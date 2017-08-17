Ironman 70.3 World Champs Pro Start List Announced
Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the 2017 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship taking place on September 9 and 10. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history in the Southeastern U.S. this September with the women’s field racing on Saturday and the men’s field racing on Sunday.
“The professional field set to compete is unquestionably one of the deepest in recent history,” said Andrew Messick, Chief Executive Officer for IRONMAN. “Chattanooga will no doubt be an excellent host to the best talent from around the world as they converge on the Scenic City next month. We are all extremely excited to debut this new two-day format allowing for both women and men to have their day of competition and celebration.”
Returning to the lineup to defend her title will be 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence (GBR). With victories already this year at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship, St. George, IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa, and Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant, Lawrence’s flawless season has proven that she will yet again be tough competition in an impressive professional field.
The 2014 and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and defending IRONMAN World Champion, Daniela Ryf (CHE) will be looking to add a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Also vying for the title will be 2011 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS). Ryf and Hauschildt both have an opportunity to become the first triathletes to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles and will push the pace for the rest of the field.
Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of Jeanni Seymour, Laura Philipp and Heather Wurtele, who has been on the podium at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship the past three years.
Below is the pro women’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:
|
BIB
|
LAST
|
FIRST
|
COUNTRY REP
|
1
|
Lawrence
|
Holly
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
2
|
Luxford
|
Annabel
|
AUS (Australia)
|
3
|
Philipp
|
Laura
|
DEU (Germany)
|
4
|
Seymour
|
Jeanni
|
ZAF (South Africa)
|
5
|
Crowley
|
Sarah
|
AUS (Australia)
|
6
|
Hauschildt
|
Melissa
|
AUS (Australia)
|
7
|
Salthouse
|
Ellie
|
AUS (Australia)
|
8
|
Pallant
|
Emma
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
9
|
Wurtele
|
Heather
|
CAN (Canada)
|
10
|
Ryf
|
Daniela
|
CHE (Switzerland)
|
12
|
Smith
|
Lesley
|
USA (United States of America)
|
14
|
Chura
|
Haley
|
USA (United States of America)
|
15
|
Kaye
|
Alicia
|
USA (United States of America)
|
16
|
Watkinson
|
Amelia
|
NZL (New Zealand)
|
17
|
Spieldenner
|
Jennifer
|
USA (United States of America)
|
18
|
Brandon
|
Lauren
|
USA (United States of America)
|
19
|
Frederiksen
|
Helle
|
DNK (Denmark)
|
20
|
Tisseyre
|
Magali
|
CAN (Canada)
|
21
|
Huetthaler
|
Lisa
|
AUT (Austria)
|
22
|
Seymour
|
Natalie
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
23
|
Huse
|
Sue
|
CAN (Canada)
|
24
|
Morrison
|
Kimberley
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
25
|
Riveros
|
Barbara
|
CHL (Chile)
|
26
|
Roy
|
Stephanie
|
CAN (Canada)
|
27
|
Vaquera
|
Judith
|
ESP (Spain)
|
28
|
Eberhardt
|
Anna
|
HUN (Hungary)
|
29
|
Jerzyk
|
Agnieszka
|
POL (Poland)
|
30
|
Riesler
|
Diana
|
DEU (Germany)
|
32
|
Wassner
|
Laurel
|
USA (United States of America)
|
33
|
Brennan Morrey
|
Ruth
|
USA (United States of America)
|
34
|
True
|
Sarah
|
USA (United States of America)
|
35
|
Linnell
|
Allison
|
USA (United States of America)
|
36
|
Hector
|
Alice
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
37
|
Tastets
|
Pamela
|
CHL (Chile)
|
38
|
Jackson
|
Heather
|
USA (United States of America)
|
39
|
Schulz
|
Jenny
|
DEU (Germany)
|
41
|
Czesnik
|
Maria
|
POL (Poland)
|
42
|
Juhart
|
Monica
|
AUS (Australia)
|
43
|
Pomeroy
|
Robin
|
USA (United States of America)
|
44
|
Roberts
|
Lisa
|
USA (United States of America)
|
45
|
Palacio Balena
|
Romina
|
ARG (Argentina)
|
46
|
Lester
|
Sarah
|
AUS (Australia)
|
47
|
Joyce
|
Rachel
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
48
|
Jahn
|
Kirsty
|
CAN (Canada)
|
49
|
Furriela
|
Carolina
|
BRA (Brazil)
|
50
|
Annett
|
Jen
|
CAN (Canada)
|
51
|
Stienen
|
Astrid
|
DEU (Germany)
|
52
|
Jalowi
|
Annett
|
DEU (Germany)
|
53
|
Cravo De Azevedo
|
Luiza
|
BRA (Brazil)
|
54
|
Belanger
|
Valerie
|
CAN (Canada)
|
55
|
Wendorff
|
Amanda
|
USA (United States of America)
|
56
|
Komander
|
Ewa
|
POL (Poland)
|
57
|
Drewett
|
Hannah
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
58
|
Naeth
|
Angela
|
CAN (Canada)
On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Tim Reed (AUS) returning to defend his title. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), who was the 2012 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, will be looking to become the first man to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles. This year’s world championship also sees the return of 2014 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 runner up, Javier Gomez to the start line after an accident in 2016 sidelined his goals of an Olympic medal in Rio. With a victory in his only IRONMAN 70.3 event this year plus a win and top placings on the WTS circuit, he will bring some top-end speed to the field. Unfortunately, a nagging hip injury and season ending surgery has put the much-anticipated debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist Alistair Brownlee on hold for this year.
Below is the pro men’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:
|
BIB
|
LAST
|
FIRST
|
COUNTRY REP
|
1
|
Reed
|
Tim
|
AUS (Australia)
|
2
|
Appleton
|
Sam
|
AUS (Australia)
|
4
|
Don
|
Tim
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
5
|
Kienle
|
Sebastian
|
DEU (Germany)
|
7
|
Dreitz
|
Andreas
|
DEU (Germany)
|
8
|
Butterfield
|
Tyler
|
BMU (Bermuda)
|
9
|
Mendez Cruz
|
Mauricio
|
MEX (Mexico)
|
10
|
Von Berg
|
Rodolphe
|
USA (United States of America)
|
11
|
Raelert
|
Michael
|
DEU (Germany)
|
12
|
Gomez
|
Javier
|
ESP (Spain)
|
14
|
Clavel
|
Maurice
|
DEU (Germany)
|
15
|
Reid
|
Taylor
|
CAN (Canada)
|
16
|
Costes
|
Antony
|
FRA (France)
|
17
|
Collington
|
Kevin
|
USA (United States of America)
|
18
|
Hanson
|
Matt
|
USA (United States of America)
|
20
|
Gambles
|
Joe
|
AUS (Australia)
|
21
|
Tutukin
|
Ivan
|
RUS (Russian Federation)
|
23
|
O’Donnell
|
Tim
|
USA (United States of America)
|
24
|
De Elias
|
Mario
|
ARG (Argentina)
|
25
|
Chevrot
|
Denis
|
FRA (France)
|
26
|
Thomas
|
Jesse
|
USA (United States of America)
|
27
|
Quinchara Forero
|
Carlos Javier
|
COL (Colombia)
|
29
|
Heemeryck
|
Pieter
|
BEL (Belgium)
|
30
|
McMahon
|
Brent
|
CAN (Canada)
|
32
|
Laundry
|
Jackson
|
CAN (Canada)
|
33
|
Jarrige
|
Yvan
|
FRA (France)
|
34
|
Chrabot
|
Matt
|
USA (United States of America)
|
35
|
Van de Wyngard
|
Felipe
|
CHL (Chile)
|
36
|
Weiss
|
Michael
|
AUT (Austria)
|
37
|
Cunnama
|
James
|
ZAF (South Africa)
|
38
|
Dirksmeier
|
Patrick
|
DEU (Germany)
|
39
|
Colucci
|
Reinaldo
|
BRA (Brazil)
|
41
|
Wiltshire
|
Harry
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
42
|
Scott
|
Drew
|
USA (United States of America)
|
43
|
Kalashnikov
|
Ivan
|
RUS (Russian Federation)
|
44
|
Leiferman
|
Chris
|
USA (United States of America)
|
45
|
Plese
|
David
|
SVN (Slovenia)
|
46
|
Jolicoeur Desroches
|
Antoine
|
CAN (Canada)
|
47
|
Kanute
|
Ben
|
USA (United States of America)
|
48
|
Amorelli
|
Igor
|
BRA (Brazil)
|
49
|
Cartmell
|
Fraser
|
GBR (United Kingdom)
|
50
|
Wurtele
|
Trevor
|
CAN (Canada)
|
51
|
Carrillo Avila
|
Alan
|
MEX (Mexico)
|
52
|
Watson
|
Eric
|
BHR (Bahrain)
|
53
|
Polizzi
|
Alexander
|
AUS (Australia)
|
54
|
Otstot
|
Adam
|
USA (United States of America)
|
55
|
Crawford
|
Guy
|
NZL (New Zealand)
The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first through tenth place finishers.
Press Release: IRONMAN