Challenge yourself to Challenge Shepparton

Start your 2017 fitness journey by registering for Challenge Shepparton, 12 November via the early bird entry. Early bird registration will only be available from now until 30 April (or until the offer runs out). Please visit www.challengeshepparton.com.au to register.

Challenge Shepparton is one of triathlon’s lauded participant events as it provides a flat and fast course creating the perfect conditions for fitness enthusiasts to achieve their personal best results. The world class triathlon course capitalises on Shepparton’s revered lake precinct and surrounding bushland and encourages competitor entries from a diverse range of ages and abilities.

The 113 km long course event incorporates a 1.9 km swim in Victoria Park Lake, 90 km ride and a three lap 21.1 km run along the Goulburn River and surrounding areas.

Challenge Shepparton 2017 will again be the only triathlon in Australia that will include registration (refund) insurance for individual entrants*. This insurance covers against injury, illness, loss of employment, transport accidents plus many other incidents.

“Our competitors’ good health is paramount and providing them with the peace of mind that they won’t be out of pocket in the event they experience an unfortunate incident during training , provides a valuable point of difference compared to other triathlon events,” said Susie Filleti, Event Manager for Challenge Shepparton.

*For further details regarding entry registration insurance please read the Product Disclosure Statement and visit the website www.challengeshepparton.com.au. Please note exclusions do apply.

Text: Liz Connick – Event Coordinator/Challenge Shepparton

Image: Challenge Shepparton