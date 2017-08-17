Ironman 70.3 World Champs Pro Start List Announced

17 August, 2017

Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the 2017 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship taking place on September 9 and 10. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history in the Southeastern U.S. this September with the women’s field racing on Saturday and the men’s field racing on Sunday.

“The professional field set to compete is unquestionably one of the deepest in recent history,” said Andrew Messick, Chief Executive Officer for IRONMAN. “Chattanooga will no doubt be an excellent host to the best talent from around the world as they converge on the Scenic City next month. We are all extremely excited to debut this new two-day format allowing for both women and men to have their day of competition and celebration.”

Returning to the lineup to defend her title will be 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence (GBR). With victories already this year at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship, St. George, IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa, and Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant, Lawrence’s flawless season has proven that she will yet again be tough competition in an impressive professional field.

The 2014 and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and defending IRONMAN World Champion, Daniela Ryf (CHE) will be looking to add a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Also vying for the title will be 2011 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS). Ryf and Hauschildt both have an opportunity to become the first triathletes to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles and will push the pace for the rest of the field.

Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of Jeanni Seymour, Laura Philipp and Heather Wurtele, who has been on the podium at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship the past three years.

Below is the pro women’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:

HollyLawrence_703Racine_BahrinEnduranceMedia

Image: Bahrain Endurance Media

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

1

Lawrence

Holly

GBR (United Kingdom)

2

Luxford

Annabel

AUS (Australia)

3

Philipp

Laura

DEU (Germany)

4

Seymour

Jeanni

ZAF (South Africa)

5

Crowley

Sarah

AUS (Australia)

6

Hauschildt

Melissa

AUS (Australia)

7

Salthouse

Ellie

AUS (Australia)

8

Pallant

Emma

GBR (United Kingdom)

9

Wurtele

Heather

CAN (Canada)

10

Ryf

Daniela

CHE (Switzerland)

12

Smith

Lesley

USA (United States of America)

14

Chura

Haley

USA (United States of America)

15

Kaye

Alicia

USA (United States of America)

16

Watkinson

Amelia

NZL (New Zealand)

17

Spieldenner

Jennifer

USA (United States of America)

18

Brandon

Lauren

USA (United States of America)

19

Frederiksen

Helle

DNK (Denmark)

20

Tisseyre

Magali

CAN (Canada)

21

Huetthaler

Lisa

AUT (Austria)

22

Seymour

Natalie

GBR (United Kingdom)

23

Huse

Sue

CAN (Canada)

24

Morrison

Kimberley

GBR (United Kingdom)

25

Riveros

Barbara

CHL (Chile)

26

Roy

Stephanie

CAN (Canada)

27

Vaquera

Judith

ESP (Spain)

28

Eberhardt

Anna

HUN (Hungary)

29

Jerzyk

Agnieszka

POL (Poland)

30

Riesler

Diana

DEU (Germany)

32

Wassner

Laurel

USA (United States of America)

33

Brennan Morrey

Ruth

USA (United States of America)

34

True

Sarah

USA (United States of America)

35

Linnell

Allison

USA (United States of America)

36

Hector

Alice

GBR (United Kingdom)

37

Tastets

Pamela

CHL (Chile)

38

Jackson

Heather

USA (United States of America)

39

Schulz

Jenny

DEU (Germany)

41

Czesnik

Maria

POL (Poland)

42

Juhart

Monica

AUS (Australia)

43

Pomeroy

Robin

USA (United States of America)

44

Roberts

Lisa

USA (United States of America)

45

Palacio Balena

Romina

ARG (Argentina)

46

Lester

Sarah

AUS (Australia)

47

Joyce

Rachel

GBR (United Kingdom)

48

Jahn

Kirsty

CAN (Canada)

49

Furriela

Carolina

BRA (Brazil)

50

Annett

Jen

CAN (Canada)

51

Stienen

Astrid

DEU (Germany)

52

Jalowi

Annett

DEU (Germany)

53

Cravo De Azevedo

Luiza

BRA (Brazil)

54

Belanger

Valerie

CAN (Canada)

55

Wendorff

Amanda

USA (United States of America)

56

Komander

Ewa

POL (Poland)

57

Drewett

Hannah

GBR (United Kingdom)

58

Naeth

Angela

CAN (Canada)

On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Tim Reed (AUS) returning to defend his title. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), who was the 2012 and 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, will be looking to become the first man to win three IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship titles. This year’s world championship also sees the return of 2014 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion and 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 runner up, Javier Gomez to the start line after an accident in 2016 sidelined his goals of an Olympic medal in Rio. With a victory in his only IRONMAN 70.3 event this year plus a win and top placings on the WTS circuit, he will bring some top-end speed to the field. Unfortunately, a nagging hip injury and season ending surgery has put the much-anticipated debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist Alistair Brownlee on hold for this year.

TimReed_IM703WC16_8895

Image: Ironman

Below is the pro men’s start list for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship:

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

1

Reed

Tim

AUS (Australia)

2

Appleton

Sam

AUS (Australia)

4

Don

Tim

GBR (United Kingdom)

5

Kienle

Sebastian

DEU (Germany)

7

Dreitz

Andreas

DEU (Germany)

8

Butterfield

Tyler

BMU (Bermuda)

9

Mendez Cruz

Mauricio

MEX (Mexico)

10

Von Berg

Rodolphe

USA (United States of America)

11

Raelert

Michael

DEU (Germany)

12

Gomez

Javier

ESP (Spain)

14

Clavel

Maurice

DEU (Germany)

15

Reid

Taylor

CAN (Canada)

16

Costes

Antony

FRA (France)

17

Collington

Kevin

USA (United States of America)

18

Hanson

Matt

USA (United States of America)

20

Gambles

Joe

AUS (Australia)

21

Tutukin

Ivan

RUS (Russian Federation)

23

O’Donnell

Tim

USA (United States of America)

24

De Elias

Mario

ARG (Argentina)

25

Chevrot

Denis

FRA (France)

26

Thomas

Jesse

USA (United States of America)

27

Quinchara Forero

Carlos Javier

COL (Colombia)

29

Heemeryck

Pieter

BEL (Belgium)

30

McMahon

Brent

CAN (Canada)

32

Laundry

Jackson

CAN (Canada)

33

Jarrige

Yvan

FRA (France)

34

Chrabot

Matt

USA (United States of America)

35

Van de Wyngard

Felipe

CHL (Chile)

36

Weiss

Michael

AUT (Austria)

37

Cunnama

James

ZAF (South Africa)

38

Dirksmeier

Patrick

DEU (Germany)

39

Colucci

Reinaldo

BRA (Brazil)

41

Wiltshire

Harry

GBR (United Kingdom)

42

Scott

Drew

USA (United States of America)

43

Kalashnikov

Ivan

RUS (Russian Federation)

44

Leiferman

Chris

USA (United States of America)

45

Plese

David

SVN (Slovenia)

46

Jolicoeur Desroches

Antoine

CAN (Canada)

47

Kanute

Ben

USA (United States of America)

48

Amorelli

Igor

BRA (Brazil)

49

Cartmell

Fraser

GBR (United Kingdom)

50

Wurtele

Trevor

CAN (Canada)

51

Carrillo Avila

Alan

MEX (Mexico)

52

Watson

Eric

BHR (Bahrain)

53

Polizzi

Alexander

AUS (Australia)

54

Otstot

Adam

USA (United States of America)

55

Crawford

Guy

NZL (New Zealand)

The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first through tenth place finishers.

Press Release: IRONMAN

Share this article

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Simple Share Buttons

Sign up for the mailing list

Enter your details below to stay up to date with whats going on.

×