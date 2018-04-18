Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Makes approx 8 pancakes

Prep Time: 15mins and overnight
Cook Time: 15mins

No post-pancake sugar high here! These pancakes are light, fluffy and seriously satisfying.

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup of milk of your choice
  • 1 cup of rolled oats (raw)*
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 x tsp baking powder
  • Zest of one lemon plus juice of half a lemon
  • 40g protein powder
  • 1-2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 250g of ricotta
  • 1 cup of Greek yoghurt, to serve
  • Berries of your choice (fresh or defrosted from frozen), to serve
  • Maple syrup, to serve

Method

  1. Whisk together the eggs, milk, oats, cinnamon, vanilla, baking powder, lemon zest and juice, protein powder (if using) and chia seeds in a bowl. If possible, do this the night before and let it rest in the fridge overnight to allow the oats to soften (this makes for a much thicker and softer pancake).
  2. In the morning, lightly fold through the ricotta into the mixture.
  3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium to low heat, with a spray of olive oil or spread of butter.
  4. Spoon the pancake mix into the heated pan – three large tablespoons of mix per pancake (or 100mL if pouring from a measuring jug).
  5. Once bubbles start to form and the outside of the pancake begins to thicken, flip to cook the other side.
  6. Set aside on a plate and cover with foil – keep warm in the oven on low heat if needed.
  7. Serve topped with syrup, Greek yoghurt, and berries.

 

* Rolled oats can be replaced with gluten free oats or quinoa flakes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alicia Edge

Alicia is an Advanced Sports Dietitian with an online sports nutrition business, Compeat Nutrition. She is also a mum and triathlete, so advice extends beyond the basics and is instead focused on providing effective and achievable nutrition for both training and racing.

