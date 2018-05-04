IRONMAN Australia to remain in Port Macquarie

IRONMAN Oceania, Managing Director, Dave Beeche has welcomed the announcement by the NSW Government that IRONMAN Australia will remain in Port Macquarie for at least another three years.

Mr Beeche said he was delighted that the partnership between IRONMAN Oceania, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will continue from 2019 – 2021.

“The iconic IRONMAN Australia is one of the longest running IRONMAN events in the world that has become an integral part of life on the New South Wales Mid North Coast and a must visit destination for the thousands of competitors, families and supporters who return to Port Macquarie year after year.”

“Since it was established in 1985, IRONMAN Australia has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport and the event has played an integral part in the growth of IRONMAN in this region.”

“The success of IRONMAN Australia and the development of its reputation as a truly global event is a result of the dedication and hard work of many people and long term support of local community. In this, the 40th anniversary of IRONMAN, it is wonderful to be able to announce the continuation of the partnership with the NSW Government and Port Macquarie Hastings Council that continues this outstanding sporting tradition,” he said.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said that as one of the oldest IRONMAN events, she is delighted that IRONMAN Australia will be returning to Port Macquarie for another three years.

“IRONMAN Australia is expected to attract more than 33,000 overnight visitors and generate over $27 million for the local economy across the three year period.”

“This wonderful event has been hosted in Port Macquarie since 2006 and provides a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants and tourist attractions to capitalise on the additional visitors.”

“It is events such as this that allow us to showcase why our region is such a great destination, with many IRONMAN competitors coming back to the region for a holiday with friends and family,” she said.

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said driving tourism growth in rural and regional NSW is one of the Government’s leading priorities.

“Regional events such as IRONMAN Australia in Port Macquarie help to fuel the State’s overnight visitor economy, while placing our incredible destinations front and centre.”

“As a country-based Minister I am determined to continue our support for rural and regional events, to help boost local economies and generate jobs,” Mr Marshall said.

IRONMAN Australia Port Macquarie is an endurance triathlon event that includes both a full-distance IRONMAN, consisting of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42km run, and a half-distance IRONMAN 70.3 which both run concurrently.

Feature image: L-R Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, IRONMAN Australia Race Director Ben Herbert; Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Mayor Peta Pinson; Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Mike Reid

IRONMAN Australia is an important World Championship Qualifying Race, offering 40 standard qualifying slots for the original and most famous long distance triathlon in the world, the IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Text and image: IRONMAN Oceania