Breakfast Recipe – Chia Coconut Pudding
A sweet coconut breakfast that is simple, fast and perfect for an on-the-go breakfast between training and work.
Prep Time: 5mins
Cook Time: N/A
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 3-4
Dietary:
- Gluten Free, Low Fodmap, Low Lactose Option Available, Vegetarian, Vegan Option Available
- Per serve (4):
- 18g of Protein
- 13g of Carbs
- 30g of Fat
- 10g Fibre
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (50g) shredded coconut
- ½ cup (80g) chia seeds
- 1 ½ cups coconut milk (or milk of choice)
- 1 cup coconut water (or pineapple juice works well)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract (or vanilla essence)
- 40g Vanilla Protein Powder
- 1 tbsp of Maple Syrup
- Pinch of salt, to taste
- 1 cup (245g) Greek yoghurt (or dairy free alternative)
- 2 cups of Berries (fresh or frozen), to serve
Method:
- In a medium sized bowl add coconut, chia, coconut milk, coconut water, vanilla, protein powder, syrup and salt
- Mix until well combined
- Separate mixture into 4 jars or containers
- Place in the refrigerator and allow to soak for at least 2 hours (preferably overnight)
- Serve topped with Greek (or Coconut Yoghurt) & Berries
To celebrate all things nutrition for Australia’s Healthy Weight Week, Compeat Nutrition is offering Australian Triathlete Magazine readers a handy 10% discount on all their services. Visit www.compeatnutrition.com for more info and simply type in AusTriMag10 at checkout (Valid from the 13th – 20th of February 2017).
Text and Image: Alicia Edge, Advanced Sports Dietitian & Accredited Practising Dietitian/Compeat Nutrition