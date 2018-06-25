Monday Round Up
IRONMAN France
Nice, France was sizzling on the weekend with the running of Ironman France. The coastal city with its fabulous markets, high-end restaurants and Riviera vibe was certainly the place to be as a high calibre of athletes took to the start line.
In the men’s race, it was Belgium’s Frederik Van Lierde who took top spot on the podium. After one of the fastest swims of the day (50:54) Van Lierde was out-ridden by Australia’s Cameron Wurf (4:32:20), but came home strong on the run (2:44:45) to take the eventual win in 8:25:22. Just over 10 minutes behind Van Lierde was hometown hero, Antony Costes (FRA) who came across the line in second (8:35:42), with Wurf rounding out the podium in 8:39:14.
The women’s race produced some exciting racing. With a solid bike-run combination it was Great Britain’s Corinne Abraham who, after running out of T2 in first place, managed to maintain her position on the run to take the win in 9:11:39 (a new course record); over 15 minutes ahead of second place, Carrie Lester (AUS) who finished in 9:27:30. Manon Genet (FRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 9:32:34.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Frederik Van Lierde
|50:54
|4:43:42
|2:44:45
|8:25:22
|2
|Antony Costes
|*
|*
|2:55:14
|8:35:42
|3
|Cameron Wurf
|56:00
|4:32:20
|3:04:29
|8:39:14
|4
|Romain Guillaume
|50:55
|4:43:51
|2:58:47
|8:39:51
|5
|Giulio Molinari
|50:58
|4:43:24
|3:06:20
|8:47:17
|6
|Timothy Van Houtem
|1:01:33
|4:52:36
|2:53:00
|8:54:47
|7
|Andrej Vistica
|58:26
|4:53:27
|2:57:46
|8:56:13
|8
|Etienne Diemunsch
|50:57
|5:01:03
|2:58:00
|8:56:25
|9
|Scott Defilippis
|58:53
|5:05:22
|2:45:59
|8:57:33
|10
|Pedro Gomes
|55:58
|5:01:37
|3:01:52
|9:06:30
*Results not available on Ironman.com at the time of collating the Monday Round Up
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Corinne Abraham
|1:04:10
|5:03:45
|2:56:45
|9:11:39
|2
|Carrie Lester
|55:23
|5:15:00
|3:09:23
|9:27:30
|3
|Manon Genet
|57:37
|5:11:17
|3:16:17
|9:32:34
|4
|Lisa Roberts
|1:06:49
|5:26:07
|3:02:02
|9:43:33
|5
|Charlotte Morel
|55:12
|5:16:12
|3:28:23
|9:46:43
|6
|Antonina Reznikov
|1:14:01
|5:41:57
|3:30:49
|10:35:57
IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant
Mont-Tremblant, the city in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec, Canada also saw an impressive line-up of athletes on the start line, on the weekend.
It was “redemption in the water” for Canada’s Lionel Sanders in the men’s event. Sanders exited the swim in 24:15 and then took the lead on the bike (2:02:20) maintaining his position on the run (1:11:24) to take the overall win in 3:40:58. Just over three minutes later USA’s Rodolphe Von Berg crossed the finish line claiming second place. Despite one of the fastest swims of the day (23:10), Von Berg wasn’t able to close the gap on Sanders during the run and finished in 3:44:02. Rounding out the men’s podium was Canada’s Brent McMahon. After exiting the water in first position with an impressive swim time of 23:08, McMahon wasn’t able to maintain the lead, crossing the line in 3:45:53. Another athlete with a fast swim was Australia’s Sam Betten. After exiting the water in 23:13, Betten wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run, and finished his day in sixth place, in 3:58:22.
The women’s event saw some solid racing with just over six minutes separating the top three. But it was USA’s Meredith Kessler who took the win in 4:14:35. Going toe-to-toe with Canada’s Rachel McBride out of the water and on the bike, Kessler put her foot down on the run, outrunning McBride to take the win – McBride crossed the line less than three minutes later, claiming second spot on the podium (4:17:19). Rounding out the women’s podium was USA’s Jodie Robertson. Despite the fastest run split of the day (1:24:10) Robertson wasn’t able to close the gap on second and first, finishing her day in 4:21:18.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lionel Sanders
|24:15
|2:02:20
|1:11:24
|3:40:58
|2
|Rodolphe Von Berg
|23:10
|2:05:15
|1:12:47
|3:44:02
|3
|Brent McMahon
|23:08
|2:05:16
|1:14:34
|3:45:53
|4
|Jackson Laundry
|23:19
|2:04:59
|1:17:26
|3:48:40
|5
|Matt Russell
|26:50
|2:08:13
|1:15:49
|3:54:30
|6
|Sam Betten
|23:13
|2:15:05
|1:16:59
|3:58:22
|7
|Andrew Yoder
|23:25
|2:08:21
|1:24:07
|3:59:22
|8
|Hunter Lussi
|23:12
|2:07:19
|1:27:26
|4:01:46
|9
|Alex Vanderlinden
|25:26
|2:15:00
|1:20:41
|4:04:26
|10
|Jordan Monnink
|25:44
|2:14:23
|1:21:53
|4:05:53
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Meredith Kessler
|24:57
|2:20:50
|1:24:39
|4:14:35
|2
|Rachel McBride
|24:54
|2:20:50
|1:28:09
|4:17:19
|3
|Jodie Robertson
|29:16
|2:23:36
|1:24:10
|4:21:18
|4
|Jennifer Spieldenner
|24:59
|2:30:08
|1:29:46
|4:28:15
|5
|Amber Ferreira
|27:30
|2:31:25
|1:25:37
|4:28:31
|6
|Valerie Belanger
|35:59
|2:24:11
|1:24:36
|4:28:38
|7
|Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre
|28:44
|2:31:13
|1:28:16
|4:31:50
|8
|Jennie Hansen
|29:29
|2:32:49
|1:26:00
|4:32:38
|9
|Sarah Casaubon
|29:30
|2:29:11
|1:29:45
|4:32:38
|10
|Lenny Ramsey
|31:41
|2:33:31
|1:24:23
|4:34:29
IRONMAN 70.3 Costa Rica
The big story out of Ironman 70.3 Costa Rica was Tim Don’s return to racing. After that devastating accident just before the Ironman World Championship in Kona last year that left him with a broken neck, it was a long road to recovery for the Brit. But Don is back and has shown the tri world that he means business after taking the convincing win in the men’s event in 3:49:59 – over four minutes ahead of Brazil’s Santiago Ascenco who finished in second in 3:54:26. Chile’s Felipe Van De Wyngard rounded out the men’s podium, finishing in 3:59:51.
Laura Goss of the USA took top spot on the podium in the women’s race, claiming clear victory in 4:29:15 – over 15 minutes ahead of fellow countrywomen, Sarah Cameto who finished in second in 4:44:26. Coming home in third place was Panama’s Lotty Harari, who crossed the line in 5:01:13.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Tim Don
|23:06
|2:06:38
|1:17:13
|3:49:59
|2
|Santiago Ascenco
|*
|2:07:56
|1:20:32
|3:54:26
|3
|Felipe Van De Wyngard
|23:10
|2:07:37
|1:25:55
|3:59:51
|4
|Paulo Roberto Maciel Da Silva
|23:09
|2:18:10
|1:21:57
|4:06:01
|5
|Rom Ackerson
|*
|2:18:02
|1:21:59
|4:06:49
|6
|Elliot Bach
|*
|2:16:27
|1:28:36
|4:12:31
|7
|Andres Chirinos
|*
|2:20:34
|1:25:49
|4:16:00
|8
|Eduar Villalta
|*
|2:20:13
|1:24:28
|4:16:27
|9
|Pablo Herrera
|23:02
|2:17:58
|1:32:30
|4:17:02
|10
|Federico Venegas
|*
|2:24:52
|1:31:25
|4:24:14
*Result not available on Ironman.com at time of collating the Monday Round Up
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lauren Goss
|*
|2:30:48
|1:30:05
|4:29:15
|2
|Sarah Cameto
|*
|2:35:59
|1:38:58
|4:44:26
|3
|Lotty Harari
|*
|2:38:49
|1:45:46
|5:01:13
*Result not available on Ironman.com at time of collating the Monday Round Up
IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene
The stage was set at Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, USA for some sizzling performances. And the race certainly didn’t disappoint.
Just over three minutes separated the top three in the men’s race, with USA dominating the event. After a consistent performance across the swim, bike and run Matt Hanson (USA) claimed the win in 3:50:09. Hot on Hanson’s heels was Kennett Peterson (USA) who crossed the line just over two minutes later in 3:52:48. Despite exiting the water in first position (25:35) and despite the fastest bike split of the day (2:05:10), Andrew Starykowicz (USA) wasn’t able to maintain his lead on the run, and finished in third place, in 3:53:40.
But it wasn’t just the men who had solid performances – there were some outstanding performances in the women’s event as well. Eventual winner, Haley Chura (USA) had the fastest swim split of the day (fastest in both the women’s and men’s races), exiting the water in a commanding 24:20, over two minutes ahead of her nearest rival. Chura maintained her lead onto the bike and run, and took line honours in 4:21:42. After a strong bike-run, USA’s Sarah Piampiano managed to reduce the gap on first, crossing the line less than two minutes later, claiming second spot on the podium in 4:23:39. Linsey Corbin (USA) rounded out the women’s podium, with a finish time of 4:25:13.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Matt Hanson
|25:39
|2:09:44
|1:11:46
|3:50:09
|2
|Kennett Peterson
|25:56
|2:06:16
|1:17:40
|3:52:48
|3
|Andrew Starykowicz
|25:35
|2:05:10
|1:19:40
|3:53:40
|4
|Stephen Kilshaw
|25:55
|2:14:17
|1:18:38
|4:01:54
|5
|Patrick Brady
|29:27
|2:14:55
|1:15:18
|4:03:06
|6
|Robbie Wade
|26:45
|2:14:38
|1:20:01
|4:04:34
|7
|Andrew Talansky
|26:37
|2:05:24
|1:30:41
|4:05:55
|8
|Alex Libin
|25:40
|2:21:47
|1:15:48
|4:06:34
|9
|Tyler Ems
|26:45
|2:15:19
|1:21:26
|4:06:51
|10
|Andre Lopes
|26:02
|2:19:57
|1:18:01
|4:08:48
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Haley Chura
|24:20
|2:28:41
|1:24:52
|4:21:42
|2
|Sarah Piampiano
|31:11
|2:26:07
|1:22:36
|4:23:39
|3
|Linsey Corbin
|28:39
|2:29:12
|1:23:40
|4:25:13
|4
|Jen Annett
|31:14
|2:23:53
|1:30:29
|4:29:06
|5
|Danielle Dingman
|34:53
|2:29:24
|1:24:18
|4:31:54
|6
|Romina Palacio
|26:53
|2:35:22
|1:26:53
|4:32:57
|7
|Rachel Olson
|26:04
|2:36:13
|1:28:13
|4:34:20
|8
|Katie Thomas
|27:11
|2:31:54
|1:31:54
|4:35:36
|9
|Molly Roohi
|31:53
|2:32:36
|1:30:44
|4:39:19
|10
|Maggie Rusch
|30:35
|2:38:12
|1:32:28
|4:44:30
Feature image: Korupt Vision