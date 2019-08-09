Do not be accused of plagiarism, which includes copying another’s work, paraphrasing or summarising without acknowledgement, colluding with other people and presenting either identical or very similar essays

What does referencing include?

A. In-text citations, which could take three forms:

Paraphrasing, for which you keep the original author’s >B. A reference list during the end of the essay, which include details such as:

Author(s)

Date of publication

Title

Publisher and place of publication (for books)

Journal name, issue and volume(for journals)

Internet address or doi (digital object identifier)

Referencing is integral to academic essay writing and really shouldn't be viewed as an 'add-on'. When you're referencing, always utilize a referencing guide that will help you ensure 100% accuracy.

Normally, when writing an essay at university you are anticipated to use only academic sources. The following learning guide on source credibility will help you see whether an external source is academic or perhaps not.

The chocolate essay uses the APA design of referencing, which will be easy to distinguish from the Harvard Author-Date System, given that format is significantly diffent:

Harvard APA …cocoa and chocolate products at levels where these are typically biologically active (Ariefdjohan & Savaiano 2005) …cocoa and chocolate products at levels where these are typically biologically active (Ariefdjohan & Savaiano, 2005) No comma between names and year Comma between names and year

While you are writing an essay and including external sources, more regularly than not you desire your reader to spotlight what is said in place of who is saying it. In that case the knowledge comes ahead of the author. As an example:

Such citations are called citations that are information-centred.

If the focus is much more on who is saying after that it the citation is created similar to this:

Such citations are known as citations that are author-centred.

Try and achieve a balance between both types of in text-references in your essay writing.

Reference list

In the APA model of referencing, the reference list has conventions that are certain you must also follow. Here are some examples through the chocolate essay:

Don’t make referencing something you will do just as an proofreading or editing activity. Include your citations that are in-text reference list in your first draft.

An website that is excellent help with your APA referencing may be the APA Interactive tool at Massey University.

Leave yourself time that is enough look at your essay over and over again. For a 1000 word essay you’ll need at least 3 days to redraft your essay.

Always save each draft as a file that is separate you’ll be able to observe how your essay develops and improves.

Here are the types of questions you really need to think about:

You can also glance at other checklists similar to this one on editing your personal work.

Let’s see how the writer of the chocolate essay redrafted their original introduction:

Now compare the above with the final draft:

Since Spanish explorers cut back chocolate from the “” new world “”, chocolate consumption has become a worldwide phenomenon. A derivative of the cacao bean, was consumed as a drink, only later achieving mass popularity in tablet or bar form at first, chocolate. However, chocolate’s inherent popularity does not equate to it possessing healthy properties, as suggested because of the title. The realities of chocolate are more right down to earth; a true number of those realities will undoubtedly be addressed in this article. Chocolate has chemical properties that will influence mood and there is possible evidence for some positive impacts of chocolate on cardiovascular health. Yet, such positive attributes are counterbalanced somewhat by the argument that, in some instances, chocolate may very well be a drug as opposed to a food. Moreover, you have the risk of some correlation between over-consumption of obesity and chocolate. Thus, it should be argued that despite chocolate’s positive effect in some cases on mood plus the cardiovascular system it has additionally been linked to addiction and obesity.

Spend some time and become careful when redrafting—it will be worth every penny!

How do you write in an way that is academic?

Your lecturers will want to hear your ‘voice’ as they read your essay.

Imagine your essay as a type or kind of story. You might be the storyteller that is principal the internal voice for the writer, leading the reader right through to your conclusion.

Throughout the story, there are different voices that appear from time to time. These are the external voices (citations) that add substance to your story, providing detail and support for what you might be saying or even giving an alternative perspective. The external voices could be divided into two categories in your essay: the direct external voice of an author (through a quote that is direct as well as the indirect external voice of an author (through a paraphrase).

Your reader needs to know at all times whose voice they are hearing. Could it be your internal voice or the external voice of other authors?

You may wonder tips on how to include your very own voice but still sound academic while you are currently talking about a subject area in which you have little (or no) knowledge. Together with your voice does not always mean that you need to say ‘I think’ or ‘in my opinion’.

Below are a few samples of the critical/analytical language that you can use as the own internal voice whenever you present other people’s ideas:

Phrase How your voice is roofed it was argued (Smith & Jones, 2010) that… Pointing out what has been said by an external source As Smith and Jones (2010) note… Showing your agreement with all the external source However, Smith and Jones (2010) fail to address… Showing about it it has been suggested that… (Smith & Jones, 2010; Brown & Culbertson, 2005; Lloyd & Giggs, 2004) Showing that you recognise a number of authors have reached a similar conclusion, and you might/might not agree with it One advantage of the work of Smith and Jones (2010)… Showing that you are positively engaging with an external source that you recognise the limitations of the source Seemingly, Smith and Jones (2010) have… Showing you have tentative support for the external source On the other hand, Smith and Jones (2010) argue that… Showing that there is a contrast with a previous argument you have included Smith and Jones (2010) assert that… Showing that the position of the external source is strong but you are likely to have doubts

Let’s look at one of the paragraphs from the chocolate essay to observe how the writing is an interplay regarding the voice that is internal of writer therefore the external voices of other authors.

The internal voice for the writer is colour-coded in yellow; the indirect external voices of other authors (for example. paraphrases) are coded in grey; plus the direct external voices of other authors (i.e. quotations) are coded in blue.

This might be a balanced paragraph. The writer sets the scene at the beginning of the topic sentence and also links together each of the sentences, using their own voice to guide into content that is given by the external voices.

Consider the same paragraph re-written, with the amount of the writer’s voice substantially reduced:

Here the writer is not charge that is‘in associated with paragraph, plus it reads a little like an inventory. That is something your lecturers do not want to see.

when you’re drafting your paragraphs, use a colour-coding system like the one used here. It can help you make sure your academic voice is clear!

Once you get more confident in making use of external sources, you can expect to gradually expand the language of one's critical internal voice. The Phrasebank website at Manchester University provides types of a few more expressions to use when assessing external sources.

Editing centers on the big picture elements such as for instance overall structure, appropriate paragraphing and if the question has been answered.

Proofreading has a micro-focus on the information of one’s essay, such as for instance formatting, punctuation and grammar.

Everybody has their very own style that is personal of and proofreading. You ought to focus on the kinds of errors you make by looking commonly in the marker’s comments on the previous work.

Some people proofread alone; some get other individuals involved. Having others involved is a idea that is really good.