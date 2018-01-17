IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong Kicks Off Season 2018

The City of Greater Geelong is widely recognised as the spiritual home of triathlon in Victoria, and since the mid 1980’s the famous Geelong Waterfront has been the scene to some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious multi-sport events.

That tradition continues on Sunday 18 February when the best professional, elite age groupers, regular athletes, team competitors and IRONKIDS from across the nation descend on IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong.

With IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong is offering 30 qualifying slots to the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, so some of the biggest names in IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 are keen to make their mark in Geelong.

IRONMAN Asia Pacific Champion Josh Amberger, defending IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong champion and 2017 winner at IRONMAN 70.3 Racine, Eagleman and Santa Rosa Sam Appleton, former IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong Champion Jake Montgomery and Tim Van Berkel head up the super competitive men’s field.

Former IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Melissa Hauschildt continues her comeback from surgery and is keen to reverse the fortunes of 2017, while Laura Dennis, Sarah Lester and Kirralee Seidel also determined to kick off season 2018 with a strong early performance.

Less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne’s CBD and Tullamarine Airport, Geelong offers competitors, their family and supporters the sophistication of a capital city with the warmth of regional hospitality.

With its spectacular waterfront, scenic countryside and fast multi-looped course, IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong provides a challenging and unique experience for athletes of all standards at one of the most popular triathlon destinations in the world.

IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong starts with a 1.9km swim in the calm, clear and beautiful Corio Bay before athletes depart the transition in Eastern Beach Reserve on a 90km ride through Eastern Park, along the road to Portarlington, detour out to Point Henry with its views of Stingaree Bay. The Leopold Hill provides a test for the legs, not long before the turnaround point at the Curlewis Golf Club, where athletes head back to the waterfront for the second lap of the bike.

The 21.1km two lap run course takes in the heart of the Geelong Waterfront, goes along the Esplanade, past majestic houses and provides splendid bayside views before returning athletes to an enormous welcome of the finish chute in Steampacket Gardens and the completion of their IRONMAN 70.3 Geelong journey.

In addition to the fast and furious fun of IRONMAN 70.3, Geelong’s bustling central business district offers competitors, visitors and friends some large retails centres and department stores alongside surf and skate wear retailers, fashion boutiques and specialist stores.

Waterfront Geelong is also a hive of activity, with stunning views of Corio Bay, world class cafes and restaurants, fully restored art deco seawater baths, an antique carousel, a yacht club marina and a scenic bayside promenade.

It is all within easy access to the picturesque beaches, lush rainforests, small, quaint towns and breathtaking views along the world famous Great Ocean Road, or the Bellarine Peninsula, where you can sample some local wines or swim, snorkel, dive or surf or have a round of golf on the first class courses.

Text and image: Noel McMahon | IRONMAN Oceania