Island House Invitational Triathlon 2017

It is just over 24 hours until the 2017 Island House Invitational Triathlon begins. For a third consecutive year, the race has again brought together a world class field of triathletes from short-course, long-course, drafting and non-drafting triathlon, to compete for a share of the $500,000 prize purse.

The event also includes a CEO race with six CEOs from companies all over the world competing over the same course and format as the professional athletes.

Stage Details and Course Maps

The Island House Invitational Triathlon comprises three stages: the Prologue, the Sprint Enduro and the Sprint Pursuit. Details of each of the three stages are available on our website along with course maps and distances for each leg of the races. The male and female professional athletes with the lowest cumulative times across the races will earn the title of 2017 Island House Invitational Champions.

Text and media: Island House Invitational Triathlon