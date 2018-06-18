Monday Round Up
2018 Antwerp ITU Triathlon World Cup
It was another weekend of fast and furious racing across the globe. First up, the 2018 Antwerp ITU Triathlon World Cup. This Sprint Distance event was sure to set the city of Antwerp, Belgium alight.
Only two seconds separated the top three in the men’s race. After a slower start to the day, hometown favourite, Jelle Geens (BEL) made up time on the bike and run to take the gold, coming across the line in 58:15. Hot on Geens’ heels was New Zealand’s Tayler Reid who took home the silver, finishing in 58:15. Canada’s, Tyler Mislawchuk took home the bronze, coming home in 58:17.
Less than two minutes separated the top three in the women’s race, with Summer Cook (USA) taking home the gold. Coming out of the water in an impressive time of 8:40, Cook maintained her lead on the bike (36:22) and held on in the run (16:48), claiming the win in 1:02:52. Following close behind Cook was Great Britain’s, Beth Potter who took home the silver in 1:03:11, with bronze going to Italy’s, Verena Steinhauser who crossed the line in 1:03:13, only two seconds behind Potter. Rounding out the top five women was Australia’s, Natalie Van Coevorden who finished the day in 1:03:21.
Elite Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jelle Geens
|9:30
|32:47
|15:02
|58:15
|2
|Tayler Reid
|9:13
|33:03
|15:04
|58:15
|3
|Tyler Mislawchuk
|9:02
|33:15
|15:02
|58:17
|4
|Marten Van Riel
|9:01
|33:14
|15:12
|58:24
|5
|Matthew Sharpe
|9:12
|33:01
|15:12
|58:24
|6
|Seth Rider
|9:13
|32:57
|15:12
|58:26
|7
|Kyle Smith
|9:36
|32:40
|15:15
|58:26
|8
|Constantine Doherty
|9:36
|32:37
|15:16
|58:26
|9
|Casper Stornes
|9:24
|32:47
|15:15
|58:31
|10
|Marc Austin
|9:17
|33:01
|15:16
|58:39
Full results here
Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Summer Cook
|8:40
|36:22
|16:48
|1:02:52
|2
|Beth Potter
|9:01
|36:27
|16:37
|1:03:11
|3
|Verena Steinhauser
|9:02
|35:54
|17:13
|1:03:13
|4
|Sandra Dodet
|8:54
|36:33
|16:45
|1:03:16
|5
|Natalie Van Coevorden
|8:45
|36:09
|17:20
|1:03:21
|6
|Ilaria Zane
|8:55
|36:03
|17:33
|1:03:34
|7
|Claire Michel
|9:12
|36:20
|16:57
|1:03:37
|8
|Nicole Van Der Kaay
|9:14
|36:12
|17:04
|1:03:38
|9
|Tamara Gorman
|8:43
|36:15
|17:34
|1:03:39
|10
|Jeanne Lehair
|8:58
|36:03
|17:43
|1:03:46
Full results here
IRONMAN 70.3 Centrair Chita Peninsula Japan
It was an Aussie domination at IRONMAN 70.3 Centrair Chita Peninsula Japan.
Less than two minutes separated the top three in the men’s race with Australia’s Lindsey Lawry claiming overall victory in 4:04:11. Leading out of the water (24:53), Lawry dominated the bike (2:12:41) and held on in the run (1:22:14) to take the win. Hot on Lawry’s heels was Aussie Mitchell Kibby, who despite a crushing performance in the run (1:16:32) wasn’t quite able to clase the gap and came home in second in 4:04:21 – a mere 10 seconds separating the top two. Taking third spot on the podium was Sam Douglas (AUS) who finished in 4:05:49. Australia’s Nathan Groch displayed a strong performance finishing his day in the top five (4:07:28), while fellow countrymen, Jarrod Harvey rounded out the top 10, finishing in ninth position in 4:16:30.
The women’s race also saw some impressive performances. After dominating the swim (27:19), up and coming Aussie pro, Grace Thek maintained the lead on the bike and run to take the win in an overall time of 4:36:19, almost two minutes ahead of second place – USA’s Christine Cross (4:37:54). Manami Iijima (Guam) took the final spot on the women’s podium, finishing in 4:39:47. Rounding out the top five was Aussie Lisa Tyack who finished fourth in 4:47:12.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lindsey Lawry
|24:53
|2:12:41
|1:22:14
|4:04:11
|2
|Mitchell Kibby
|25:50
|2:17:27
|1:16:32
|4:04:21
|3
|Sam Douglas
|24:54
|2:15:49
|1:20:32
|4:05:49
|4
|Nathan Groch
|26:07
|2:17:02
|1:19:16
|4:07:28
|5
|Daniil Sapunov
|25:55
|2:17:14
|1:19:46
|4:07:44
|6
|Matthias Knossalla
|30:22
|2:12:21
|1:21:26
|4:08:53
|7
|Nick Baldwin
|26:20
|2:18:27
|1:20:34
|4:10:35
|8
|Ryosuke Yamamoto
|25:50
|2:17:12
|1:24:17
|4:12:14
|9
|Jarrod Harvey
|26:11
|2:16:56
|1:28:01
|4:16:30
|10
|Marc Rink
|26:19
|2:17:01
|1:30:26
|4:18:19
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Grace Thek
|27:19
|2:34:52
|1:28:55
|4:36:19
|2
|Christine Cross
|28:47
|2:32:07
|1:31:44
|4:37:54
|3
|Manami Iijima
|25:58
|2:37:05
|1:30:47
|4:39:47
|4
|Lisa Tyack
|31:58
|2:39:59
|1:29:34
|4:47:12
|5
|Leanne Szeto
|30:28
|2:47:05
|1:34:02
|4:57:21
|6
|Narae Chung
|35:30
|2:49:04
|1:48:00
|5:21:42
KMD IRONMAN 70.3 European Championship Elsinore
Only 30 seconds separated the top two finishers in the men’s race at the KMD IRONMAN 70.3 European Championship Elsinore. With a strong run-bike combination, USA’s Rodolphe Von Berg took line honours in 3:40:22, while Great Britains, Adam Bowden followed close behind, claiming second in 3:40:52. Belgium’s Bart Aernouts took home third in 3:44:38. Rounding out the top five was Australia’s, Max Neumann (3:46:11).
After a dominating performance on the bike (2:14:29) and in the run (1:20:44), it was Australia’s Melissa Hauschildt who claimed top spot on the podium, finishing in 4:07:18, over two minutes ahead of second place – Denmark’s Helle Frederiksen. After a stellar swim (24:34), Frederiksen wasn’t able to maintain the lead on the bike and run, and finished in second in 4:09:43. Rounding out the women’s podium was Sweden’s Sara Svensk who finished in 4:17:11.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Rodolphe Von Berg
|22:12
|2:01:35
|1:12:23
|3:40:22
|2
|Adam Bowden
|22:08
|2:03:27
|1:10:44
|3:40:52
|3
|Bart Aernouts
|24:57
|2:01:19
|1:13:08
|3:44:38
|4
|Ruedi Wild
|22:28
|2:04:05
|1:13:27
|3:44:46
|5
|Max Neumann
|22:29
|2:06:28
|1:12:27
|3:46:11
|6
|Emilio Aguayo Munoz
|22:17
|2:03:07
|1:16:35
|3:46:39
|7
|Yvan Jarrige
|22:29
|2:06:44
|1:13:10
|3:46:46
|8
|Philipp Koutny
|23:43
|2:02:52
|1:15:35
|3:47:03
|9
|Maurice Clavel
|23:53
|2:03:11
|1:16:49
|3:48:06
|10
|Michael Weiss
|26:23
|2:03:21
|1:13:12
|3:48:11
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Melissa Hauschildt
|27:17
|2:14:29
|1:20:44
|4:07:18
|2
|Helle Frederiksen
|24:34
|2:18:08
|1:22:13
|4:09:43
|3
|Sara Svensk
|29:21
|2:18:08
|1:24:21
|4:17:11
|4
|Xenia Luxem
|30:45
|2:21:33
|1:28:52
|4:27:02
|5
|Heini Hartikainen
|30:41
|2:37:16
|1:28:54
|4:42:04
|6
|Trine Boye Larsen
|30:48
|2:29:45
|1:36:08
|4:42:28
IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Region Moselle
Over in Luxembourg, after taking the lead out of the swim (23:07) Switzerland’s Manuel Kueng maintained his lead on the bike and run to take the top spot on the podium in the men’s race in 3:51:59. Despite maintaining pace in the swim and onto the bike, Romain Guillaume of France wasn’t able to keep pace on the run and finished in second in 3:54:29; two and a half minutes behind Kueng. Great Britain’s Colin Norris rounded out the men’s podium in a time of 3:56:23.
Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler dictated the women’s event, claiming victory in 4:13:52, just over two minutes ahead of Great Britain’s Susie Cheetham, who came home in second in 4:15:59. Taking the final spot on the women’s podium was Belgium’s Alexandra Tondeur, who finished in 4:20:31.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Manuel Kueng
|23:07
|2:08:15
|1:17:04
|3:51:59
|2
|Romain Guillaume
|23:09
|2:08:19
|1:19:33
|3:54:29
|3
|Colin Norris
|24:15
|2:11:48
|1:16:02
|3:56:23
|4
|Sven Strijk
|24:17
|2:12:21
|1:16:12
|3:56:47
|5
|Marcus Herbst
|24:24
|2:08:59
|1:21:21
|3:57:00
|6
|David Berthou
|24:21
|2:12:15
|1:17:26
|3:57:39
|7
|Fernando Toldi
|23:11
|2:12:57
|1:18:30
|3:58:19
|8
|Christian Haupt
|26:13
|2:13:27
|1:16:37
|4:00:35
|9
|Stefan Overmars
|25:19
|2:11:17
|1:21:10
|4:01:31
|10
|Markus Fachbach
|23:46
|2:17:01
|1:18:10
|4:02:45
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lisa Huetthaler
|27:10
|2:20:47
|1:22:09
|4:13:52
|2
|Susie Cheetham
|27:12
|2:23:02
|1:21:25
|4:15:59
|3
|Alexandra Tondeur
|29:21
|2:26:56
|1:20:24
|4:20:31
|4
|Mareen Hufe
|29:01
|2:26:00
|1:25:09
|4:24:29
|5
|Laura Zimmermann
|30:43
|2:25:35
|1:27:02
|4:27:18
|6
|Sylvia Gehnboeck
|30:00
|2:26:07
|1:34:43
|4:35:09
|7
|Katja Konschak
|25:50
|2:38:17
|1:28:05
|4:36:49
|8
|Annah Watkinson
|27:54
|2:32:01
|1:33:54
|4:38:33
|9
|Carla Van Rooijen
|34:51
|2:35:08
|1:37:04
|4:51:34
Sparkassen Challenge Heilbronn
In only its fourth edition, Challenge Heilbronn produced some action packed racing and impressive performances.
After a slower start to the day, long course favourite, Sebastian Kienle (GER) crushed the bike (2:08:41) and held on in the run (1:12:03) to come away with the pro men’s win in 3:49:59 – his first win under the Challenge label. A minute later, fellow countryman Andi Bocherer (GER) came across the line, claiming second in 3:50:58. Switzerland’s Sven Riederer rounded out the men’s podium in 3:51:49. Fastest run split of the day went to USA’s Jesse Thomas who crushed the run in an impressive 1:08:18.
In the women’s race, defending champ, Daniela Sammler (GER) retained her title taking the win a convincing time of 4:21:44, six minutes ahead of second place – Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) who came across the finish line in 4:28:28. Gabriella Zelinka (HUN) rounded out the women’s podium in 4:30:03.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sebastian Kienle
|25:45
|2:08:41
|1:12:03
|3:49:59
|2
|Andi Bocherer
|24:03
|2:10:22
|1:13:02
|3:50:58
|3
|Sven Riederer
|24:06
|2:10:57
|1:13:17
|3:51:49
|4
|Jesse Thomas
|25:43
|2:14:34
|1:08:18
|3:52:02
|5
|Markus Rolli
|23:54
|2:11:14
|1:15:15
|3:53:53
|6
|Horst Reichel
|24:02
|2:16:46
|1:16:08
|4:00:18
|7
|Martin Diebold
|27:40
|2:15:46
|1:16:01
|4:02:58
|8
|Zoltan Petsuk
|24:06
|2:26:24
|1:16:56
|4:10:56
|9
|Josef Krivanek
|29:15
|2:37:26
|1:26:33
|4:37:40
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Daniela Sammler
|27:31
|2:27:43
|1:22:45
|4:21:44
|2
|Yvonne Van Vlerken
|28:42
|2:32:32
|1:23:18
|4:28:28
|3
|Gabriella Zelinka
|27:14
|2:33:51
|1:25:03
|4:30:03
|4
|Simona Krivankova
|31:45
|2:39:11
|1:19:52
|4:35:47
|5
|Pernille Thalund
|26:38
|2:37:10
|1:28:19
|4:36:22
|6
|Sarissa De Vries
|26:24
|2:41:52
|1:26:15
|4:38:50
|7
|Debbie Greig
|27:16
|2:42:17
|1:34:07
|4:47:40
Feature image: Challenge Family Media | James Mitchell