Ironman 70.3 World Champs Pro Start List Announced

Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the 2017 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship taking place on September 9 and 10. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history in the Southeastern U.S. this September with the women’s field racing on Saturday and the men’s field racing on Sunday.

“The professional field set to compete is unquestionably one of the deepest in recent history,” said Andrew Messick, Chief Executive Officer for IRONMAN. “Chattanooga will no doubt be an excellent host to the best talent from around the world as they converge on the Scenic City next month. We are all extremely excited to debut this new two-day format allowing for both women and men to have their day of competition and celebration.”

Returning to the lineup to defend her title will be 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence (GBR). With victories already this year at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship, St. George, IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa, and Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant, Lawrence’s flawless season has proven that she will yet again be tough competition in an impressive professional field.

The 2014 and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and defending IRONMAN World Champion, Daniela Ryf (CHE) will be looking to add a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Also vying for the title will be 2011 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS). Ryf and Hauschildt both have an opportunity to become the first triathletes to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles and will push the pace for the rest of the field.

Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of Jeanni Seymour, Laura Philipp and Heather Wurtele, who has been on the podium at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship the past three years.

Below is the pro women’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:

BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP 1 Lawrence Holly GBR (United Kingdom) 2 Luxford Annabel AUS (Australia) 3 Philipp Laura DEU (Germany) 4 Seymour Jeanni ZAF (South Africa) 5 Crowley Sarah AUS (Australia) 6 Hauschildt Melissa AUS (Australia) 7 Salthouse Ellie AUS (Australia) 8 Pallant Emma GBR (United Kingdom) 9 Wurtele Heather CAN (Canada) 10 Ryf Daniela CHE (Switzerland) 12 Smith Lesley USA (United States of America) 14 Chura Haley USA (United States of America) 15 Kaye Alicia USA (United States of America) 16 Watkinson Amelia NZL (New Zealand) 17 Spieldenner Jennifer USA (United States of America) 18 Brandon Lauren USA (United States of America) 19 Frederiksen Helle DNK (Denmark) 20 Tisseyre Magali CAN (Canada) 21 Huetthaler Lisa AUT (Austria) 22 Seymour Natalie GBR (United Kingdom) 23 Huse Sue CAN (Canada) 24 Morrison Kimberley GBR (United Kingdom) 25 Riveros Barbara CHL (Chile) 26 Roy Stephanie CAN (Canada) 27 Vaquera Judith ESP (Spain) 28 Eberhardt Anna HUN (Hungary) 29 Jerzyk Agnieszka POL (Poland) 30 Riesler Diana DEU (Germany) 32 Wassner Laurel USA (United States of America) 33 Brennan Morrey Ruth USA (United States of America) 34 True Sarah USA (United States of America) 35 Linnell Allison USA (United States of America) 36 Hector Alice GBR (United Kingdom) 37 Tastets Pamela CHL (Chile) 38 Jackson Heather USA (United States of America) 39 Schulz Jenny DEU (Germany) 41 Czesnik Maria POL (Poland) 42 Juhart Monica AUS (Australia) 43 Pomeroy Robin USA (United States of America) 44 Roberts Lisa USA (United States of America) 45 Palacio Balena Romina ARG (Argentina) 46 Lester Sarah AUS (Australia) 47 Joyce Rachel GBR (United Kingdom) 48 Jahn Kirsty CAN (Canada) 49 Furriela Carolina BRA (Brazil) 50 Annett Jen CAN (Canada) 51 Stienen Astrid DEU (Germany) 52 Jalowi Annett DEU (Germany) 53 Cravo De Azevedo Luiza BRA (Brazil) 54 Belanger Valerie CAN (Canada) 55 Wendorff Amanda USA (United States of America) 56 Komander Ewa POL (Poland) 57 Drewett Hannah GBR (United Kingdom) 58 Naeth Angela CAN (Canada)

On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Tim Reed (AUS) returning to defend his title. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), who was the 2012 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, will be looking to become the first man to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles. This year’s world championship also sees the return of 2014 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 runner up, Javier Gomez to the start line after an accident in 2016 sidelined his goals of an Olympic medal in Rio. With a victory in his only IRONMAN 70.3 event this year plus a win and top placings on the WTS circuit, he will bring some top-end speed to the field. Unfortunately, a nagging hip injury and season ending surgery has put the much-anticipated debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist Alistair Brownlee on hold for this year.

Below is the pro men’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:

BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP 1 Reed Tim AUS (Australia) 2 Appleton Sam AUS (Australia) 4 Don Tim GBR (United Kingdom) 5 Kienle Sebastian DEU (Germany) 7 Dreitz Andreas DEU (Germany) 8 Butterfield Tyler BMU (Bermuda) 9 Mendez Cruz Mauricio MEX (Mexico) 10 Von Berg Rodolphe USA (United States of America) 11 Raelert Michael DEU (Germany) 12 Gomez Javier ESP (Spain) 14 Clavel Maurice DEU (Germany) 15 Reid Taylor CAN (Canada) 16 Costes Antony FRA (France) 17 Collington Kevin USA (United States of America) 18 Hanson Matt USA (United States of America) 20 Gambles Joe AUS (Australia) 21 Tutukin Ivan RUS (Russian Federation) 23 O’Donnell Tim USA (United States of America) 24 De Elias Mario ARG (Argentina) 25 Chevrot Denis FRA (France) 26 Thomas Jesse USA (United States of America) 27 Quinchara Forero Carlos Javier COL (Colombia) 29 Heemeryck Pieter BEL (Belgium) 30 McMahon Brent CAN (Canada) 32 Laundry Jackson CAN (Canada) 33 Jarrige Yvan FRA (France) 34 Chrabot Matt USA (United States of America) 35 Van de Wyngard Felipe CHL (Chile) 36 Weiss Michael AUT (Austria) 37 Cunnama James ZAF (South Africa) 38 Dirksmeier Patrick DEU (Germany) 39 Colucci Reinaldo BRA (Brazil) 41 Wiltshire Harry GBR (United Kingdom) 42 Scott Drew USA (United States of America) 43 Kalashnikov Ivan RUS (Russian Federation) 44 Leiferman Chris USA (United States of America) 45 Plese David SVN (Slovenia) 46 Jolicoeur Desroches Antoine CAN (Canada) 47 Kanute Ben USA (United States of America) 48 Amorelli Igor BRA (Brazil) 49 Cartmell Fraser GBR (United Kingdom) 50 Wurtele Trevor CAN (Canada) 51 Carrillo Avila Alan MEX (Mexico) 52 Watson Eric BHR (Bahrain) 53 Polizzi Alexander AUS (Australia) 54 Otstot Adam USA (United States of America) 55 Crawford Guy NZL (New Zealand)

The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first through tenth place finishers.

Press Release: IRONMAN