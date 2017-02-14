The Great Ocean & Otway Classic Ride

The annual Great Ocean & Otway Classic Ride is set for March 18 this year.

With SME360 running the event, which proudly supports the Amy Gillett Foundation, and with ambassadors Phil Anderson and Emma Carney supporting the event, it is set to be a fantastic day out, as always.

The event has moved forward one month in 2017 with the intention of taking advantage of some glorious March weather. As the summer winds settle and the average temperature drops into the mid 20°C, we think this will be the perfect time to cycle along the spectacular Great Ocean Road.

We are introducing a new 30km course in 2017, which is called Amy’s Ride Victoria. The course loops through the Torquay community and will be an easy ride for those that just want to take it slow and enjoy the scenery at a leisurely pace with their friends or family.

On the Friday night before the ride, we are planning a pre-event party to get the weekend started with a bang. We have locked in our great partners at Temple Brewery who will be setting up their Bicycle Bar – there will be some awesome food and entertainment available.

As a recreational ride, it promises to be a great weekend with options for everyone including the 204km, 145km and 60km distances, as well as the family friendly 30km.

Text and image: Sarah Burt | SME360