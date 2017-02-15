Hola! It’s been a while

More on this in a bit, but the latest and greatest from shenanigans land is that I’ve signed up for a short course triathlon – Race 4 of the Victorian Gatorade Triathlon Series in Portarlington on March 12. This will be my first sprint distance race in years – we’re talking like five years or something. Crazy!

But let’s backtrack a little.

I have to confess – since Ironman 70.3 Ballarat, and after all my promises to stay consistent with training (to recap click here, http://austrimag.com.au/my-aha-moment/), my plans were derailed a little.

I’ll try to keep the long story brief.

I have eczema, and while, normally, I can keep it under control, leading into Christmas I had an extensive, whole-body flare-up. Nothing was working, and it was getting progressively worse, very quickly. Imagine burning from the inside out – that’s how it felt!

A flurry of GP visits and emergency specialist appointments followed – Merry Christmas to me!

My eczema was so severe that my GP took one look at my skin and her instant reaction was, “I’m not touching you.”

“Oh, come on. Let me give you a hug,” I laughed to myself.

“We need to get you to a specialist ASAP!” With that she immediately started making phone calls. This was all a little bit serious.

When I saw my specialist later that week, amongst other things she told me that I had to give pool swimming a break for a while, or at least until my skin cleared. No biggie, now I had an excuse not to swim. Ha! I also had to give riding and running a miss because being a sweaty Betty made me itch, which made my skin worse.

Anyway, blah, blah… poor me (*insert eye roll*)

Fast-forward a couple of months, and I’m back, standing on the pool deck, about to dive headfirst into training for my first short course event in years.

The last time I did Portarlington was in 2011 (I think… I can’t remember exactly) and, because of the weather leading in, the tri was changed to a Duathlon (run/bike/run). It was a tough day out and I quickly learnt that I much prefer a swim to a run at the start of a race. But it was such a fun day out and a postcard perfect location to race – what more do you want?

While I’m yet to officially dip my toes in a swimming pool, I’ve done an open water swim; I’ve been back on the bike and have hit the running trails. In fact, after doing the Two Bays trail run in January (the 28km) I’ve discovered a new love for trail running (more on this another time). So, it’s a start. Watch. Out!

Gotta say, training for a short course event is fun! After drinking the long course Kool-Aid for so many years, it’s refreshing to finish training well before lunch on the weekend, having the rest of the day to do the normal things that normal people do on, well, weekends. It’s also a lot easier to juggle short course tri training with work. Perfect!

I like being a triathlete.

~Margy Margs

For more on Race 4 of the Gatorade Triathlon Series and to enter, visit http://www.gatoradetriathlonseries.com.au/race-4/.

ADDIT: At the time of writing this it was Valentine’s Day. That evening, with romance in the air, boyfriend took me out for a romantic run along the beach – because, you know, back in training now.

“Want to come for a run?” he texted just after work, “your pace.”

“As long as it is MY pace LOL!” I replied.

Made to run for my romantic #vdaydinner – ha! (*Jokes*, I loved it!)

Image: Kerri Whitney

