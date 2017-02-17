‘The Everyman Hero’: How Rich Roll Turned His Life Around at 40 To Become One of the 25 Fittest Men in the World

Former alcoholic turns his life around at 40 to be named one of the 25 Fittest Men in the World!

One of the most inspirational men in the world will be making a brief visit to Australia in March 2017 to speak at the ‘Living the Plant Power Way’ events alongside his wife, best selling Vegan cookbook author and wellness advocate Julie Piatt.

The events will be held in Sydney (March 16) and Melbourne (March 17) by New Normal Project in conjunction with Conscious Club and Sumo Salad.

Rich Roll’s transition to becoming a world- renowned athlete started after he turned 40. Despite being a competitive swimmer in his University days, Rich had a 20-year respite from competitive sports. During that time he struggled with alcoholism and other drugs, poor diet and inactivity.

Realising that his health was being threatened by his poor lifestyle choices, Rich changed to a wholefood vegan diet in 2008, shed 22 kgs and started to train for an invite only Ultra Endurance event (3.9 km swim, 180.2 km cycle and 42.2 km run).

With only 6 months of training under his belt, Rich achieved the second fastest swim time and finished 11th overall. In a subsequent event, he later clocked the fastest swim split by 10 minutes, which has been recorded as the 6th fastest of all time.

Rich’s performance captured attention all over the world as an ‘everyman hero’. Not only did he prove a testament to the power of plant-based nutrition but he also showed that you can start again at 40, change your lifestyle and essentially reject middle age.

In 2009 Rich was listed as one of the 25 fittest men in the world according to Men’s Fitness Magazine USA.

He also released his #1 best selling book ‘Finding Ultra’, which is about his comeback from unhealthy middle age to achieving astonishing results later in life. Rich has also recently released ‘The Plantpower Way’, a vegan cookbook that he wrote alongside his wife Julie Piatt.

“Being vegan I have found that I am able to repair my body and recover well from workouts and am able to bounce back fresh day in and day out. Believe me, if I felt like I really needed to eat meat or dairy over the last 3 years, I would have. I just never felt like I really needed to.’

‘Ultra marathon legend and plant-strong Scott Jurek claims that his body has become so adept at absorbing his nutrient rich foods that he needs to eat less and operates at a higher efficiency. I can honestly say that I know what he is talking about. And I think he and Carl Lewis (who performed at his peak on a plant-based diet) know what they are talking about.”

Julie and Rich are living examples of a couple truly living their most authentic lives. They offer each other loving support while maintaining their complete individuality within their relationship. Their transparency and honesty in sharing candidly about their differences in perspective and how they navigate the divide has been an inspiration to many people across the globe.

