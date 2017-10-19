Jake Montgomery Makes Noosa Debut…Finally

Celebrating its 35th birthday the Noosa Triathlon will be in party mode, but the very courageous Gold Coast based pro Jake Montgomery will be the one with the biggest smile, as he finally celebrates his long awaited debut in Australia’s greatest triathlon.

“I planned on doing Noosa for the past four years but unfortunately I have never made it to the start line,” Jake said with a casual comment that masks several horror years of extreme courage, immense pain, hardship and the rebuilding of both body and mind.

A handy runner and swimmer at school it was his first swim coach, Mick Maroney that convinced him to have a crack at triathlon. With year 12 behind him, young Jake headed over to Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain with Jamie Turner’s squad to learn about the draft legal world of ITU Continental Cup, before eventually finding long course racing. With the help of Aussie IRONMAN legend Craig Alexander, in 2015 Jake threw himself in the deep end and headed to Boulder to continue his triathlon education on the US circuit.

“I spent three months in the US. I did a lot of training with Crowie and he taught me the ins and outs of 70.3. He knows every aspect of it and I was surprised how much he taught me and all the tips and tricks he gave me.”

A fifth at IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie, second in 70.3 Mandurah and Western Sydney proved that the hard work was paying off but it was IRONMAN 70.3 in Geelong where Jake finally got the result he was looking for.

“I was getting closer and I was pretty determined to break through and that is when I raced Geelong in February 2016 and had my first win at the National Champs. With the win at Geelong being at the National titles a lot of the sponsors came on board and it got pretty full on.”

Two weeks later Jake’s world was flipped upside down when he was hit by a garbage truck only 500m from home, while riding back from the pool. His bike and right foot went underneath the rear wheels and he ruptured two ligaments in his right ankle. With the pain Jake thought he had broken his shin and that it was snapped in half and remembers picking up his leg to see if it was still straight.

Four weeks in hospital, two weeks in a boot and Jake was given the okay to start back again…slowly. Following the doctor’s orders to the letter by May 2016 he was again headed Stateside and trying make up lost ground on his quest to race the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships on the Sunshine Coast. Returning to Australia Jake was in the form of his life but in a cruel twist of fate, only 16 hours before the event his world was again thrown into chaos.

“I was doing the final spin to see that the bike was ready to race in the morning. I remember every minute of the morning, lunch and getting the bike ready and then rolling out over Alexandra Headland and that is about it. I remember the first minutes of the ride and then I got hit by the car and things really flipped upside down. I have a month missing after that. It wasn’t until weeks later that I looked on my Garmin to see that the incident happened about 20 minutes into the ride. When I went from 40kmh to zero kmh.”

“I don’t have any recollection of hospital time and when I got back home I was just sitting on the lounge. It was all I was doing through the day. I had a fractured sternum and shoulder and several muscle tears through the neck and shoulders, there was also brain bleeding and swelling in three different spots. The fractures are a six weeks heal but the Neurologist said he didn’t think I would be running again. He said we will give it four months and you can try if you are desperate but he wasn’t recommending that I try again. That wasn’t exactly what I wanted to hear and I couldn’t see myself doing anything else at that stage of my life, so I was going to try my hardest to get back to running or at least give it a go.”

“I was seeing speech therapists and occupational therapists and all the doctors. In the first session with the speech therapist she came in and she was quite shocked. She said, ‘Oh, you can talk.’ My speech wasn’t great and my sentences were real jumbled and stop start for the first couple of months. She said from what I have read happened to your brain, on paper, you shouldn’t be able to talk. So that was pretty scary to hear that I got that lucky.”

“I went through some pretty dark spots early on, where going to the kitchen was the most I could do all day. Going from 25 hours of training a week to zero was a bit of a shock and knowing that running might never happen again, I was pretty depressed at that stage and had pretty bad thoughts. I was lucky that I had my parents by my side the whole time, looking after me and helping me through it all. Without them things would have been a lot different.”

For eight weeks Jake did nothing but then he embarked on another program to rebuild his body and confidence in the hope that he would one day get back to competing in the sport that he loved. Initially it was the hydro pool to rebuild his strength, then a five minute walk became a two and a half hour walk and eventually he was on a stationary trainer building up week by week. Four months after the incident his training miraculously started in earnest when he was able to run, ride and swim properly again.

IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong in February 2017 was his comeback race and a fifth place in a strong field was the boost he needed. Similar results at IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder and Santa Cruz have helped rebuild his confidence and reboot his career and now Jake is determined to use the Noosa Triathlon as final hit out before IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney Asia Pacific Championships in November.

“After Santa Cruz I made it to Vegas for a sponsorship commitment for Cervelo then took two weeks recovery and let the body reset. As soon as I got home I got back into training and now have my eyes set on Noosa. I am looking forward to the draft free bike. Racing for half the time as a 70.3 I will be able to push 100 per cent and see how long the body can last for. It will be a bit of fun.”

“Noosa is probably the most stacked race in Australia and the organisers put up a good prizemoney so it encourages all the pros in Australia to toe the line and have a crack. It is only a two and half hour drive for me so that is just nice and no plane flight required which is a bonus. Noosa will be a nice hit out and the perfect opportunity to use a bit of speed and see how the body comes down from the altitude.”

“I have spoken to plenty of people who have done it before and they love the race and the whole atmosphere of the weekend. I have heard that it is crazy busy but pretty good at the same time. So, I am looking forward to getting up there and getting amongst it,” he said with anticipation.

Text and image: IRONMAN