Gentle runs like gazelle for brave bronze in Stockholm

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games hopeful Ashleigh Gentle has been dubbed ‘the gazelle’ after running from a seemingly impossible position to produce a brilliant bronze medal performance at the World Triathlon Series race in Stockholm [on the weekend].



The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast produced by far the fastest 10km run split of the day – a time of 33 minutes 27 seconds after trailing at one stage by 2 minutes 50 seconds.

As courageous as it was, Gentle was never a chance of catching WTS Series leader, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy, who Gentle beat in Montreal earlier this month.

Duffy, the World Championship and Games favourite, stole a march on the field out of the swim and through the tricky 40km bike course, which claimed one of the lead riders, American Katie Zaferes, the victim of a nasty crash.

It came half-way through the bike leg as she trailed Duffy around a tight corner with British girl Jessica Learmonth just behind her. She was later taken to hospital for x-rays.

It left Duffy and Learmonth to share the riding duties into the second transition before Duffy took off and was never headed.

But the never-say-die Gentle, who maintains her second place behind Duffy in the overall WTS standings, kept Learmonth honest as she hunted her down.

The fast finishing Australian finished just 12 seconds behind the gallant Brit, who hung on for her first ever podium finish.

In the end Duffy coasted to victory in 2:00:09 from Learmonth 2:01.30 and Gentle in 2:01.42.

Learmonth admitted she was “definitely aware” that Gentle was storming home and putting time into her every lap.

“The first lap I went alright on the run but I knew she (Ashleigh) was chasing me down and closing the gap and I was relieved and delighted to get to the finish … she’s like a gazelle.”

Gentle admitted she had a “really bad start” in the swim and struggled to catch up once the field was split into two major groups.

“It is hard to get back once there’s a split but it is something I’ll have to reflect on and make sure I get (right) for the (WTS Grand Final, September 14-17) in Rotterdam,” said Gentle, who was also described by WTS commentator Barrie Shepley as “the poster girl for never giving up.”

“There was only two of us really doing any work on the bike and to be truthful I didn’t think I would be standing here (in third place), there were times when I didn’t give myself a chance.”

In what will be a major preview for next year’s Commonwealth Games the WTS Grand Final in Rotterdam will see the top three rankings leaders Duffy (BER) 4000 points; Gentle (AUS) 3507 and Andrew Hewitt (NZL) 3224 all from the Commonwealth as well as another three from the top 12 with Joanna Brown (CAN) 2302 in seventh; Learmonth (GBR) 2254 eighth and Charlotte McShane (AUS) 2201 in 12th.

Although Duffy has five wins to her credit this season Gentle knows anything is possible in triathlon.

“To be truthful I’ve never been in this position before … but Flora is racing so well; I guess you can’t predict what is going to happen and I’ll just try to do the best I can.”

Text: Triathlon Australia

Image: ITU Media