Chengdu to host multi-race showdown as part of the World Cup series

Chengdu, China, is the next stop on the ITU World Cup circuit and will host the first multi-race format of the year this weekend.

In a semi-final elimination round, athletes will complete a sprint-distance course, which is made up of a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike and 5-kilometre run. The men’s field will have a total of three semi-final rounds where the top nine men from each round will qualify for the finals, followed by the next top three fastest combined times to create a total of 30 men for the “A” Final start list.

For the women, two heats will occur with the top 14 finishers from both rounds combined with the next two fastest times will create the 30-woman “A” Final roster. In both genders the athletes with the time of 31st to 60th position in the semi-finals will qualify for the “B” Finals.

The finals will then cover a super sprint-distance format, which will see the athletes compete in a 400-metre swim, 10-kilometre bike and 2.5-kilometre run to crown the overall champions.

Both fields are stacked with Olympians, world-class experience and it’s sure to be a thrilling weekend of racing action.

SCHEDULE:

LIVE COVERAGE:

Follow #ChengduWC live with timing and text updates, at triathlon.org/live and on twitter at @triathlonlive.

COURSE PROFILES:

Semi-finals:

Swim – 750m – Athletes will dive off a pontoon start in for a one-lap swim in an inner-city man made lake.

Bike – 20km – The bike course consists of three technical laps with slight inclines and rolling hills throughout the city.

Run – 5km – The run is two flat loops around the city and into a lush park.

Finals:

Swim – 400m – Athletes will dive off a pontoon start in for a one-lap swim in an inner-city man made lake.

Bike – 10km – The bike course consists of three laps of 3.4kms.

Run – 2.5km – The run will be two flat laps of 1.25km.

Text: ITU Online Media Centre

Feature image: Delly Carr