Monday Round Up

2018 AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds

It was a case of survival of the fittest at WTS Leeds on the weekend, with some fast and furious action in both the men and women’s races, along with some casualties and upsets on the challenging Olympic distance course.

Less than two minutes separated the top three in the men’s race with Richard Murray (RSA) running away with South Africa’s first-ever Olympic distance gold in a time of 1:45:53. Mere seconds behind Murray was Spain’s Mario Mola, who took the silver in 1:46:01. Rounding out the men’s podium and claiming bronze was Vincent Luis (FRA) who crossed the finish line in 1:46:15. Australia’s Ryan Bailie rounded out the top 10 coming home in 1:47:27.

In the women’s race it was Great Britain’s Vicky Holland who took the gold, in her first Series victory in three years. Holland crossed the line in 1:56:32 just over 10-seconds ahead of fellow countrywomen, Georgia Taylor-Brown (GBR) who claimed silver in a time of 1:56:49. USA’s Katie Zaferes rounded out the women’s podium, claiming bronze in 1:57:02.

Final Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Richard Murray 18:04 55:28 30:58 1:45:53 2 Mario Mola 17:26 56:07 31:05 1:46:01 3 Vincent Luis 17:16 56:16 31:17 1:46:15 4 Pierre Le Corre 17:14 56:19 31:31 1:46:28 5 Marten Van Riel 17:20 56:07 32:05 1:47:04 6 Thomas Bishop 17:27 56:00 32:07 1:47:08 7 Joao Silva 17:32 56:00 32:07 1:47:13 8 Sam Ward -* -* -* 1:47:17 9 Simon Viain 18:02 55:36 32:12 1:47:17 10 Ryan Bailie 17:58 55:31 32:24 1:47:27

Final Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Vicky Holland 18:20 1:01:13 35:21 1:56:32 2 Georgia Taylor-Brown 19:06 1:00:23 35:43 1:56:49 3 Katie Zaferes 18:06 1:01:32 35:50 1:57:02 4 Rachel Klamer 18:59 1:00:36 36:12 1:57:24 5 Leonie Periault 19:02 1:00:38 36:12 1:57:24 6 Rebecca Spence 19:14 1:00:24 36:24 1:57:37 7 Taylor Spivey 18:08 1:01:26 36:40 1:57:50 8 Jessica Learmonth 18:02 1:01:33 36:41 1:57:55 9 Nicole Van Der Kaay 19:15 1:00:26 26:52 1:58:06 10 Yuko Takahashi 19:06 1:00:25 37:08 1:58:20

IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns

Far North Queensland certainly turned up the heat on the weekend for the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship. Despite the challenging conditions the far north produced some spectacular racing, with course records broken in both the men and women’s races.

The men’s race was one for the books with just over five minutes separating the top three. Leading into the event all eyes were on Spain’s Javier Gomez in eager anticipation to see what result he could produce on his IRONMAN debut. But after going head-to-head with New Zealand’s Braden Currie for most of the 42.2km run, it was Currie who ran away with a record-breaking victory in a time of 7:54:59 – a great confidence booster for Currie after a tough 12-months prior. Gomez claimed second place, crossing the finish line less than two minutes behind Currie, in a time of 7:56:39. Rounding out the men’s podium was New Zealand’s Terenzo Bozzone who finished in 8:00:07. It was a tough day in the office for the Aussies, with Tim Van Berkel (8:15:12) and Tim Reed (8:17:49) finishing the day in seventh and eighth place respectively.

In the women’s event it was New Zealand’s Teresa Adam took the top spot on the podium in a record-breaking time of 8:53:17 – an impressive performance, especially given that it was only her second IRONMAN event. Despite putting time in on the bike and during the run, new-mum Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) wasn’t able to close the gap, crossing the finish line six minutes behind Adam to claim second place in 8:59:18. After time away from the racing circuit, USA’s Beth McKenzie certainly cemented her return to long course racing. Known for her running prowess, McKenzie came away with the women’s fastest 42.2km run-split of the day (2:55:24) and rounded out the women’s podium in an overall time of 9:03:11.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Braden Currie 46:46 4:24:53 2:40:00 7:54:59 2 Javier Gomez 46:42 4:25:09 2:41:03 7:56:39 3 Terenzo Bozzone 48:44 4:22:31 2:46:00 8:00:07 4 Tim O’Donnell 46:43 4:24:59 2:46:01 8:00:55 5 Denis Chevrot 48:47 4:22:18 2:53:00 8:07:26 6 Kyle Buckingham 48:53 4:22:48 2:57:32 8:12:39 7 Tim Van Berkel 48:48 4:25:39 2:57:29 8:15:12 8 Tim Reed 48:50 4:22:47 3:02:47 8:17:49 9 David Plese 55:03 4:26:52 2:51:37 8:18:36 10 Callum Millward 48:54 4:35:57 2:51:35 8:19:52

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Teresa Adam 50:42 4:50:13 3:08:45 8:53:17 2 Mirinda Carfrae 1:01:06 4:50:31 3:03:20 8:59:18 3 Beth McKenzie 1:01:39 5:01:27 2:55:24 9:03:11 4 Gurutze Frades 1:01:37 5:01:35 3:02:59 9:09:53 5 Melanie Burke 1:01:40 4:56:50 3:10:07 9:12:32 6 Asa Lundstrom 1:01:36 5:01:47 3:12:06 9:18:58 7 Lauren Brandon 48:40 4:57:39 3:30:22 9:20:29 8 Amanda Wilson 1:01:14 5:14:04 3:21:11 9:40:52 9 Sue Huse 1:06:42 5:35:11 3:20:06 10:06:49

IRONMAN Boulder

There were some impressive performances on display at IRONMAN Boulder on the weekend, with Colorado’s Flatiron Mountains providing a picturesque backdrop for athletes from around the world.

USA’s Chris Leiferman claimed victory in the men’s event in 8:07:55. Despite having one of the fastest swim splits of the day (49:55), Aussie Joe Gambles wasn’t able to maintain his lead, crossing the finish line in second place (8:13:16) just over five minutes behind Leiferman. Rounding out the men’s podium was Patrick McKeon (USA) who came home in 8:20:48.

With a solid bike-run combination, Canada’s Kristy Jahn took out the women’s race in 9:16:12. USA’s Katy Evans took home second place in 9:19:20, just over three minutes behind Jahn, with Dede Griesbauer (USA) finishing in third in 9:36:55.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Chris Leiferman 54:34 4:09:55 2:59:03 8:07:55 2 Joe Gambles 49:55 4:17:40 3:00:46 8:13:16 3 Patrick McKeon 54:37 4:21:56 2:58:42 8:20:48 4 Kevin Collington 49:50 4:23:41 3:08:33 8:26:16 5 Sam Long 55:11 4:09:49 3:20:54 8:29:56 6 Jonathan Shearon 54:40 4:13:26 3:20:56 8:34:31 7 Justin Daerr 54:31 4:28:04 3:11:28 8:39:30 8 Steve Mantell 54:40 4:33:39 3:04:52 8:40:11 9 AJ Baucco 53:24 4:39:43 3:22:44 9:00:49 10 Doug MacLean 1:01:58 4:42:18 3:13:47 9:04:20

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kristy Jahn 1:00:25 4:47:31 3:21:59 9:16:12 2 Katy Evans 54:29 4:55:19 3:24:41 9:19:20 3 Dede Griesbauer 54:34 4:44:21 3:51:25 9:36:55 4 Erin Green 1:00:29 5:06:23 3:35:44 9:49:18 5 Kimberly Goodell 1:03:45 5:01:26 3:42:16 9:52:51 6 Angela Naeth 1:00:23 4:39:04 4:10:02 9:55:18 7 Sarah Jarvis 1:00:20 5:05:02 3:48:36 9:59:45 8 Ashley Paulson 1:14:08 5:14:58 3:26:30 10:01:42 9 Palmira Alvarez 1:13:36 5:05:37 3:52:22 10:17:19 10 Emma-Kate Lidbury 58:34 4:58:17 4:15:16 10:21:19

IRONMAN 70.3 Switzerland

An impressive line up of athletes took to the start line at IRONMAN 70.3 Switzerland on the weekend; the result being some close, action packed racing in the men’s race and a dominating performance in the women’s.

Australia’s Josh Amberger took the lead early on in the race and maintained his position throughout the event to claim victory in 3:49:46. Hot on Amberger’s heels was Switzerland’s Manuel Kueng, who came home in second place in 3:50:58, just over a minute behind Amberger. Germany’s Boris Stein rounded out the men’s podium in 3:51:31.

In the women’s event it was long course favourite, Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf who took the lead early on and dominated the race taking the win in an impressive time of 4:00:54, just over 15 minutes ahead of second place. Despite coming out of the swim only three seconds behind Ryf, fellow countrywoman, Imogen Simmonds (SUI) wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and the run, claiming second place in 4:16:01. Just over three minutes behind Simmonds was USA’s Skye Moench who finished in third place in 4:19:06.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Josh Amberger 22:30 2:06:36 1:17:08 3:49:46 2 Manuel Kueng 22:32 2:06:53 1:17:59 3:50:58 3 Boris Stein 25:37 2:05:15 1:17:09 3:51:31 4 Ruedi Wild 23:40 2:09:08 1:20:50 3:57:18 5 Etienne Diemunsch 23:43 2:11:18 1:20:34 3:59:00 6 Jonathan Ciavattella 23:40 2:11:42 1:20:41 3:59:42 7 Martin Bader 22:33 2:12:52 1:22:40 4:01:20 8 Mark Bowstead 23:37 2:12:01 1:24:40 4:03:41 9 David Bill 27:05 2:16:28 1:16:56 4:03:49 10 Daniel Besse 23:44 2:17:35 1:21:02 4:05:52

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Ryf 24:31 2:13:03 1:19:56 4:00:54 2 Imogen Simmonds 24:34 2:21:44 1:25:59 4:16:01 3 Skye Moench 27:23 2:23:50 1:24:04 4:19:06 4 Corina Hengartner 30:31 2:28:43 1:27:04 4:30:05 5 Sonja Tajsich 30:34 2:33:24 1:27:59 4:36:28 6 Regula Rohrbach 27:26 2:29:07 1:35:44 4:36:53 7 Karen Schultheiss 35:46 2:28:59 1:28:45 4:37:22 8 Lina-Kristin Schink 33:17 2:30:54 1:29:42 4:38:04 9 Nina Derron 27:19 2:31:41 1:37:27 4:39:53 10 Sabrina Stadelmann 30:15 2:40:37 1:31:34 4:46:20

IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire

Just over two minutes separated the men’s podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire on the weekend. Great Britain’s Elliot Smales took the win at Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire on the weekend in an impressive 3:59:23. Just over two minutes behind Smales was fellow countrymen, George Goodwin who came home in second place in 4:01:36. Ireland’s Bryan McCrystal rounded out the men’s podium in 4:01:46. Australia’s James Davy finished in the top 10, coming across the finish line in ninth position in 4:12:37.

With a strong performance in the run (1:17:42) it was Great Britain’s Emma Pallant took the overall win in the women’s event coming across the line in a dominating time of 4:16:54. Just over eight minutes behind Pallant was Nikki Bartlett (GBR) who finished in second place in 4:25:02. Fenella Langridge (GBR) rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the line in 4:29:51.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Elliot Smales 23:51 2:14:36 1:16:02 3:59:23 2 George Goodwin 24:46 2:16:44 1:15:15 4:01:36 3 Bryan McCrystal 28:25 2:09:44 1:17:42 4:01:46 4 Cyril Viennot 24:06 2:17:03 1:16:55 4:02:54 5 Fernando Toldi 23:55 2:17:28 1:17:54 4:03:53 6 Fraser Cartmell 24:09 2:17:12 1:18:50 4:05:06 7 Matthew Leeman 23:58 2:17:23 1:19:09 4:05:31 8 Kenneth Vandendriessche 27:45 2:15:09 1:20:39 4:08:22 9 James Davy 24:01 2:17:30 1:25:55 4:12:37 10 Mark Buckingham 23:53 2:30:06 1:19:41 4:18:42

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Emma Pallant 26:33 2:27:25 1:17:42 4:16:54 2 Nikki Bartlett 29:17 2:24:28 1:25:58 4:25:02 3 Fenella Langridge 25:36 2:34:09 1:25:17 4:29:51 4 Michaela Herlbauer 26:30 2:32:00 1:26:37 4:30:47 5 Lucy Gossage 29:14 2:27:55 1:31:03 4:33:12 6 Suzie Richards 29:35 2:34:14 1:32:13 4:42:24 7 Jacqueline Allen 26:31 2:42:18 1:34:19 4:48:54 8 Magda Nieuwoudt 30:21 2:35:43 2:00:53 5:13:21

IRONMAN 70.3 Eagleman

Canada’s Cody Beals dominated the men’s event at IRONMAN 70.3 Eagleman on the weekend, claiming victory in 3:49:04. USA’s Adam Otstot crossed the line almost six and a half minutes later, coming home in second in 3:55:32. Australia’s Tim Rea wasn’t quite able to close the gap and finished in third in 3:56:30.

It was a close race between first and second place in the women’s race, with just over a minute and a half separating the two positions. With an impressive run (1:18:01) it was Canada’s Stephanie Roy who claimed the eventual win in 4:15:31. Despite a strong bike, USA’s Jodie Robertson wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the run and came home in second in 4:17:06. Holly Benner (USA) claimed the third spot on the podium in 4:20:53.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cody Beals 24:43 2:03:25 1:16:07 3:49:04 2 Adam Otstot 26:33 2:04:43 1:19:11 3:55:32 3 Tim Rea 25:24 2:05:52 1:19:57 3:56:30 4 Hunter Lussi 23:14 2:02:35 1:26:42 3:57:54 5 Scott Bradley 29:20 2:03:51 1:24:43 4:03:17 6 Andres Chirinos 27:38 2:09:17 1:23:52 4:06:34 7 Johnathan Lejeune 30:22 2:10:27 1:19:49 4:07:36 8 Daniel Clarke 28:28 2:09:26 1:25:01 4:08:26 9 Benson Hall 26:44 2:10:35 1:33:57 4:16:59 10 Josh Arden 27:23 2:19:48 1:24:17 4:17:24

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Stephanie Roy 28:37 2:23:18 1:18:01 4:15:31 2 Jodie Robertson 29:21 2:14:53 1:26:23 4:17:06 3 Holly Benner 27:41 2:18:19 1:29:21 4:20:53 4 Kelsey Withrow 26:16 2:20:06 1:31:30 4:24:05 5 Cecilia Davis-Hayes 31:12 2:19:06 1:29:58 4:26:01 6 Laura Mathews 27:44 2:22:06 1:35:32 4:31:39 7 Carly Johann 31:14 2:20:06 1:35:56 4:33:34 8 Jennie Hansen 32:14 2:27:55 1:28:59 4:36:13 9 Ericka Hachmeister 33:11 2:23:27 1:34:58 4:37:22 10 Nicole Falcaro 31:46 2:32:53 1:32:01 4:46:25

CHALLENGE Denmark

It was a gruelling day at Challenge Denmark on the weekend. After a non-wetsuit swim athletes had to conquer an unusual hot summer day with Germany’s Andreas Dreitz (3:47:12) and Denmark’s Pernille Thalund (4:20:55) taking convincing wins in the men’s and women’s races respectively.

In the men’s race, after one of the fastest swims of the day, Denmark’s Mathias Lyngso Petersen wasn’t able to maintain his lead onto the bike and run, and came home in second place in 3:51:54. Fellow countrymen, Kristian Hindkjaer rounded out the men’s podium, crossing the finish line in 3:57:31.

In the women’s event it was Great Britain’s Laura Siddall who claimed second spot on the podium coming home just under three minutes behind Thalund in 4:24:00. Rounding out the women’s podium was Frankie Sanjana (NED) who finished in 4:42:00.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Andreas Dreitz 24:10 2:02:43 1:16:47 3:47:12 2 Mathias Lyngso Petersen 22:41 2:08:07 1:17:43 3:51:54 3 Kristian Hindkjaer 24:59 2:08:20 1:21:10 3:57:31 4 Jesper Svensson 22:33 2:09:00 1:23:58 3:58:43 5 Anders Christensen 25:06 2:08:29 1:22:40 3:59:05 6 Simon Jorn Hansen 25:16 2:15:50 1:15:30 3:59:15 7 Oliver Korfitsen 23:16 2:12:39 1:20:45 3:59:50 8 Markus Hormann 24:58 2:11:11 1:21:39 4:00:08 9 Matthias Knossalla 31:07 2:08:19 1:21:19 4:04:19 10 Esben Hovgaard 27:24 2:14:47 1:20:42 4:05:57

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Pernille Thalund 27:19 2:20:39 1:29:48 4:20:55 2 Laura Siddall 29:00 2:26:28 1:26:03 4:24:00 3 Frankie Sanjana 32:08 2:29:30 1:36:49 4:42:00 4 Caris Dempster 25:54 2:37:33 1:38:52 4:44:28 5 Kari Lingsom 29:00 2:30:08 1:54:46 4:57:16 6 Camilla Pedersen DNF 25:56 2:27:27 –

SKODA CHALLENGE Geraardsbergen

It was almost a one-man show at Challenge Geraardsbergen on the weekend with Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck dominating the event from start to finish, claiming victory in 3:51:17. Despite coming out of the swim three seconds in front of Heemeryck, New Zealand’s Dylan McNeice lost time on the bike and wasn’t able to close the gap on the run, taking home second place in 3:57:48. Evert Scheltinga (NED) rounded out the men’s podium in 3:58:37.

In the women’s race it was Canada’s Heather Wurtele who claimed victory in 4:20:29. Belgium’s Katrien Verstuyft finished in second in 4:26:09, with fellow countrywoman Alexandra Tondeur crossing the finish line in third in 4:26:41.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Pieter Heemeryck 24:17 2:11:23 1:13:28 3:51:17 2 Dylan McNeice 24:14 2:18:04 1:13:23 3:57:48 3 Evert Scheltinga (Netherlands) 25:47 2:16:05 1:14:05 3:58:37

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Heather Wurtele 27:23 2:27:32 1:23:01 4:20:29 2 Katrien Verstuyft 27:14 2:29:47 1:26:37 4:26:09 3 Alexandra Tondeur 29:45 2:34:27 1:19:41 4:26:41

