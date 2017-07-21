My Ironman Training Hacks

“Swim, bike, run…. eat/sleep/work… swim, bike, run…”

It’s official – I have entered Ironman Western Australia (yeow!) and the #IMWA2017 training carousel has begun. My life is now officially training, work, training, and packing for training, recovering from training, preparing for training… training, training and more training… because TRAINING. But I love this, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

A training buddy recently asked me at running one morning, “How’s the training going?” My weary, 5am reply was: “I’m just taking it one week at a time. Actually, I’m taking it one day at a time. Just ticking off the training sessions.” That’s where it’s at, at the moment. Training is steadily ramping up (I’m now into a big training block), so I’m on a mission to make it all as easy on myself as possible.

So, with that in mind, here are some hacks that I’ve come up with to make everything training a little bit easier:

Pack your gear the night before. To make things a lot easier pack your gear the night before. Training for swim, bike and run, and sometimes multiple times a day requires A LOT of gear (not to mention work clothes for when you’re at the desk) – it can seriously feel like you’re packing everything but the kitchen sink. So, to avoid forgetting something, do not leave packing your gear bag to the morning. Have that sh!t sorted the night before. HOT TIP: Try to get all your packing done before you settle in for the evening on the couch. If you’re anything like me – once you hit the couch the packing won’t happen… which often means that the next morning’s training session won’t happen either. Hmmm…!

Do not skip washing day. Speaking of all things training gear, make sure you do not skip washing day on the weekend. I repeat – DO NOT SKIP WASHING DAY. Yes, when you’re in a big training block it can feel like your apartment/house is a bit of a laundry – all that Lycra and all those towels (trust me – I hear ya! We have two Ironman athletes in our household… it’s intense). But if you don’t wash your gear it’s way too easy to miss training because, well, “I don’t have a clean sports bra.”

Lay out your gear… in a transition pile. Before big weekend rides/runs/brick sessions, lay out all the gear you will need in piles on the floor of your bedroom. This will make it a lot easier on the morning of the training session – all you have to do is get up and go!

Make the most of your desk draw/locker. If you can, leave as much stuff as possible in your work draw or locker. I’m talking shoes (runners, work shoes), training tops/shorts, work clothes, spare underwear (although, warning about the underwear: this could be a little awkward if a colleague happens to open said draw…. Ha!). This will mean that you hopefully won’t have to lug heaps of gear around with you if it’s already in the office.

Double up on the essentials. Think essentials like mascara, eyeliner, moisturiser, dry shampoo, and hairspray, gel… whatever you use, double up or even triple up if you can. One set for home, one set for the swim bag, one set for the work draw. It’s all about making it easier and carrying less around – fewer chances of forgetting something. Now, I realise this might be an expensive exercise to start with (trust me, I get it – I’m on a tight budget too) but think of it as an investment – you’re going to be using these products at some point anyway. Why not buy in bulk? Plus, think of all the time and effort saved. Win!

Spare hair dryer investment. While you’re doubling up on essentials, consider buying a cheap, travel-sized hairdryer that you can keep in your swim bag. There have been so many times I’ve forgotten my hair dryer at home, which meant either going to work with wet hair or trying to squeeze under the hand-dryer in the change rooms at the pool. Having a spare hair dryer as a permanent feature in my swim bag means I don’t have to think about it. It’s always there.

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner. This is another permanent feature in my swim/training bag. Needs no further explanation – it’s all about less packing.

Fresh wipes and dry shampoo. These are my absolute favourite. No time for a shower at work? Worried about helmet/training hair? Fret no more. Keep fresh wipes, roll-on deodorant and dry shampoo at work, and you’ll never have to worry about smelling or looking bad. I do a lot of my run sessions at lunch time, which means I get a little sweaty but after a quick Fem Fresh POW-WOW in the bathroom, I smell soapy and clean.

Time management. Make the most of your lunch hour – get that run session done; do that strength session. Or ride/run to and from work. Get as much done throughout the day as you can. Plus, I find commuting to work is so much faster and so much less frustrating than sitting in traffic, and it’s better than being surrounded by strangers (who may be infected with the winter viral plague at the moment – gross!) on the train. Win!

Running/riding backpack. If you decide to run or ride to work make sure you invest in a good backpack. It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. I use my old Ironman Melbourne backpack when I ride or run to work, and it works a treat. As long as it straps across the chest and doesn’t move around too much, and is not gigantic, you are good to go.

Do not hit snooze. I’m reading the book, ‘The 5 Second Rule: Transform your life, work and confidence with everyday courage’ by Mel Robbins. The basic premise is that you need to stop procrastinating… stop screwing yourself over because chances are; you’re never going to FEEL like it. It’s about counting backwards from 5,4,3,2,1… and ACTION! Stop hitting snooze and get up. For those interested here is Mel Robbins’ TED talk. It is brilliant. Worth a watch –

Dangle a carrot. Need motivation to get an evening training session done? Why not motivate yourself by giving yourself a little reward at the end? For example – after a long day in the office, I like to unwind with a nice glass of red. So I try to make sure that the moment I get home I get my training done (e.g. a windtrainer session) before my brain knows what’s hit it, and then I reward myself with a nice glass of red AFTER my session. It’s worked so far.

Set up the windtrainer the night before. Another way to avoid the “I can’t be bothered” excuse is to set your bike up on the windtrainer the night before, so it’s ready to go when you get home from work. All you’ll have to do is get changed, get on and go!

Netflix and spin. Speaking of all things windtrainer sessions – boring! Right? If you’re like me and can’t afford a fancy, fancy windtrainer with Zwift… or whatever… well, don’t worry. Sign up to Netflix and distract yourself with shows/movies/docos. Netflix and chill? Should be… Netflix and spin.

Food prep and snacks. I am yet to master the food prep side of things and I’m a little embarrassed to admit that I spend way too much of my pay on lunches… something to work on. But I have started up a bit of a snack draw at work for when those ‘hangries’ hit.

Just show up. Show up to squad training sessions because – you won’t have to think. You can just DO. Especially perfect for early morning sessions – before your brain registers what you’re doing, you’re half way through your session. The best!

Get techy. Load your training sessions into TrainingPeaks and become obsessed with the colour green or join your training crew on Strava… the crew leader board is my new obsession. Happy to report I’m still in top spot – managing to retain the yellow jersey – ha!

And… if all else fails – J.F.T! Seriously. You choose to do this so quit with the excuses and J.F.T! 😀

Do you have any training hacks that make training easier? Hit me up, post a comment and let me know!

Image: Shutterstock.com

