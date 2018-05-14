IRONMAN Announces Da Nang, Vietnam as Host of the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company,announced that IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship will be hosted in Da Nang, Vietnam, for the very first time in 2019.

With the awarding of the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship to IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, IRONMAN continues its long-standing partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc. – which operates Regent Aguila IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines, Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines, ALVEO IRONMAN 70.3 Davao – and its Sunrise Events Vietnam affiliate. 2019 will mark the 5th anniversary of IRONMAN presence in Vietnam. “It is so exciting to have the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship in South-East Asia again in 2019, said IRONMAN Asia Managing Director, Geoff Meyer. The Techcombank IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam has been one of the best races in the region for a few years and the Sunrise Events Vietnam team is up for the challenge of hosting the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship”.

“It is an honor to be selected to host this championship event in Da Nang as part of our 5th anniversary. The sport of triathlon has exploded in Vietnam since the arrival of IRONMAN in this country and we continue to see record numbers of Vietnamese inspired to take the IRONMAN journey each year. We look forward to welcoming athletes from all around the world to the beautiful city of Da Nang for the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship. With this announcement, we expect once again to see record numbers of participants and our team is committed to organizing the best IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam yet including more activities for the entire family and Da Nang community.” said Mr. Bang Trinh, Co-founder of Sunrise Events Vietnam.

Mr. Huynh Van Hung, Director of the Da Nang’s Department of Culture and Sports, added “We are proud to welcome the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship to Da Nang City in 2019. Since the first event in 2015, we have witnessed the positive impact that IRONMAN has had on our community and continue to increase our support each year to this incredible feat of endurance and athleticism. All athletes can expect nothing but the warmest Vietnamese hospitality and a world-class race experience when visiting Da Nang city next year.”

“We are incredibly privileged to be a partner in bringing the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 Asia Pacific Championship to Vietnam. The growth of the sport and increased Vietnamese participation goes hand in hand with the continued economic development of the country and the growth of the middle class, shared Techcombank CEO, Mr. Le Nguyen Quoc Anh. Techcombank is excited to support all participants to be greater in the pursuit of their finish line goals, whatever they may be and look forward to welcoming athletes to Da Nang in 2019 for this amazing event.”

Text and image: IRONMAN