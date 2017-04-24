MATT HANSON AND JODIE ROBERTSON CLAIM TITLES IRONMAN NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP TEXAS

Hanson and Robertson earn automatic bids to 2017 IRONMAN World Championship with victories

Matt Hanson (USA) and Jodie Robertson (USA) battled their way back onto the podium with impressive victories at today’s 2017 Memorial Herman IRONMAN® North American Championship Texas triathlon. Hanson smashed his own course record finishing in 07:52:44, while Robertson claimed the title with a time of 08:56:32 – both receiving automatic bids to this year’s IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.

Ronnie Schildknecht (CHE) finished in second place for the men with a time of 7:56:21 while Tyler Butterfield (BMU) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 7:58:29, respectively. On the women’s side, Michaela Herlbauer (AUT) finished second with a time of 8:59:31 and Maja Stage-Nielsen (DNK) finished third with a total time of 9:01:00.

Top five professional men’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH

1. Matt Hanson CAN 00:51:46 04:13:54 02:42:07 07:52:44

2. Ronnie Schildknecht CHE 00:53:34 04:14:40 02:43:28 07:56:21

3. Tyler Butterfield BMU 00:49:08 04:15:20 02:49:01 07:58:29

4. Will Clarke GBR 00:49:16 04:22:31 02:42:02 07:59:02

5. Kirill Kotsegarov EST 00:54:56 04:11:16 02:48:00 07:59:32

Top five professional women’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH

1. Jodie Robertson USA 01:02:31 04:43:46 03:03:41 08:56:32

2. Michaela Herlbauer AUT 00:57:57 04:53:48 03:02:28 08:59:31

3. Maja Stage-Nielsen DNK 01:01:02 04:47:32 03:07:46 09:01:00

4. Alicia Kaye USA 00:52:52 04:55:34 03:11:01 09:04:40

5. Tine Deckers BEL 01:00:35 04:47:55 03:12:25 09:06:08

For full results head to www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman/texas/results.aspx.

Text: IRONMAN

Images: FinisherPix

