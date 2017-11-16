Minestrone Soup
For those areas that are still experiencing some cooler weather, this recipe is sure
to warm you up. It can easily be adapted to a training day by adding extra pasta – you will need more stock – or extra toast. While I wouldn’t suggest bacon as an everyday option, it absolutely makes this soup sing.
Serves: 6-8
Prep Time: 30 mins
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- 400g lean bacon (diced). Vegetarian alternative: add another tin of your favourite beans.
- 2 tsp (heaped) garlic minced
- 1 red onion diced finely
- 2 carrots halved and chopped roughly
- 1 zucchini halved and chopped roughly
- 4 sticks (¼ head) celery halved and chopped roughly
- Large leek, ends cut off, washed and cut into 5mm slices
- 2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 fresh bay leaf (optional)
- 2 medium potatoes diced
- ½ purple cabbage (green is fine), shredded (sliced thinly)
- 400g tin of Borlotti/Cannellini beans
- 2 x 400g tins of diced tomatoes
- 1.25 litres vegetable stock (can make from stock cubes)
- Pepper
- 125 g broken pasta shapes (bash them up with a rolling pin in a clean tea towel)
- 1 bunch of fresh basil shredded (optional)
- Parmesan cheese and 1 slice toast (to serve)
Method
- Prepare bacon and all vegetables except potatoes and cabbage.
- Add 1 Tbs olive oil to stockpot/large saucepan and, at medium heat, fry bacon until golden.
- Add garlic, onion, carrots, zucchini, celery, leak, oregano and bay leaves to pot. Cook on low heat until vegetables have softened, stirring occasionally (~15min).
- Meanwhile prepare the potatoes, cabbage and stock if using cubes.
- Add the potatoes, cabbage, Borlotti beans, diced tomatoes, vegetable stock and a good grinding of pepper to your taste, then mix well.
- Cover with a lid and bring slowly to the boil. Mix everything through and simmer (covered) for ~30minutes.
- Check to ensure potato is cooked. Then add the pasta, cooking for ~10mins.
- Check the pasta is done, then serve with finely grated parmesan, shredded basil leaves and a slice of your favourite toast.
Buon appetito!