:43
|59:40
|32:15
|1:53:29
|4
|Michael Arishita
|20:25
|59:07
|32:16
|1:53:37
|5
|Faquan Bai
|19:45
|59:43
|32:30
|1:53:49
|6
|Benjamin Shaw
|19:05
|1:00:14
|32:53
|1:54:09
|7
|Tommaso Crivellaro
|19:46
|59:42
|33:10
|1:54:27
|8
|Zheng Xu
|19:40
|59:42
|33:28
|1:54:42
|9
|Tuan Chun Chang
|20:37
|58:48
|33:32
|1:54:53
|10
|Xunyu Bai
|20:30
|58:57
|33:45
|1:55:04
Full results here
Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jaz Hedgeland
|21:02
|1:05:40
|36:44
|2:05:34
|2
|Qing Wu
|21:31
|1:05:13
|37:14
|2:05:58
|3
|Chunyan Xiong
|21:58
|1:04:43
|37:23
|2:06:01
|4
|Lianyuan Wang
|21:57
|1:04:45
|38:23
|2:07:08
|5
|Sophie Corbidge
|22:02
|1:04:42
|39:14
|2:07:56
|6
|Xiaoting Ma
|21:28
|1:05:15
|39:44
|2:08:33
|7
|Yuting Huang
|21:54
|1:04:49
|39:52
|2:08:38
|8
|Brittany Dutton
|22:00
|1:04:44
|41:31
|2:10:18
|9
|Zhilin Tang
|22:03
|1:04:41
|41:48
|2:10:44
|10
|Chi Wen Chang
|22:04
|1:04:38
|43:21
|2:12:12
Full results here
ITU 2018 Iseo – Franciacorta ITU World Paratriathlon Series | PTWC
This weekend saw some impressive performances in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series in both the men and women’s fields.
Jetze Plat (NED) claimed convincing victory in the men’s event in 57:35. Fellow countrymen, Geert Schipper (NED) took home the silver in 1:01:47, with Great Britain’s Joseph Townsend taking home the bronze in 1:04:37. Australia’s Bill Chaffey rounded out the men’ top five, coming across the line in 1:08:10.
In the women’s race it was Aussie rising Paratri star, Lauren Parker who took the clear win in 1:15:21. Japan’s Wakako Tsuchida took home silver in 1:19:14, while Margret Ijdema (NED) rounded out the women’s podium, taking home bronze in 1:22:23.
PTWC Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jetze Plat H2
|11:02
|28:49
|13:06
|57:35
|2
|Geert Schipper H2
|12:50
|31:48
|12:53
|1:01:47
|3
|Joseph Townsend H2
|14:00
|32:24
|13:27
|1:04:37
|4
|Giovanni Achenza H2
|14:00
|32:17
|14:40
|1:05:39
|5
|Bill Chaffey H2
|12:50
|36:34
|13:57
|1:08:10
|6
|Jumpei Kimura H1
|14:00
|36:14
|17:12
|1:09:22
|7
|Fernando Aranha H2
|14:40
|37:33
|15:27
|1:12:19
Full results here
Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lauren Parker H1
|15:45
|39:04
|18:24
|1:15:21
|2
|Wakako Tsuchida H1
|19:00
|43:27
|14:14
|1:19:14
|3
|Margret Ijdema H1
|15:40
|45:14
|18:42
|1:22:23
|4
|Mona Francis H2
|13:27
|47:12
|18:18
|1:25:05
Full results here
Feature image: Challenge Roth