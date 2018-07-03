Monday Round Up

Challenge Roth

All eyes were on one of the biggest events on the racing calendar, on the weekend – Challenge Roth – as world-class athletes from around the globe took to the start line in idyllic race conditions. But in the end it was a German double win with Sebastian Kienle and Daniela Sammler claiming victory in the men’s and women’s events, respectively.

Taking home the win in the men’s event in an incredible time of 7:46:23, Kienle has now added the last triathlon of the “Big 4” to his list of victories. Fellow countrymen, Andreas Dreitz (GER) claimed second spot on the podium, coming across the line in 7:53:06. Despite a stellar run (2:44:52) USA’s Jesse Thomas was unable to close the gap between second and third, and he rounded out the men’s podium in 7:54:38. Uber biker, Cameron Wurf (AUS) rounded out the men’s top five and broke the bike course record, completing the ride in 4:05:37.

Even more exciting than the men’s race was the unfolding race among the women. After coming out of the water in first place and breaking the10-year-old swim course record in 46:48 (fastest swim of the day, in both men and women), Great Britain’s Lucy Charles seemed to be following a start to finish win strategy. But it wasn’t to be for Charles as Germany’s Daniela Sammler (8:43:42, a new German record) took the win in the last few kilometres of the race, resulting in one of the closest finishes in a female long-distance event. Charles claimed second spot on the podium (8:43:51) a mere nine seconds behind Sammler. Rounding out the women’s podium was Kaisa Sali (FIN) who crossed the line in 8:46:49.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Sebastian Kienle 47:59 4:07:29 2:47:45 7:46:23 2 Andreas Dreitz 47:50 4:11:47 2:50:20 7:53:06 3 Jesse Thomas 47:51 4:19:04 2:44:52 7:54:38 4 Joe Skipper 49:17 4:22:16 2:42:27 7:56:57 5 Cameron Wurf 47:59 4:05:37 3:01:42 7:58:17 6 James Cunnama 47:55 4:22:21 2:46:04 7:59:15 7 Evert Scheltinga 47:49 4:21:53 2:51:49 8:04:28 8 Bryan McCrystal 53:58 4:09:46 2:59:42 8:07:37 9 Lukas Kraemer 52:17 4:25:28 2:47:45 8:08:21 10 Paul Schuster 47:48 4:24:58 2:59:19 8:14:55

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Sammler 54:43 4:41:44 3:04:10 8:43:42 2 Lucy Charles 46:48 4:45:47 3:08:04 8:43:51 3 Kaisa Sali 56:26 4:47:04 3:00:04 8:46:49 4 Laura Siddall 56:25 4:49:00 3:00:35 8:48:42 5 Yvonne Van Vlerken 56:20 4:47:01 3:08:00 8:54:40 6 Bianca Steurer 56:22 4:52:57 3:10:39 9:02:44 7 Karen Steurs 1:00:02 5:08:18 3:17:15 9:29:43 8 Lucie Zelenkova 51:02 5:17:15 3:28:18 9:40:26

IRONMAN Austria-Karten

Known as one of the most beautiful races in the world, Ironman Austria also attracted some world-class performers to the start line on the weekend.

Austria’s Michael Weiss claimed the men’s victory in 8:04:46, over eight minutes ahead of second place finisher, Russia’s Ivan Tutukin (8:13:21). USA’s Andy Potts rounded out the men’s podium, coming home in 8:14:25.

There was some close racing in the women’s event, with just over three-minutes separating the top three. Germany’s Mareen Hufe took the win in 9:00:32. Just over a minute later, Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler came across the line to claim second spot on the podium in 9:01:47. Great Britain’s Emma Pallant rounded out the women’s podium, coming across the finish line in 9:03:59. Despite a strong start to the day, Australia’s Emily Loughnan wasn’t able to maintain her lead on the bike and run, and came home in fifth place in 9:16:22.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Michael Weiss 52:04 4:16:09 2:51:39 8:04:46 2 Ivan Tutukin 48:40 4:39:35 2:40:00 8:13:21 3 Andy Potts 47:04 4:33:13 2:49:28 8:14:25 4 David Plese 51:55 4:30:07 2:48:59 8:16:01 5 Johann Ackermann 46:59 4:23:45 3:04:58 8:26:41 6 Lukasz Wojt 44:31 4:25:48 3:12:31 8:28:03 7 Thiago Vinhal 49:52 4:38:57 2:56:36 8:30:36 8 Christian Haupt 52:01 4:36:43 2:59:14 8:32:45 9 Fredrik Backson 51:57 4:36:42 3:03:42 8:37:34 10 Sebastian Norberg 55:40 4:41:22 2:58:54 8:40:33

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mareen Hufe 55:43 4:47:26 3:12:07 9:00:32 2 Lisa Huetthaler 55:49 4:47:30 3:13:08 9:01:47 3 Emma Pallant 55:39 4:51:52 3:11:32 9:03:59 4 Susie Cheetham 55:38 5:03:06 3:09:08 9:12:45 5 Emily Loughnan (AUS) 54:02 5:08:20 3:08:32 9:16:22 6 Sara Svensk 55:46 5:06:23 3:18:46 9:26:26 7 Simona Krivankova 1:03:06 5:06:12 3:16:51 9:32:06 8 Kelly Fillnow 1:05:47 5:26:30 3:25:55 10:05:27 9 Jessie Donavan 1:03:28 5:08:47 3:47:41 10:06:26 10 Steph Corker 55:53 5:42:20 3:32:37 10:17:03

IRONMAN 70.3 Edinburgh

Less than two minutes separated the top three in the men’s event at Ironman 70.3 Edinburgh on the weekend. It was a sprint to the finish between first and second with Yvan Jarrige (FRA) running away with the win in 4:07:31. USA’s Matt Chrabot followed close behind claiming second place in 4:07:39. Great Britain’s Will Clarke rounded out the men’s podium in 4:08:55.

After a strong start to the day, Great Britain’s Fenella Langride (GBR) claimed victory in the women’s race in 4:37:46. Just over three minutes later, fellow countrywoman, Nikki Bartlett (GBR) crossed the finish claiming second place in 4:40:55. Switzerland’s Martina Kunz rounded out the top three in the women’s event in 4:47:08.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Yvan Jarrige 25:16 2:22:27 1:16:23 4:07:31 2 Matt Chrabot 25:10 2:21:48 1:18:36 4:07:39 3 Will Clarke 25:43 2:21:56 1:17:48 4:08:55 4 Elliot Smales 25:15 2:22:18 1:20:00 4:11:16 5 Jeremy Jurkiewcz 25:14 2:22:22 1:23:14 4:14:33 6 Sam Pictor 29:32 2:24:25 1:18:23 4:16:24 7 Alessandro Degasperi 27:09 2:26:04 1:20:28 4:17:49 8 Samuel Huerzeler 28:52 2:24:21 1:21:15 4:19:30 9 Stuart Marais 29:35 2:27:04 1:22:41 4:23:48 10 Diego Van Looy 34:34 2:28:47 1:19:08 4:27:35

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Fenella Langridge 27:05 2:39:24 1:27:42 4:37:46 2 Nikki Bartlett 32:41 2:32:31 1:31:01 4:40:55 3 Martina Kunz 32:40 2:37:07 1:31:59 4:47:08 4 Magda Nieuwoudt 31:09 2:39:49 1:37:09 4:52:39 5 Suzie Richards 32:32 2:45:42 1:35:43 4:59:19 6 Claire Hann 27:10 2:53:34 1:35:02 5:00:47 7 Anne Basso 32:34 2:53:39 1:36:49 5:08:54

IRONMAN 70.3 Finland

The city of Lahti played host to Finland’s first ever Ironman 70.3 event on the weekend – Ironman 70.3 Finland.

South Africa’s Matt Trautman took the win in the men’s race in 3:54:35, with Manuel Kueng (CHE) coming home in second place (3:57:46). Hot on Kueng’s heels was Germany’s Christian Kramer who rounded out the men’s podium in 3:58:42.

In the women’s race it was Finland’s Kimberley Morrison who claimed convincing victory in 4:21:53, five minutes ahead of fellow countrywoman, Minna Koistinen (FIN) who finished in second place (4:26:50). Sweden’s Camilla Lindholm Borg took the third spot on the podium, crossing the finish line in 4:32:30.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Matt Trautman 24:59 2:07:26 1:18:18 3:54:35 2 Manuel Kueng 24:19 2:07:57 1:21:20 3:57:46 3 Christian Kramer 25:01 2:11:24 1:18:07 3:58:42 4 Darby Thomas 31:09 2:10:11 1:18:08 4:03:34 5 Martijn Dekker 24:20 2:13:33 1:21:59 4:03:56 6 Stefan Overmars 26:58 2:13:21 1:20:06 4:05:00 7 Jarno Piik 31:59 2:13:22 1:19:58 4:09:19 8 Joona Tuikka 27:03 2:15:53 1:22:20 4:09:35 9 Ivo Suur 28:28 2:19:32 1:17:54 4:10:39 10 Jarmo Rissanen 31:39 2:12:30 1:26:15 4:15:06

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kimberley Morrison 28:51 2:19:34 1:29:03 4:21:53 2 Minna Koistinen 30:56 2:24:50 1:26:46 4:26:50 3 Camilla Lindholm Borg 35:55 2:27:34 1:23:47 4:32:30 4 Joanna Soltysiak 30:47 2:26:57 1:31:20 4:33:47 5 Eloise Du Luart 30:41 2:31:43 1:35:01 4:42:14 6 Venia Koivula-Huttunen 30:43 2:38:06 1:33:52 4:46:56 7 Molly Supple 29:12 2:35:52 1:36:51 4:47:00 8 Frankie Sanjana 30:52 2:32:07 1:39:06 4:48:06 9 Kelly O’Mara 31:02 2:37:18 1:34:48 4:48:09

ITU 2018 Dongdaihe ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup

There was some fast and furious racing at the ASTC Asian Cup on the weekend in both the men’s and women’s events.

Canada’s Michael Lori claimed victory in the men’s race in 1:53:04, only 11-seconds ahead of Australia’s Daniel Coleman who took home silver (1:53:15). Ognjen Stojanovic (SRB) claimed bronze, crossing the line less than 15-seconds behind Coleman, in a time of 1:53:29.

In the women’s race it was Australia’s Jaz Hedgeland who, after a strong start to the day, took home the gold in 2:05:34. Less than 30-seconds later, it was a sprint to the finish between second and third place with Qing Wu (CHN) and Chunyan Xiong (CHN) battling it out to the end. Wu took home silver in 2:05:58, with Xiong claiming bronze a mere three seconds later, in 2:06:01. Australia’s Brittany Dutton finished in the top-10, coming across the finish line in eighth position in 2:10:18.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Michael Lori 19:45 59:49 31:47 1:53:04 2 Daniel Coleman 19:47 59:47 32:00 1:53:15 3 Ognjen Stojanovic 19:43 59:40 32:15 1:53:29 4 Michael Arishita 20:25 59:07 32:16 1:53:37 5 Faquan Bai 19:45 59:43 32:30 1:53:49 6 Benjamin Shaw 19:05 1:00:14 32:53 1:54:09 7 Tommaso Crivellaro 19:46 59:42 33:10 1:54:27 8 Zheng Xu 19:40 59:42 33:28 1:54:42 9 Tuan Chun Chang 20:37 58:48 33:32 1:54:53 10 Xunyu Bai 20:30 58:57 33:45 1:55:04

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jaz Hedgeland 21:02 1:05:40 36:44 2:05:34 2 Qing Wu 21:31 1:05:13 37:14 2:05:58 3 Chunyan Xiong 21:58 1:04:43 37:23 2:06:01 4 Lianyuan Wang 21:57 1:04:45 38:23 2:07:08 5 Sophie Corbidge 22:02 1:04:42 39:14 2:07:56 6 Xiaoting Ma 21:28 1:05:15 39:44 2:08:33 7 Yuting Huang 21:54 1:04:49 39:52 2:08:38 8 Brittany Dutton 22:00 1:04:44 41:31 2:10:18 9 Zhilin Tang 22:03 1:04:41 41:48 2:10:44 10 Chi Wen Chang 22:04 1:04:38 43:21 2:12:12

ITU 2018 Iseo – Franciacorta ITU World Paratriathlon Series | PTWC

This weekend saw some impressive performances in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series in both the men and women’s fields.

Jetze Plat (NED) claimed convincing victory in the men’s event in 57:35. Fellow countrymen, Geert Schipper (NED) took home the silver in 1:01:47, with Great Britain’s Joseph Townsend taking home the bronze in 1:04:37. Australia’s Bill Chaffey rounded out the men’ top five, coming across the line in 1:08:10.

In the women’s race it was Aussie rising Paratri star, Lauren Parker who took the clear win in 1:15:21. Japan’s Wakako Tsuchida took home silver in 1:19:14, while Margret Ijdema (NED) rounded out the women’s podium, taking home bronze in 1:22:23.

PTWC Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jetze Plat H2 11:02 28:49 13:06 57:35 2 Geert Schipper H2 12:50 31:48 12:53 1:01:47 3 Joseph Townsend H2 14:00 32:24 13:27 1:04:37 4 Giovanni Achenza H2 14:00 32:17 14:40 1:05:39 5 Bill Chaffey H2 12:50 36:34 13:57 1:08:10 6 Jumpei Kimura H1 14:00 36:14 17:12 1:09:22 7 Fernando Aranha H2 14:40 37:33 15:27 1:12:19

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lauren Parker H1 15:45 39:04 18:24 1:15:21 2 Wakako Tsuchida H1 19:00 43:27 14:14 1:19:14 3 Margret Ijdema H1 15:40 45:14 18:42 1:22:23 4 Mona Francis H2 13:27 47:12 18:18 1:25:05

