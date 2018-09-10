Delicious and Tasty
6 side serves
Quick, easy soup option. Easily altered to your carbohydrate and protein requirements.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbs olive oil
- 1 large bunch silver beet: separate stalks from leaves and chop individually
- 1 large leek (sliced)
- 1 large zucchini (cut into long ribbons: veg peeler)
- 4 tsp garlic
- 1 Tbs dried oregano
- 3-4 Cups vegetable stock
- 400g chicken breast fillets, sliced horizontally in twain
- Zest of one large orange (use the veg peeler to cut strips)
- 2 Tbs lemon juice
To serve
- 4 whole grain wraps or flat bread
- 4 tsp olive oil
- 4 tsp sumac (middle-eastern spice)
Method
- Prep all soup vegetables
- Heat oil in a large pot on medium heat and gently cook silver beet stalks and leek
- Add garlic, lemon zest and chicken.
- Cook until chicken is golden
- Add oregano, silver beet leaves, zucchini, lemon juice and stock
- Simmer for 10minutes or until chicken is cooked through
- Meanwhile, spread oil over wraps and sprinkle with sumac
- Place wraps on a baking tray and into the oven at 180degrees Celsius for approx. five minutes or until browned
- Serve soup in bowl with pepper if desired
- Crack up wraps to serve with soup
Recipe adapted from Healthy Food Guide healthyfoodguide.com.au