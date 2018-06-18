Monday Round Up

2018 Antwerp ITU Triathlon World Cup

It was another weekend of fast and furious racing across the globe. First up, the 2018 Antwerp ITU Triathlon World Cup. This Sprint Distance event was sure to set the city of Antwerp, Belgium alight.

Only two seconds separated the top three in the men’s race. After a slower start to the day, hometown favourite, Jelle Geens (BEL) made up time on the bike and run to take the gold, coming across the line in 58:15. Hot on Geens’ heels was New Zealand’s Tayler Reid who took home the silver, finishing in 58:15. Canada’s, Tyler Mislawchuk took home the bronze, coming home in 58:17.

Less than two minutes separated the top three in the women’s race, with Summer Cook (USA) taking home the gold. Coming out of the water in an impressive time of 8:40, Cook maintained her lead on the bike (36:22) and held on in the run (16:48), claiming the win in 1:02:52. Following close behind Cook was Great Britain’s, Beth Potter who took home the silver in 1:03:11, with bronze going to Italy’s, Verena Steinhauser who crossed the line in 1:03:13, only two seconds behind Potter. Rounding out the top five women was Australia’s, Natalie Van Coevorden who finished the day in 1:03:21.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jelle Geens 9:30 32:47 15:02 58:15 2 Tayler Reid 9:13 33:03 15:04 58:15 3 Tyler Mislawchuk 9:02 33:15 15:02 58:17 4 Marten Van Riel 9:01 33:14 15:12 58:24 5 Matthew Sharpe 9:12 33:01 15:12 58:24 6 Seth Rider 9:13 32:57 15:12 58:26 7 Kyle Smith 9:36 32:40 15:15 58:26 8 Constantine Doherty 9:36 32:37 15:16 58:26 9 Casper Stornes 9:24 32:47 15:15 58:31 10 Marc Austin 9:17 33:01 15:16 58:39

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Summer Cook 8:40 36:22 16:48 1:02:52 2 Beth Potter 9:01 36:27 16:37 1:03:11 3 Verena Steinhauser 9:02 35:54 17:13 1:03:13 4 Sandra Dodet 8:54 36:33 16:45 1:03:16 5 Natalie Van Coevorden 8:45 36:09 17:20 1:03:21 6 Ilaria Zane 8:55 36:03 17:33 1:03:34 7 Claire Michel 9:12 36:20 16:57 1:03:37 8 Nicole Van Der Kaay 9:14 36:12 17:04 1:03:38 9 Tamara Gorman 8:43 36:15 17:34 1:03:39 10 Jeanne Lehair 8:58 36:03 17:43 1:03:46

IRONMAN 70.3 Centrair Chita Peninsula Japan

It was an Aussie domination at IRONMAN 70.3 Centrair Chita Peninsula Japan.

Less than two minutes separated the top three in the men’s race with Australia’s Lindsey Lawry claiming overall victory in 4:04:11. Leading out of the water (24:53), Lawry dominated the bike (2:12:41) and held on in the run (1:22:14) to take the win. Hot on Lawry’s heels was Aussie Mitchell Kibby, who despite a crushing performance in the run (1:16:32) wasn’t quite able to clase the gap and came home in second in 4:04:21 – a mere 10 seconds separating the top two. Taking third spot on the podium was Sam Douglas (AUS) who finished in 4:05:49. Australia’s Nathan Groch displayed a strong performance finishing his day in the top five (4:07:28), while fellow countrymen, Jarrod Harvey rounded out the top 10, finishing in ninth position in 4:16:30.

The women’s race also saw some impressive performances. After dominating the swim (27:19), up and coming Aussie pro, Grace Thek maintained the lead on the bike and run to take the win in an overall time of 4:36:19, almost two minutes ahead of second place – USA’s Christine Cross (4:37:54). Manami Iijima (Guam) took the final spot on the women’s podium, finishing in 4:39:47. Rounding out the top five was Aussie Lisa Tyack who finished fourth in 4:47:12.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lindsey Lawry 24:53 2:12:41 1:22:14 4:04:11 2 Mitchell Kibby 25:50 2:17:27 1:16:32 4:04:21 3 Sam Douglas 24:54 2:15:49 1:20:32 4:05:49 4 Nathan Groch 26:07 2:17:02 1:19:16 4:07:28 5 Daniil Sapunov 25:55 2:17:14 1:19:46 4:07:44 6 Matthias Knossalla 30:22 2:12:21 1:21:26 4:08:53 7 Nick Baldwin 26:20 2:18:27 1:20:34 4:10:35 8 Ryosuke Yamamoto 25:50 2:17:12 1:24:17 4:12:14 9 Jarrod Harvey 26:11 2:16:56 1:28:01 4:16:30 10 Marc Rink 26:19 2:17:01 1:30:26 4:18:19

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Grace Thek 27:19 2:34:52 1:28:55 4:36:19 2 Christine Cross 28:47 2:32:07 1:31:44 4:37:54 3 Manami Iijima 25:58 2:37:05 1:30:47 4:39:47 4 Lisa Tyack 31:58 2:39:59 1:29:34 4:47:12 5 Leanne Szeto 30:28 2:47:05 1:34:02 4:57:21 6 Narae Chung 35:30 2:49:04 1:48:00 5:21:42

KMD IRONMAN 70.3 European Championship Elsinore

Only 30 seconds separated the top two finishers in the men’s race at the KMD IRONMAN 70.3 European Championship Elsinore. With a strong run-bike combination, USA’s Rodolphe Von Berg took line honours in 3:40:22, while Great Britains, Adam Bowden followed close behind, claiming second in 3:40:52. Belgium’s Bart Aernouts took home third in 3:44:38. Rounding out the top five was Australia’s, Max Neumann (3:46:11).

After a dominating performance on the bike (2:14:29) and in the run (1:20:44), it was Australia’s Melissa Hauschildt who claimed top spot on the podium, finishing in 4:07:18, over two minutes ahead of second place – Denmark’s Helle Frederiksen. After a stellar swim (24:34), Frederiksen wasn’t able to maintain the lead on the bike and run, and finished in second in 4:09:43. Rounding out the women’s podium was Sweden’s Sara Svensk who finished in 4:17:11.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Rodolphe Von Berg 22:12 2:01:35 1:12:23 3:40:22 2 Adam Bowden 22:08 2:03:27 1:10:44 3:40:52 3 Bart Aernouts 24:57 2:01:19 1:13:08 3:44:38 4 Ruedi Wild 22:28 2:04:05 1:13:27 3:44:46 5 Max Neumann 22:29 2:06:28 1:12:27 3:46:11 6 Emilio Aguayo Munoz 22:17 2:03:07 1:16:35 3:46:39 7 Yvan Jarrige 22:29 2:06:44 1:13:10 3:46:46 8 Philipp Koutny 23:43 2:02:52 1:15:35 3:47:03 9 Maurice Clavel 23:53 2:03:11 1:16:49 3:48:06 10 Michael Weiss 26:23 2:03:21 1:13:12 3:48:11

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Melissa Hauschildt 27:17 2:14:29 1:20:44 4:07:18 2 Helle Frederiksen 24:34 2:18:08 1:22:13 4:09:43 3 Sara Svensk 29:21 2:18:08 1:24:21 4:17:11 4 Xenia Luxem 30:45 2:21:33 1:28:52 4:27:02 5 Heini Hartikainen 30:41 2:37:16 1:28:54 4:42:04 6 Trine Boye Larsen 30:48 2:29:45 1:36:08 4:42:28

IRONMAN 70.3 Luxembourg-Region Moselle

Over in Luxembourg, after taking the lead out of the swim (23:07) Switzerland’s Manuel Kueng maintained his lead on the bike and run to take the top spot on the podium in the men’s race in 3:51:59. Despite maintaining pace in the swim and onto the bike, Romain Guillaume of France wasn’t able to keep pace on the run and finished in second in 3:54:29; two and a half minutes behind Kueng. Great Britain’s Colin Norris rounded out the men’s podium in a time of 3:56:23.

Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler dictated the women’s event, claiming victory in 4:13:52, just over two minutes ahead of Great Britain’s Susie Cheetham, who came home in second in 4:15:59. Taking the final spot on the women’s podium was Belgium’s Alexandra Tondeur, who finished in 4:20:31.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Manuel Kueng 23:07 2:08:15 1:17:04 3:51:59 2 Romain Guillaume 23:09 2:08:19 1:19:33 3:54:29 3 Colin Norris 24:15 2:11:48 1:16:02 3:56:23 4 Sven Strijk 24:17 2:12:21 1:16:12 3:56:47 5 Marcus Herbst 24:24 2:08:59 1:21:21 3:57:00 6 David Berthou 24:21 2:12:15 1:17:26 3:57:39 7 Fernando Toldi 23:11 2:12:57 1:18:30 3:58:19 8 Christian Haupt 26:13 2:13:27 1:16:37 4:00:35 9 Stefan Overmars 25:19 2:11:17 1:21:10 4:01:31 10 Markus Fachbach 23:46 2:17:01 1:18:10 4:02:45

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lisa Huetthaler 27:10 2:20:47 1:22:09 4:13:52 2 Susie Cheetham 27:12 2:23:02 1:21:25 4:15:59 3 Alexandra Tondeur 29:21 2:26:56 1:20:24 4:20:31 4 Mareen Hufe 29:01 2:26:00 1:25:09 4:24:29 5 Laura Zimmermann 30:43 2:25:35 1:27:02 4:27:18 6 Sylvia Gehnboeck 30:00 2:26:07 1:34:43 4:35:09 7 Katja Konschak 25:50 2:38:17 1:28:05 4:36:49 8 Annah Watkinson 27:54 2:32:01 1:33:54 4:38:33 9 Carla Van Rooijen 34:51 2:35:08 1:37:04 4:51:34

Sparkassen Challenge Heilbronn

In only its fourth edition, Challenge Heilbronn produced some action packed racing and impressive performances.

After a slower start to the day, long course favourite, Sebastian Kienle (GER) crushed the bike (2:08:41) and held on in the run (1:12:03) to come away with the pro men’s win in 3:49:59 – his first win under the Challenge label. A minute later, fellow countryman Andi Bocherer (GER) came across the line, claiming second in 3:50:58. Switzerland’s Sven Riederer rounded out the men’s podium in 3:51:49. Fastest run split of the day went to USA’s Jesse Thomas who crushed the run in an impressive 1:08:18.

In the women’s race, defending champ, Daniela Sammler (GER) retained her title taking the win a convincing time of 4:21:44, six minutes ahead of second place – Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) who came across the finish line in 4:28:28. Gabriella Zelinka (HUN) rounded out the women’s podium in 4:30:03.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Sebastian Kienle 25:45 2:08:41 1:12:03 3:49:59 2 Andi Bocherer 24:03 2:10:22 1:13:02 3:50:58 3 Sven Riederer 24:06 2:10:57 1:13:17 3:51:49 4 Jesse Thomas 25:43 2:14:34 1:08:18 3:52:02 5 Markus Rolli 23:54 2:11:14 1:15:15 3:53:53 6 Horst Reichel 24:02 2:16:46 1:16:08 4:00:18 7 Martin Diebold 27:40 2:15:46 1:16:01 4:02:58 8 Zoltan Petsuk 24:06 2:26:24 1:16:56 4:10:56 9 Josef Krivanek 29:15 2:37:26 1:26:33 4:37:40

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Sammler 27:31 2:27:43 1:22:45 4:21:44 2 Yvonne Van Vlerken 28:42 2:32:32 1:23:18 4:28:28 3 Gabriella Zelinka 27:14 2:33:51 1:25:03 4:30:03 4 Simona Krivankova 31:45 2:39:11 1:19:52 4:35:47 5 Pernille Thalund 26:38 2:37:10 1:28:19 4:36:22 6 Sarissa De Vries 26:24 2:41:52 1:26:15 4:38:50 7 Debbie Greig 27:16 2:42:17 1:34:07 4:47:40

