Limar Speedking Helmet

A familiar name when it comes to helmets in Australia, Limar has been around for a long time and, in fact, were one of the first brands to offer time trial (TT) helmets to the public. Ten to 15 years ago the Limar Chrono was the TT helmet of choice among Aussie pros and age groupers alike. Since then there have been a number of versions of the Chrono, then the Speed Demon and now the Speedking.

High on our road test ‘wish list’, the new Speedking is a short-tailed helmet. This style of TT helmet is perfect for triathletes as we tend to move our heads around, and up and down more than time trialists do. For this reason, long tailed TT helmets tend not to be as effective as the short-tailed versions. As you can imagine, sticking that tail up in the air every time you look down isn’t exactly very aerodynamic – with the short-tailed helmets this doesn’t happen.

Out of the box and there were a few interesting features to the Speedking. Like a lot of TT helmets on the market, the paint finish of the Speedking is a matte/satin style; in our case white with red highlights. Apparently, this helps create a faster airflow over the helmet. Next up – the magnetic clip. This feature is great. You just bring both sides of the clip together and ‘hey presto’ the strap locks into place quickly and easily. To release all you do is slide the clips apart. This feature really makes putting the helmet on and taking it off super quick. The retention system is also really simple to use, being a single dial, to adjust the fit. This is pretty standard but in this case, you can also adjust the height of the retention system so it sits at a comfortable point on the back of your head, which is a welcome touch. Next up is the ventilation. At first sight, there doesn’t appear to be much.

A small slit runs along the front of the helmet and continues along the sides as well. This slit contains three vents in the front and one on either side for a total of five forward-facing vents. There is also one larger vent in the rear. Our first thoughts were: “This could be a sweat box.” But when we flipped the helmet over to have a look on the inside it became clear that the vents lead into channels running directly across the head and out to a rear vent. This gave us a little more optimism that the Speedking might not be as hot as we first thought.

Often TT helmets are specifically made to be fast, and comfort is a secondary consideration. Now, we won’t lie, getting this helmet on at first, is a bit of a struggle. It’s a very low profile, close-fitting helmet with the earflaps being quite rigid and sitting firmly against your ears. Once on, however, the Speedking is surprisingly very comfortable. In fact, after we had both tested the helmet we were really impressed at how comfortable it was. The padding runs along the ridges of the ventilation channels and is more than enough to keep you comfortable, while the foam attached to the earflaps make the firmness of these not such a big issue. Some models of the Speedking are available with a visor, but it looks like the Australian version doesn’t come with it. This is a bit of a shame because it means you will need to use sunglasses with the helmet, and being a firm fit this does restrict what sunnies are compatible with the helmet. We found that we had to use straight-arm sunglasses such as the Oakley Jawbreaker and put them on after the helmet. This isn’t necessarily a big issue but one worth knowing as most athletes would tend to put their sunglasses on before their helmet.

Now to save you the embarrassment, we donned the Speedking and committed that aged old cycling crime of riding Beach Road with a TT helmet on, while not in a race. And we did it several times … each. As mentioned earlier, it really is a very comfortable helmet. In fact, we’d be more than happy to wear it over any distance from Sprint all the way up to Ironman. We got to wear the Speedking on a couple of 30+ degree days too, and while our longest ride was just shy of 100km we were really pleased to find that what we thought were rather small vents, worked really well. The Speedking is, as it turns out, one of the coolest TT helmets we have used. So, at this stage, we have some big ticks for this helmet. Doing the straps up, super quick. Undoing them, super quick. Comfort, high. Ventilation and heat dispersion, excellent. Our only criticism, to this date, is the tight fit with sunnies.

The ‘tight fit’ took us to our next test and that was trying to simulate T1. How would we go under pressure in T1 with the adrenalin pumping and the heart rate high? For this, we headed off to the velodrome and each practiced a number of transitions. Even after working out the best way to get this helmet on, it’s not fast to put on. The tight fit and firmness of the Speedking’s earflaps make it a more difficult helmet to get on. This doesn’t mean it’s a bad helmet, it just means it’s slower to put on than others, but we don’t think this matters for an Ironman 70.3 or an Ironman – or even an Olympic distance race. The Speedking more than makes up for this in all other areas, especially heat dispersion, the importance of which is something that cannot be overlooked.

The Limar Speedking is a perfect long course triathlon TT helmet. If you are looking for a helmet to use in Sprint events where every second counts, then this might not be the helmet for you, but we’re only talking about an extra five seconds or so. If fit around the ears is a big problem due to the size of your head we would look straight to the Limar 007 instead, which is essentially a Speedking without the earflaps. Whatever your preferences, Limar has your covered.