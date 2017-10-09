Melbourne Multi-class Triathlete: Monty Cooper

The sun had barely begun to rise, but there was already a palpable energy in the breezeless air. The few sounds that trickled through the nervous silence can only be described as the triathlon equivalent of an orchestra tuning up. Waves lapped at the shore, bikes were being checked and racked, wetsuits were zipped and swim caps donned, and for one small nine-year-old this solidified in him an urge that said this is what I want to do.

Now 17, and gearing up to race in his first Olympic Distance race at the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival’s 35th Anniversary event in November, this year has been anything but quiet for triathlete Monty Cooper. “I am really excited to compete in Noosa this year,” Monty says nervously, “It’s going to be a new challenge for me.”

After competing in more than 10 Sprint Distance triathlons including Challenge Melbourne in 2016/17, Monty was nominated and consequently selected into the Triathlon Victoria Development Squad.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing though. Monty was born with an intellectual disability and a genetic metabolic disorder. This has made life more complex when compared to his mainstream peers. In his first few days of life, on life support after suffering a stroke Monty made it through with assistance from the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital and a strong will to survive.

The will to survive grew with Monty and his early days of racing saw him competing with a “buddy”, a support person to help him get from the start line to the finish line. “I was always too fast for them though,” he recounts with his famous chuckle, “they always struggled to keep up.”

Monty’s desire to achieve has grown from watching other age-group athletes aspire to achieve monumental goals. “My parents liked fitness,” says Monty, his passion evident in his wide smile. “When I am training with all the amazing triathletes in Tri Alliance, they are all achieving amazing things, and it pushes me to be better, to work harder and longer.”

With consistency and persistence in his training, Monty has been welcomed into the wider Triathlon community and has joined a second club that promotes inclusion of athletes with disabilities with in the sport. After joining Inclusive Sports Training and through the support of his family, Monty was able to attend an intensive training camp in Phuket.

Whether he is sweating through the heat of training at Thanyapura in Thailand or being pushed week after week by his coaches in Melbourne – Liz, Jed and Ollie – he personifies the fit young athlete that he aspires to be. Watching on, many would not know of the difficulties that a young athlete with a disability faces to achieve greatness – the early mornings, the regular doctors visits and the pain of watching others compete so easily.

“I knew I could run fast, and it made me feel good to run really fast. The wind and sun on my skin,” Monty pauses, trying to get the words he wants to say, out. Verbalising the thoughts in his head sometimes comes slowly for Monty. “The cheers of my friends and family as I go across the finish line makes me feel proud of my achievements,” he adds.

Addicted to watching the Ironman World Championship on DVD, Monty dreams of one day racing across the lava fields of Kona, on the Big Island of Hawaii, the birthplace of the sport. Monty epitomises the Ironman mantra: ‘anything is possible’. For a young man who has faced death and is challenged daily by his disability he now wants complete a journey that is a test of mind, body and spirit to become an Ironman.

IMAGES: Emily Cooper