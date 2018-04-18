Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Makes approx 8 pancakes
Prep Time: 15mins and overnight
Cook Time: 15mins
No post-pancake sugar high here! These pancakes are light, fluffy and seriously satisfying.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup of milk of your choice
- 1 cup of rolled oats (raw)*
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 x tsp baking powder
- Zest of one lemon plus juice of half a lemon
- 40g protein powder
- 1-2 tbsp chia seeds
- 250g of ricotta
- 1 cup of Greek yoghurt, to serve
- Berries of your choice (fresh or defrosted from frozen), to serve
- Maple syrup, to serve
Method
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, oats, cinnamon, vanilla, baking powder, lemon zest and juice, protein powder (if using) and chia seeds in a bowl. If possible, do this the night before and let it rest in the fridge overnight to allow the oats to soften (this makes for a much thicker and softer pancake).
- In the morning, lightly fold through the ricotta into the mixture.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium to low heat, with a spray of olive oil or spread of butter.
- Spoon the pancake mix into the heated pan – three large tablespoons of mix per pancake (or 100mL if pouring from a measuring jug).
- Once bubbles start to form and the outside of the pancake begins to thicken, flip to cook the other side.
- Set aside on a plate and cover with foil – keep warm in the oven on low heat if needed.
- Serve topped with syrup, Greek yoghurt, and berries.
* Rolled oats can be replaced with gluten free oats or quinoa flakes.