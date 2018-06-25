Monday Round Up

IRONMAN France

Nice, France was sizzling on the weekend with the running of Ironman France. The coastal city with its fabulous markets, high-end restaurants and Riviera vibe was certainly the place to be as a high calibre of athletes took to the start line.

In the men’s race, it was Belgium’s Frederik Van Lierde who took top spot on the podium. After one of the fastest swims of the day (50:54) Van Lierde was out-ridden by Australia’s Cameron Wurf (4:32:20), but came home strong on the run (2:44:45) to take the eventual win in 8:25:22. Just over 10 minutes behind Van Lierde was hometown hero, Antony Costes (FRA) who came across the line in second (8:35:42), with Wurf rounding out the podium in 8:39:14.

The women’s race produced some exciting racing. With a solid bike-run combination it was Great Britain’s Corinne Abraham who, after running out of T2 in first place, managed to maintain her position on the run to take the win in 9:11:39 (a new course record); over 15 minutes ahead of second place, Carrie Lester (AUS) who finished in 9:27:30. Manon Genet (FRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 9:32:34.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Frederik Van Lierde 50:54 4:43:42 2:44:45 8:25:22 2 Antony Costes * * 2:55:14 8:35:42 3 Cameron Wurf 56:00 4:32:20 3:04:29 8:39:14 4 Romain Guillaume 50:55 4:43:51 2:58:47 8:39:51 5 Giulio Molinari 50:58 4:43:24 3:06:20 8:47:17 6 Timothy Van Houtem 1:01:33 4:52:36 2:53:00 8:54:47 7 Andrej Vistica 58:26 4:53:27 2:57:46 8:56:13 8 Etienne Diemunsch 50:57 5:01:03 2:58:00 8:56:25 9 Scott Defilippis 58:53 5:05:22 2:45:59 8:57:33 10 Pedro Gomes 55:58 5:01:37 3:01:52 9:06:30

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Corinne Abraham 1:04:10 5:03:45 2:56:45 9:11:39 2 Carrie Lester 55:23 5:15:00 3:09:23 9:27:30 3 Manon Genet 57:37 5:11:17 3:16:17 9:32:34 4 Lisa Roberts 1:06:49 5:26:07 3:02:02 9:43:33 5 Charlotte Morel 55:12 5:16:12 3:28:23 9:46:43 6 Antonina Reznikov 1:14:01 5:41:57 3:30:49 10:35:57

IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant

Mont-Tremblant, the city in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec, Canada also saw an impressive line-up of athletes on the start line, on the weekend.

It was “redemption in the water” for Canada’s Lionel Sanders in the men’s event. Sanders exited the swim in 24:15 and then took the lead on the bike (2:02:20) maintaining his position on the run (1:11:24) to take the overall win in 3:40:58. Just over three minutes later USA’s Rodolphe Von Berg crossed the finish line claiming second place. Despite one of the fastest swims of the day (23:10), Von Berg wasn’t able to close the gap on Sanders during the run and finished in 3:44:02. Rounding out the men’s podium was Canada’s Brent McMahon. After exiting the water in first position with an impressive swim time of 23:08, McMahon wasn’t able to maintain the lead, crossing the line in 3:45:53. Another athlete with a fast swim was Australia’s Sam Betten. After exiting the water in 23:13, Betten wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run, and finished his day in sixth place, in 3:58:22.

The women’s event saw some solid racing with just over six minutes separating the top three. But it was USA’s Meredith Kessler who took the win in 4:14:35. Going toe-to-toe with Canada’s Rachel McBride out of the water and on the bike, Kessler put her foot down on the run, outrunning McBride to take the win – McBride crossed the line less than three minutes later, claiming second spot on the podium (4:17:19). Rounding out the women’s podium was USA’s Jodie Robertson. Despite the fastest run split of the day (1:24:10) Robertson wasn’t able to close the gap on second and first, finishing her day in 4:21:18.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lionel Sanders 24:15 2:02:20 1:11:24 3:40:58 2 Rodolphe Von Berg 23:10 2:05:15 1:12:47 3:44:02 3 Brent McMahon 23:08 2:05:16 1:14:34 3:45:53 4 Jackson Laundry 23:19 2:04:59 1:17:26 3:48:40 5 Matt Russell 26:50 2:08:13 1:15:49 3:54:30 6 Sam Betten 23:13 2:15:05 1:16:59 3:58:22 7 Andrew Yoder 23:25 2:08:21 1:24:07 3:59:22 8 Hunter Lussi 23:12 2:07:19 1:27:26 4:01:46 9 Alex Vanderlinden 25:26 2:15:00 1:20:41 4:04:26 10 Jordan Monnink 25:44 2:14:23 1:21:53 4:05:53

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Meredith Kessler 24:57 2:20:50 1:24:39 4:14:35 2 Rachel McBride 24:54 2:20:50 1:28:09 4:17:19 3 Jodie Robertson 29:16 2:23:36 1:24:10 4:21:18 4 Jennifer Spieldenner 24:59 2:30:08 1:29:46 4:28:15 5 Amber Ferreira 27:30 2:31:25 1:25:37 4:28:31 6 Valerie Belanger 35:59 2:24:11 1:24:36 4:28:38 7 Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre 28:44 2:31:13 1:28:16 4:31:50 8 Jennie Hansen 29:29 2:32:49 1:26:00 4:32:38 9 Sarah Casaubon 29:30 2:29:11 1:29:45 4:32:38 10 Lenny Ramsey 31:41 2:33:31 1:24:23 4:34:29

IRONMAN 70.3 Costa Rica

The big story out of Ironman 70.3 Costa Rica was Tim Don’s return to racing. After that devastating accident just before the Ironman World Championship in Kona last year that left him with a broken neck, it was a long road to recovery for the Brit. But Don is back and has shown the tri world that he means business after taking the convincing win in the men’s event in 3:49:59 – over four minutes ahead of Brazil’s Santiago Ascenco who finished in second in 3:54:26. Chile’s Felipe Van De Wyngard rounded out the men’s podium, finishing in 3:59:51.

Laura Goss of the USA took top spot on the podium in the women’s race, claiming clear victory in 4:29:15 – over 15 minutes ahead of fellow countrywomen, Sarah Cameto who finished in second in 4:44:26. Coming home in third place was Panama’s Lotty Harari, who crossed the line in 5:01:13.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Tim Don 23:06 2:06:38 1:17:13 3:49:59 2 Santiago Ascenco * 2:07:56 1:20:32 3:54:26 3 Felipe Van De Wyngard 23:10 2:07:37 1:25:55 3:59:51 4 Paulo Roberto Maciel Da Silva 23:09 2:18:10 1:21:57 4:06:01 5 Rom Ackerson * 2:18:02 1:21:59 4:06:49 6 Elliot Bach * 2:16:27 1:28:36 4:12:31 7 Andres Chirinos * 2:20:34 1:25:49 4:16:00 8 Eduar Villalta * 2:20:13 1:24:28 4:16:27 9 Pablo Herrera 23:02 2:17:58 1:32:30 4:17:02 10 Federico Venegas * 2:24:52 1:31:25 4:24:14

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lauren Goss * 2:30:48 1:30:05 4:29:15 2 Sarah Cameto * 2:35:59 1:38:58 4:44:26 3 Lotty Harari * 2:38:49 1:45:46 5:01:13

IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene

The stage was set at Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, USA for some sizzling performances. And the race certainly didn’t disappoint.

Just over three minutes separated the top three in the men’s race, with USA dominating the event. After a consistent performance across the swim, bike and run Matt Hanson (USA) claimed the win in 3:50:09. Hot on Hanson’s heels was Kennett Peterson (USA) who crossed the line just over two minutes later in 3:52:48. Despite exiting the water in first position (25:35) and despite the fastest bike split of the day (2:05:10), Andrew Starykowicz (USA) wasn’t able to maintain his lead on the run, and finished in third place, in 3:53:40.

But it wasn’t just the men who had solid performances – there were some outstanding performances in the women’s event as well. Eventual winner, Haley Chura (USA) had the fastest swim split of the day (fastest in both the women’s and men’s races), exiting the water in a commanding 24:20, over two minutes ahead of her nearest rival. Chura maintained her lead onto the bike and run, and took line honours in 4:21:42. After a strong bike-run, USA’s Sarah Piampiano managed to reduce the gap on first, crossing the line less than two minutes later, claiming second spot on the podium in 4:23:39. Linsey Corbin (USA) rounded out the women’s podium, with a finish time of 4:25:13.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Matt Hanson 25:39 2:09:44 1:11:46 3:50:09 2 Kennett Peterson 25:56 2:06:16 1:17:40 3:52:48 3 Andrew Starykowicz 25:35 2:05:10 1:19:40 3:53:40 4 Stephen Kilshaw 25:55 2:14:17 1:18:38 4:01:54 5 Patrick Brady 29:27 2:14:55 1:15:18 4:03:06 6 Robbie Wade 26:45 2:14:38 1:20:01 4:04:34 7 Andrew Talansky 26:37 2:05:24 1:30:41 4:05:55 8 Alex Libin 25:40 2:21:47 1:15:48 4:06:34 9 Tyler Ems 26:45 2:15:19 1:21:26 4:06:51 10 Andre Lopes 26:02 2:19:57 1:18:01 4:08:48

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Haley Chura 24:20 2:28:41 1:24:52 4:21:42 2 Sarah Piampiano 31:11 2:26:07 1:22:36 4:23:39 3 Linsey Corbin 28:39 2:29:12 1:23:40 4:25:13 4 Jen Annett 31:14 2:23:53 1:30:29 4:29:06 5 Danielle Dingman 34:53 2:29:24 1:24:18 4:31:54 6 Romina Palacio 26:53 2:35:22 1:26:53 4:32:57 7 Rachel Olson 26:04 2:36:13 1:28:13 4:34:20 8 Katie Thomas 27:11 2:31:54 1:31:54 4:35:36 9 Molly Roohi 31:53 2:32:36 1:30:44 4:39:19 10 Maggie Rusch 30:35 2:38:12 1:32:28 4:44:30

