MATT HANSON AND JODIE ROBERTSON CLAIM TITLES IRONMAN NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP TEXAS

Hanson and Robertson earn automatic bids to 2017 IRONMAN World Championship with victories

Matt Hanson (USA) and Jodie Robertson (USA) battled their way back onto the podium with impressive victories at today’s 2017 Memorial Herman IRONMAN® North American Championship Texas triathlon. Hanson smashed his own course record finishing in 07:52:44, while Robertson claimed the title with a time of 08:56:32 – both receiving automatic bids to this year’s IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.

Ronnie Schildknecht (CHE) finished in second place for the men with a time of 7:56:21 while Tyler Butterfield (BMU) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 7:58:29, respectively. On the women’s side, Michaela Herlbauer (AUT) finished second with a time of 8:59:31 and Maja Stage-Nielsen (DNK) finished third with a total time of 9:01:00.

Top five professional men’s results:

                                                      SWIM            BIKE             RUN              FINISH

1.     Matt Hanson                    CAN        00:51:46         04:13:54         02:42:07         07:52:44

2.     Ronnie Schildknecht         CHE        00:53:34         04:14:40         02:43:28         07:56:21

3.     Tyler Butterfield                BMU        00:49:08         04:15:20         02:49:01         07:58:29

4.     Will Clarke                        GBR        00:49:16         04:22:31         02:42:02         07:59:02

5.     Kirill Kotsegarov                EST         00:54:56         04:11:16         02:48:00         07:59:32

Top five professional women’s results:

                                                                  SWIM            BIKE             RUN              FINISH

1.     Jodie Robertson               USA        01:02:31         04:43:46         03:03:41         08:56:32

2.     Michaela Herlbauer           AUT         00:57:57         04:53:48         03:02:28         08:59:31

3.     Maja Stage-Nielsen          DNK        01:01:02         04:47:32         03:07:46         09:01:00

4.     Alicia Kaye                       USA        00:52:52         04:55:34         03:11:01         09:04:40

5.     Tine Deckers                   BEL         01:00:35         04:47:55         03:12:25         09:06:08

For full results head to www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman/texas/results.aspx.

Text: IRONMAN
Images: FinisherPix

