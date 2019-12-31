Know About What Is Proper Nutrition For Athletes?

Food is the way to provide the body with essential substances for the maintenance of its life. There are many options to eat and it is the responsibility of the athlete to know which foods are more convenient for their health. Athletes need a greater amount of protein than teenagers who lead less active lives, but most teenagers who play sports get a sufficient amount of protein through what they eat. Muscle growth is achieved with regular training and working hard. Now the question is what kind of food they should consume according to nutrients. Here is a list of some healthy food that is best for all athletes.

Two Fundamental Elements: Minerals And Vitamins For Muscles

Calcium helps make strong bones that athletes depend on and iron is responsible for transporting oxygen to the muscles. Most teenagers do not eat sufficient amounts of minerals. This is especially true for teenagers who play sports because their needs for these minerals may be even greater than for other teenagers. Apart from calcium and iron, you need a large number of other minerals and many vitamins that, apart from allowing you to have the energy you need, will help you stay healthy.

Vegetables: These contain a large number of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, and water. Most of them are low in calories (that is, they give us volume and satiety, but little energy). They will help them very effective to combat the extra kilos and detoxify our bodies.

Fruits: Like vegetables, fruits are low-calorie foods and they provide us with many antioxidant vitamins and minerals that will help us get our body ready. It is advised to eat three daily portions.

Integral cereals: In this group include whole wheat bread, brown or wild rice, whole-wheat pasta, ultimately those foods that are the basis of the nutrition of athletes. Since they are the main source of energy, but with all its fiber, a nutrient that will help them to detoxify and regulate our organism.

Meat: Meats are best for those whose fat content is low, that is, white meats such as chicken, turkey, and rabbit. Meat contains a protein that helps to recover muscle mass.

Whitefish: Like white meat, fish are an ideal source of proteins of high biological value, but in this case, they are still easier to digest.

Bluefish: This is the special type of fish (emperor, salmon, tuna, bonito, mackerel, sardines, anchovies,) because although they give us some more fat, it is of good quality, Omega-3. It benefits us at an organic level, reducing muscle inflammation, inevitable after training. It gives us a much higher protein percentage than white fish and white meat, in some cases doubling the protein intake per 100g of food.

In this food group we find skim milk, skimmed yogurts, and low-fat cheeses; as their substitutes, derived from soybeans, for those who do not tolerate lactose from milk. These foods are an ideal source of proteins of high biological value, such as calcium and vitamin D, essential for proper muscle and bone functioning. It also helps in weight loss.