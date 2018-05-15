Habits for Success

If you look at some of the most successful people in the world – in sport, business and life – you will find that they all have daily habits that provide the framework for their day. These habits done consistently, day-after-day, result in constant progress, daily strengthening and consistent success. What we do every single day matters much more than what we do just once in a while.

There is an amazing book called, ‘The Four Agreements’, by Don Miguel Ruiz. In this book, Mr Ruiz encourages all to abide by the following four agreements:

Be impeccable with your word

Don’t take anything personally

Don’t make assumptions

Always do your best

We could look at these as habits. Always mean what you say, be true to your word, know yourself and do everything with positive intent. Never assume you know everything. You will never know another person’s struggles unless you are able to walk a lifetime in their shoes. Always do your best.

No matter how you feel on any given day or at any given moment, just do the best that you can with what you have. This is something to be proud of – it’s living life to the fullest.

I have a series of habits each day that set my day off on the right foot. I wake up and tap into the power of gratitude. I immediately think of three things I am grateful for:

I am alive

I have a roof over my head and loving animals all around me

I have the opportunity to do what I love in my work

I believe that the key to a happy life is appreciating what you have. There is so much abundance in this world and in every one of our lives. You just have to open your eyes to it. Just think of the strong, beautiful beating heart in your chest. You didn’t have to work for it, it was given to you at birth – a beautiful gift.

There is incredible power in gratitude. Even if you think there is nothing to be grateful for, do me this favour – ask yourself: “What could I be grateful for?” You can always find something. As easy as it is to find things that are wrong, there are even more ways to find things that are right. The more you focus on what you have, the more you will find. If you are always looking at what is missing, you will always lack. So long as you are focusing on what you don’t have, you will always feel scarcity.

Focus on all the gifts in your life, including just being alive. Focus on all the beauty around you, even just in another person’s smile. By doing this your life will become abundant. Where focus goes, energy flows. Remember that one?

My number one ritual every morning is to think about all that I am grateful for in my life.

If I am going through a particularly tough time, I remind myself to focus on possible solutions rather than on the problem. By starting my day with gratitude, my heart is filled with hope, promise and joy. We all have the ability to do this. I then get moving. Even if I don’t feel like “training”, I remind myself that I have been given the gift of a body that loves to move. A body that is energetic, strong and healthy.

In order to keep it that way, movement is necessary. Feeding and hydrating it well, and showing my body love and respect is critical. Again, appreciate what you have. Be grateful for the body you live in, the life you lead, and the abilities and opportunities that you have. This is empowering, energising and will set you up for the best day possible.

At the end of the day, I make sure that my final thoughts before sleep are about what great things happened that day. Even if it was a horrible day, there is always something to be grateful for. For example, recently I experienced what was one of the hardest days of my life. But I made it through. I was strong, resilient and I held my sh*t together. That is something to celebrate – yes celebrate!

Other habits throughout the day that bring me a sense of daily fulfilment include acknowledging others, bringing out the best not only in ourselves but in those around us. If you have something nice to say, say it. Give someone that gift. If you can inspire someone, do it! It feels so good to know that what you care about and work hard in will move someone else to follow their dreams or go after their goals.

If you can help someone else even in the tiniest ways, do it! We truly experience joy when we can think beyond ourselves. When you can make everything you do in your life about more than you; when we think beyond ourselves and decide to make a positive difference in someone else’s life, we are truly living. You will find that thinking outside of yourself is the single most powerful way to achieve your dreams – you will find the ultimate gift of fulfilment when that happens.

So, everyone set yourself up for success every single day by tapping into the power of gratitude and by making your triathlon goals more inclusive. Involve others, thank them for their support, be all that you can be and inspire others to do the same. Be true to your word and bring positive intent to every action in your day. Create a life of abundance just by opening your eyes and truly recognising all the beautiful gifts in your life.

Happy training,

Siri