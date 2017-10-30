Liz is keeping Mum on Noosa Return

IRONMUM Liz Blatchford is hoping a low key return to racing at the 35th Noosa Triathlon (1-5 November) will be the ideal first step towards resuming her IRONMAN career and her assault on the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018.

Blatchford’s last race was IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in May 2016 and with more than 18 months out of competition with the birth of her daughter Mahli, Liz arrives in Noosa aware that the conditions can be tough and that the competition will be fast, furious and unforgiving.

Liz is loving her life as a mum but she admits that the road back to fitness has been tough and she is still finding a balance with her new role as a parent and the demands of a professional athlete.

“It has been brilliant, like nothing else I could ever have imagined and I am thoroughly enjoying being a mum. But I would have to say that taking so much time off has left me probably the most unfit I have been in my whole life.”

“During my pregnancy I just did what I could, which meant for me I couldn’t run past about half way because I just had too much pelvic pain. It was slightly annoying but big picture there were more important things. I couldn’t run much, but I kept the swimming up and that felt the best just to be weightless while you have all these strains on your body. I didn’t have a set routine. Each day I would just see what I felt like doing. “

“Since having Mahli it has been a steep climb back and the first month of training was pretty demoralizing and there were a lot of questions, like am I ever going to be any good again? But it has been encouraging each week to see the massive improvement. When you are at the top of your fitness improvements are few and far between, so it has been refreshing that I am getting faster and faster.”

“Recently I have started to think about racing and in all honesty I don’t feel like I am ready to race but I think the racing itself will bring me on. It is what I love to do. I like training but I love racing. I am not quite ready but that is why I am entering Noosa, I think it will be good for me but I won’t be putting major expectations on myself with such a short turn around. I need to just go out there and do it because I love it.

“Olympic distance isn’t my forte any more but I am definitely not fit enough to do an IRONMAN, so it is what it has to be. I will start off with Noosa and use it as a stepping stone to get fitter and hopefully when I get racing my body remembers how to do it,” she said.

Like any new parents Liz and partner Glen are on a steep learning curve and developing a new routine and priorities but Mahli already has them wrapped around her little finger.

“You become so selfish and the fact that we have waited till later to become parents you are almost more selfish again because you are so set in your ways and have been able to do whatever you want. It will be a period of adjustment but it is like that with anything that is new. It is initially scary and once it becomes normal, it is less scary.”

“I walk in the door from a crap training day and if it was a bad session I am forgetting about it instantaneously because someone needs me and the little smiles make you forget about anything else,” Liz laughed.

Liz said there is a lot of evidence that suggests that athletes returning to racing after a pregnancy come back a stronger and tougher athlete so she is looking forward to getting back into top fitness and resuming her racing.

“Next year there is going to be a lot of women coming back from pregnancies so it will be interesting to see what the body can do. There is also a mental shift of less pressure on your racing. With a child you have other things of more importance, taking the pressure off your racing which might be beneficial.”

“I get through Noosa okay and I feel that it is realistic that I could get through a 70.3 in another three weeks, then 70.3 Western Sydney later in November would be the plan for 2017. Then I would start thinking about next year. I would love to go back to Kona in 2018 because that is the race that excites me the most. So that is a long term goal, not an expectation but a goal. That is what I am thinking,” Liz said.

