IRONMAN Oceania announce brand licencing partnership with Winners Sports Nutrition

Melbourne, Australia – An enhanced licensing and brand partnership with sports Nutrition Company, Winners Sports Nutrition, means IRONMAN athletes across Australia will have the highest quality product and a reliable supply for all of their training and on course nutrition at every race in 2017.

Winners Energy Bars and Energy gels have been met with enthusiastic approval from IRONMAN competitors over the past two years and IRONMAN Oceania are delighted to announce the partnership renewal which will see Winners continue as Official IRONMAN Energy Bar, Energy Gel and Energy Chew supplier for all Australian events.

The new partnership also sees Winners products carry the IRONMAN brand into major Australian supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths nationwide.

“This partnership renewal reiterates that what we do, we do with our athletes at the forefront of our minds. With Winners exclusively providing the on course energy bar and energy gel nutrition at all races it allows our athletes to train and race with the same product,” IRONMAN Oceania Managing Director, Dave Beeche said.

“Having our on course nutrition so readily available to our athletes in supermarkets is also a huge positive for us,” Mr Beeche said. “IRONMAN is the strongest global brand in the endurance sports world and we are very committed to helping Winners grow their product distribution to the broader sports participation audience through this partnership.”

“Winners are pleased to continue as the Official IRONMAN Energy Bar, Energy Gel and Energy Chew supplier for all Australian events in 2017. We look forward to helping all the IRONMAN athletes get the energy they need in training and race day to achieve their goals,” Winners Sports Nutrition CEO Robert Boyd said.

“Eat Natural, Be Active” has been the philosophy of Winners Sports Nutrition since it was founded in 2005. Winners Sustained Energy Bars and Winners Instant Energy Gels and Chews are developed in partnership with 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans, specifically for endurance events.

Winners Sports Nutrition products can be found in the health food section of Coles and Woolworths Supermarkets nationwide, with the full product range available from www.winnersbars.com

Winners are proudly Australian made and owned.

Text: IRONMAN | Noel McMahon

Image: IRONMAN