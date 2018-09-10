Delicious and Tasty

6 side serves

Quick, easy soup option. Easily altered to your carbohydrate and protein requirements.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbs olive oil
  • 1 large bunch silver beet: separate stalks from leaves and chop individually
  • 1 large leek (sliced)
  • 1 large zucchini (cut into long ribbons: veg peeler)
  • 4 tsp garlic
  • 1 Tbs dried oregano
  • 3-4 Cups vegetable stock
  • 400g chicken breast fillets, sliced horizontally in twain
  • Zest of one large orange (use the veg peeler to cut strips)
  • 2 Tbs lemon juice

To serve

  • 4 whole grain wraps or flat bread
  • 4 tsp olive oil
  • 4 tsp sumac (middle-eastern spice)

Method

  • Prep all soup vegetables
  • Heat oil in a large pot on medium heat and gently cook silver beet stalks and leek
  • Add garlic, lemon zest and chicken.
  • Cook until chicken is golden
  • Add oregano, silver beet leaves, zucchini, lemon juice and stock
  • Simmer for 10minutes or until chicken is cooked through
  • Meanwhile, spread oil over wraps and sprinkle with sumac
  • Place wraps on a baking tray and into the oven at 180degrees Celsius for approx. five minutes or until browned
  • Serve soup in bowl with pepper if desired
  • Crack up wraps to serve with soup

Recipe adapted from Healthy Food Guide healthyfoodguide.com.au

