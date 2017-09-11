Magical boundaries broken during CHALLENGEALMERE-­AMSTERDAM

After an incredible, exciting race, Joe Skipper (GBR) was crowned European Champion Long Distance Triathlon on Saturday 9 September, during CHALLENGEALMERE-AMSTERADAM in Almere, the Netherlands. He finished with an incredible time – he went below the magical boundary of 8 hours: 7.59.39. The women pro field went very fast too, with Dutch Yvonne van Vlerken establishing a new race record: 8.51.13. The long distance triathlon – 3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run – was organised for the 37th time in Almere and Flevoland, making it the second oldest long distance triathlon in the world.

Men

1. Joe Skipper 07:59:39

2. Viktor Zyemtsev 08:03:14

3. Jaroslav Kovacic 08:05:40

Women

1. Yvonne van Vlerken 08:51:13

2. Sarissa de Vries 09:09:44

3. Hanna Maksimava 09:20:02

Full results: www.challenge-almere.com

Middle Distance

Furthermore, over 1200 athletes started the Middle Distance triathlon (1.9km swim, 92.5km bike, 21.2km run). This race was won by Milan Brons from Almere (4:08:00). Jeppe Hofman from Denmark came second and German Sven Wies third. In the women’s field, Hanneke de Boer had the best time (4:38:35). Dione Allen (GBR) came second and Dutch Jorieke Casteleijn third.

Text: Challenge Almere-Amsterdam

Feature Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images 2017