Craig Alexander reaffirms his commitment to 2XU

Australian triathlete Craig Alexander has reaffirmed his commitment to 2XU with the three-time Ironman world champion and event record-holder extending his relationship with, what is said to be, the world’s leading high performance compression brand.



As one of Australia’s most respected triathletes, Alexander will continue to train, compete and recover in 2XU’s world leading triathlon and compression wear.

Paul Higgins, Chief Executive Officer for 2XU, is delighted to see Alexander continue his relationship with Australia’s premium high performance compression brand.

“We’re thrilled to have Craig extend his association with 2XU. Craig has been part of the 2XU family for a number of years and he brings significant insight and knowledge to our brand, particularly in the area of triathlon which is our heritage,” he said.

Alexander was equally pleased in continuing his relationship with the world’s most advanced sports compression brand.

“I’m excited to continue my relationship with 2XU. It’s a brand that has always been at the cutting-edge of high performance sports wear and I look forward to racing and training in 2XU again this year,” he said.

As part of the partnership, 2XU will continue to work with Sansego – Alexander’s triathlon coaching company.

Sansego provides personalised, one-on-one training and advice to the world’s top athletes and this year will facilitate training clinics in Arizona, Colombia, USA, Singapore, Canada and Mexico.

In 2011, Alexander set the course record at the Hawaii Ironman World Championship (Kona) with a winning time of 08:03:56; a record that remains unbroken.

Alexander’s first race this year will be the Ironman 70.3 at Geelong on 17th February 2017.

2XU is at the forefront of global sports compression wear and is a market leader in converting scientific, independent, evidence based research into the world’s best performance enhancing compression garments.

Trusted by some of the world’s finest athletes and teams, 2XU has grown to become one of the world’s most technical sporting apparel brands and is the official compression partner of the Australian Institute of Sport and the Australian Football League.

Now present in 71 countries around the world, 2XU has graced the bodies of multiple world champion athletes across numerous sports world-wide, including triathlon, cycling, basketball, skiing, swimming, netball, soccer, rugby, football (NFL) and running.

Text: Bronwyn Slatter/2XU

Image: Delly Carr/2XU