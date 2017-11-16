Minestrone Soup

For those areas that are still experiencing some cooler weather, this recipe is sure

to warm you up. It can easily be adapted to a training day by adding extra pasta – you will need more stock – or extra toast. While I wouldn’t suggest bacon as an everyday option, it absolutely makes this soup sing.

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 30 mins

Ingredients

Olive oil

400g lean bacon (diced). Vegetarian alternative: add another tin of your favourite beans.

2 tsp (heaped) garlic minced

1 red onion diced finely

2 carrots halved and chopped roughly

1 zucchini halved and chopped roughly

4 sticks (¼ head) celery halved and chopped roughly

Large leek, ends cut off, washed and cut into 5mm slices

2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 fresh bay leaf (optional)

2 medium potatoes diced

½ purple cabbage (green is fine), shredded (sliced thinly)

400g tin of Borlotti/Cannellini beans

2 x 400g tins of diced tomatoes

1.25 litres vegetable stock (can make from stock cubes)

Pepper

125 g broken pasta shapes (bash them up with a rolling pin in a clean tea towel)

1 bunch of fresh basil shredded (optional)

Parmesan cheese and 1 slice toast (to serve)

Method

Prepare bacon and all vegetables except potatoes and cabbage. Add 1 Tbs olive oil to stockpot/large saucepan and, at medium heat, fry bacon until golden. Add garlic, onion, carrots, zucchini, celery, leak, oregano and bay leaves to pot. Cook on low heat until vegetables have softened, stirring occasionally (~15min). Meanwhile prepare the potatoes, cabbage and stock if using cubes. Add the potatoes, cabbage, Borlotti beans, diced tomatoes, vegetable stock and a good grinding of pepper to your taste, then mix well. Cover with a lid and bring slowly to the boil. Mix everything through and simmer (covered) for ~30minutes. Check to ensure potato is cooked. Then add the pasta, cooking for ~10mins. Check the pasta is done, then serve with finely grated parmesan, shredded basil leaves and a slice of your favourite toast.

Buon appetito!