Your Guide to Getting Started

Ask yourself these 5 questions:

1. Are you always complaining that you’re tight in areas?

2. Do you believe your joints are as mobile as they could be or are you always stiff?

3. Do you have an old injury that still affects your training now?

4. Do you have an ongoing ‘niggle’ that you are ignoring in the hope that it will go away?

5. Are you confident that your body is strong enough to keep going as you are for years to come without breaking down?

Sound like you? These are the questions that you need to be asking yourself before you even walk into a gym and start a strength program, or embark on triathlon training. By starting off on the wrong foot, at some point down the road you will come unstuck, whether it be under performance issues, constant niggles/injuries or long layoffs.

Over the past few years, the information regarding strength training has certainly increased in volume and quality, with many well-known professional athletes/coaches and publications frequently advertising the use of strength exercises to improve performance. But unfortunately, in the triathlon world, only the minority are actually taking this information and putting it into practice, consistently and consciously.

What’s stopping you from getting started?

At first glance, there are the common misconceptions that you will have heard us dispel in the past. For example, gaining muscle mass and increasing the likelihood of injury, etc.. Hopefully, most of you are clued up enough now to realise that it is impossible for you to gain masses of muscle from one or two hours of strength training a week.

But we get it. The real day-to-day logistical problems are understandable. These issues include the following:

Time – How am I meant to fit 2-3 specific strength sessions in a week plus all my other training?

– How am I meant to fit 2-3 specific strength sessions in a week plus all my other training? Money/ Equipment – Whether it’s gym memberships or kitting out your garage this can be expensive. Let’s face it – you’d rather put the money towards a new bike, a pair of trainers or a race entry.

– Whether it’s gym memberships or kitting out your garage this can be expensive. Let’s face it – you’d rather put the money towards a new bike, a pair of trainers or a race entry. Knowledge/lack of guidance – How do I even know what exercises to do? And on top of that, I’ve got to try and convince my coach he needs to fit this into my training week – I don’t want to drop a key session!

We know that the life of an endurance athlete can be hectic, with every Sunday evening looking ahead to the coming week and carefully, and precisely fitting all your key sessions in around your career, family, and maybe some sort of social life!

The Strength for Endurance Network understands these are the barriers that are preventing most of you from starting. Our main focus is to help get you started, because soon enough you’ll realise that the benefits far outweigh the reasons that were holding you back.

Let’s keep it simple and focus on these three areas:

Mobility

Activation

Strength

Note – Don’t worry if you’ve already started a strength program. That’s great, but just make sure that whatever you’re doing has addressed these three areas before progressing onto to other things.

Mobility (Movement)

What does this look like?

First and foremost – if you move poorly, you will perform poorly. Mobility at your joints is the degree in which they can move before they are restricted by surrounding tissues (tendons, muscles and ligaments).

If you are stiff, tight and lack a full natural range of motion in your body, you will be working inefficiently. This is a problem for any endurance athlete who strives hard to perform faster, and endure longer than their competitors.

What you need to do is start moving better away from your swim, bike and run hours. Find a regular movement practice that moves your joints through full range of motion, and challenges your stability and motor control. This could be a dynamic warm up routine or a yoga session.

Mobility – Hip Openers: We are simply looking to increase the range of motion and mobility of your hips through some simple hip rotations. The more free and easy these joints are, the happier and healthier you will feel in yourselves and as an offset your performance will increase. If you struggle to do this without holding onto something, take a note, and use a wall or post for support until you have the hip, knee and ankle stability to do it freestanding.

Activation – Why is this important?

So, you’re starting to address your mobility. More common than not, you will have started to identify a number of imbalances and weaknesses throughout your body. For example, when mobilising your hip joint through ‘hip openers’ you can stand on one leg, but you wobble all over the place on the other. What isn’t normal is that you ignore these signs. It will be these things that come back to haunt you in the future in the form of an injury.

Therefore, ‘activation’ has to be the next key step that you take. You need to start being more aware of, and using the muscles that are currently lying dormant i.e. being lazy. Just think, you could improve your performance simply by recruiting more of your current muscle tissue, which will increase your potential power output on the bike or turnover on the run – we’d call that free speed!

Activation – Banded lateral leg rise: Applying these types of small range exercises before you train will ‘prime’ the muscles that you generally do not use enough when you train. You have to remember that your body is very efficient – it will always look to conduct given work in the easiest way possible and by using the least amount of energy. These band exercises are a fantastic way of reminding your body to use this musculature too.

Strength – Doesn’t always mean going heavy!

The third fundamental step is to introduce forms of exercise that develop and challenge your strength.

This might only consist of three or four exercises that will focus on bringing structural strength and stability to your key joints – hips, knees and ankles. To give an example – a bodyweight squat will engage all these key areas at once. Why only bodyweight to start with? Well, for the majority of you just moving into a full range squat will be a challenge initially. So, why run before you can walk? Once you can perform this movement with optimal range and balance through both legs, you can increase the intensity and challenge the joint simply by altering the timing of the squat.

Try this: instead of just moving up and down in a squat motion, pause for 2-3 seconds at the bottom before standing up. What you are doing is creating more time under tension and forcing your muscles to stabilise by taking away your natural rhythm of the exercise.

By focusing on perfecting these fundamentals of movement you are building the essential foundations, your body will need for future performances. From here you will be able to start performing more complex exercises and start to layer the intensity through weight, speed and duration knowing that your body isn’t going to blow up on you because of an imbalance or lack of technique.

Strength – Suspension trainer squat: By using a suspension trainer,

you can create a support system that can help you develop all three of your focuses at once. By having the additional support, you will be able to increase the range of motion in your squat and so begin to improve the stability of your joints in their end ranges.

By applying these three starting steps to strength training,

you will immediately start to notice an improvement in not only your performance but in your daily health.

So, what are the real benefits?

Done consistently and consciously you will simply start feeling better in your own body.

As a result of better movement, you will be decreasing the likelihood of injury as those

once tight spots will be less likely to ‘pull’ or become strained.

Your efficiency on the road or in the water will increase as you will be able to hold form and technique for longer, and as an offset your performances will improve!Think you're ready to get started with these three steps today? The Strength For Endurance KIT gives you the tools to get going right away. We take the stress away from having to decide what to go out and buy and then more importantly what to do with it. Our short but effective session plans let you fit in your Mobility, Activation and Strength essentials around your triathlon training and not 'instead of' your training. The small and compact kits make strength training at home, and on the go, easy, affordable, effective and structured.

