Dellow and Siddall blitz IRONMAN Australia

Beautiful clear skies, glorious sunshine and no wind made for perfect race conditions with Sunshine Coast athlete David Dellow and Great Britain’s Laura Siddall revelling to record their first IRONMAN Australia wins.

Almost 3000 athletes took to the flat water swim in the Hastings River for the start of IRONMAN Australia 2017 and Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie, with thousands of supporters, local residents and volunteers lining the stunning bike and run courses getting into the IRONMAN spirit.

It was swim/bike superstar Clayton Fettell who was first out of the water and making the early pace on the ride but once the chasers settled into a rhythm the pursuit was on with Michael Fox, defending champion Tim Reed and a pack that included David Dellow, Chris McDonald and Paul Ambrose lurking with intent to cause mischief.

On the first return trip the pack had swallowed both Reed and Fox and then the six riders settled in to work on attempting to reduce Fettell lead. It was all in vain because the uberbiker stayed away and despite a mechanical, he was relentless and set a new bike race record of 4:30:39.

At the second transition it was only Reed and Dellow within striking distance and the games were just about to begin. Reed and Dellow were setting a ridiculous pace in pursuit and by 10km, Fettell was spat out and the race developed into a two man battle.

Dellow was first to have a bad patch and he allowed Reed to stretch the gap out to more than a minute but an IRONMAN can change in an instant. As quick as Dellow lost his mojo he recovered it and at 30km he overtake the now struggling Reed who was desperately looking for a sugar hit and a recharge at the aid station.

For Dellow it was the opportunity of a lifetime. He didn’t need a second invitation, putting the foot down he headed for home and his first IRONMAN Australia win.

“I ran really well for the first 15km but I had a bad patch between 15-20km and Tim (Reed) got about 90 seconds on me. I tried not to think too much. I just ran a bit slower to try and recover over the next 6km, caught my breath a bit and had some coke and water and some ice down the front of my suit. I just regathered, kept grinding away and I clawed my way into the lead.”

Shoulder surgery had Dellow sidelined for months so he believed it was a miracle to make the start line, let alone win,

“Nothing compares to the pain of a shoulder reconstruction. I had a long time off swimming and training in general because it was too painful. You can’t swim, you can’t ride and you can’t run so all I did was sit around the house and eat pizza and drink beer and put on a massive amount of weight and felt sorry for myself.”

“If you asked me in February if I would win, I would have said no way. I would have given me a 50/50 of racing. So it is super pleasing. It got better just in time for me to get in enough training for me for this race and get the win. It has been a good but short preparation for me and that is why I am happy and a little bit surprised to win,” the newly crowned champion said.

Happy, healthy and finding form Dellow is now determined to return to the Big Island of Hawaii to sort out some unfinished business.

“I did Kona for the first time in 2012 and got 9th which is half decent on debut, but I missed the race in 2013 with sickness, 2014 and 2015 with injury and I finally got back there in 2016 after four years and I had a pretty poor race because my shoulder was hampering my training. It is fixed up now and I am back into pretty good form and hopefully I can be even better in Cairns and even better in Kona.”

Karen Thibodeau (CAN) who took the women’s honours in the water and was first onto the road for the pro women but once rolling Laura Siddall (GBR) rapidly ate into the early deficit with defending champ Michelle Gailey in third but off the early pace.Outside Grants Beach (33km) a pumped and motivated Siddall had closed on Thibodeau, blasted past and then disappeared into the distance.

Siddall was in a league of her own and with every pedal stroke she increased her lead finally tearing up the bike course with a phenomenal split of 5:03:14, giving her a buffer of 18:19 minutes onto the marathon.

“Running the marathon you never know what the body will do. I could see that I was keeping the same time as Michelle but that last lap was really hard. You can’t take anything for granted so you just keep putting one foot in front of each other and hope the finish line comes pretty soon.”

The adoring crowd lining the finish chute welcomed home their new champion who was ‘super happy’ to take the win despite feeling the pain of the final kilometres of the run.

“I felt good on the bike and I knew I wanted to put some time into the girls so that when I got off I could just run my own race. I knew I was on the bike record pace at the start but I dropped off at the end. I was thereabouts and it would have been nice to get the record but I am still super happy. I would have liked to have felt stronger on the last lap of the run so there is still some work to do there. There is always something to take away from a race.”

“This is a great race and the community really comes out for it with so much support on the bike and run. You never get too lonely out there and it is an amazing atmosphere and the town really supports it. It was a stunning day and I did have a few opportunities to look around at the scenery on the bike course. It really takes your breath away. It was magic, so thanks Port Macquarie,” Laura said.

Men’s result

David Dellow 8:15:35

Tim Reed 8:22:42

Clayton Fettell 8:30:02

Women’s result

Laura Siddall (GBR) 9:16:38

Michelle Gailey 9:44:15

Jessica Mitchell 9:53:48

