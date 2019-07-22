Launching New Qualities that will help you Find Deeper Connections

At OkCupid, we're specialized in assisting our people link for a much much much deeper degree — whether they're looking for some body a new comer to spend time with or "the one." Today we're announcing two brand brand brand new, major item features that may do exactly that. You'll notice both of them within the application, and we're excited to know everything you think. Plus, next month we'll roll down a fresh, illustration-driven appearance — and we're providing you with a sneak peek now.

NEW 2017 Questions & Categories:

Our iconic concerns have now been a main the main experience that is okCupid the start. With every concern you answer, the better we realize both you and can match you with people you’ll really click with. Our concerns allow you to show yourself, also learn yourself, and share your viewpoint regarding the things you worry most about.

2017 brings a number of subjects we realize you’re exceptionally passionate about — topics that, one or two hours years back, we never ever might have thought could be therefore appropriate today.

You’ll see a brand-new group of concerns that address topical issues, to help you concentrate in regarding the things — whether politics or intercourse — which are most significant for you. We’ll upgrade this brand new concern category on a yearly basis. The first 2017 launch includes 50 of-the-moment concerns, addressing sets from ghosting to Trump, from weather modification to student financial obligation — what exactly you wish to understand a person’s stance on before you meet them.

brand brand NEW DoubleTake Mobile Phone Matching:

We’ve all had a romantic date with somebody who seemed online that is really cute then there is absolutely nothing to speak about when you came across in individual. Once you fly past a selfie, you lose out on who see your face in fact is and that which you may, or might not, have commonly.

We realize you’re more substance than simply selfie, therefore OkCupid’s brand new DoubleTake feature provides a much deeper have a look at each member’s individuality straight away. DoubleTake shows more photos and features each person’s personality and profile in just a mobile matching program. The DoubleTake that is new helps your individuality — whether this means showcasing a love for politics, art alcohol, dogs, the outside, or art — in order to connect to people you’ll actually click with in real world.

“With DoubleTake, we reveal many others areas of a person — we’re showing why is individuals tick in order for you’ll have actually better dates and better relationships. OkCupid has long been an accepted spot for interesting people who wish to link according to something more than simply appears, because everybody has a tale. As opposed to helping users increase, our DoubleTake function slows them down — so they can appreciate each individuality that is other’s” said OkCupid CEO Elie Seidman.

The launch that is beta of demonstrated that slowing the feeling results in better connections — and much more of these, too. Since DoubleTake’s beta launch, shared matches in the software have actually tripled.

Previewing OkCupid’s Brand New Look:

This March, we’ll debut a fresh fresh look featuring enjoyable, lively pictures by Jay Daniel Wright, a skilled artist situated in Berlin whose work can be bought in The ny occasions, Die Ziet, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Other important components associated with the design should include brand new typography and a bolder, cleaner aesthetic.

“OkCupid welcomes a community that is vibrant of, revolutionary individuals,” Seidman explained. “We wanted our design that is new to that, and in addition represent the individuality of OkCupid, too.”

That it is it’s you— our members — who make OkCupid the interesting, welcoming, artsy, nerdy, chill, cultured, foodie, outdoorsy, passionate, zen, quirky place. Many thanks for contributing to the vibrancy regarding the OkCupid community.