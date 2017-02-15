Chicken Quinoa Salad

A dish that can be eaten cold in the summer or warm in the winter; is easy to portion, simple to prepare and easy to transport. It’s a great way of getting your serves of vegetables in too.

Prep Time: 10mins

Cook Time: 15mins

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4

Dietary:

Gluten Free, Lactose Free

Per serve (4): 35g of Protein 37g of Carbs 12g of Fat 10g Fibre 1767kJ



Ingredients:

 1 ¼ cups (225g) quinoa rinsed

1 Massel Vegetable Stock cube

 400g chicken breast sliced into thin strips

 4 shallots (or spring onions depending on state of origin) sliced thinly

 250g punnet cherry tomatoes chopped in half

 2 medium carrots (washed and skin on) use a good vegetable peeler and cut long strips

 1 medium cucumber halved and slice

 100g Baby Spinach (optional: shredded with a knife)

 1 minced garlic clove

 1 lemon squeezed

 1 Tbs olive oil

 Pepper

Method:

1. In a medium saucepan, cook the quinoa as directed on the packet, dropping in the stock cube when it comes to the boil and stir through

2. Prepare all vegetables

3. In a medium-hot pan add a teaspoon of oil and cook the chicken and garlic, seasoning with pepper, until browned.

4. Mix up the olive oil and lemon juice dressing

5. Combine the quinoa and salads in a large dish

6. Serve with the chicken on top with dressing drizzled over the top

Bon appetit!

Notes: This recipe can easily be modified to suit a bigger training day by using more quinoa. Alternatively, pearl couscous would work well.

Text and image: Peter Herzig/Centred Nutrition

Feature image: shutter stock.com

