Breakfast Recipe – Chia Coconut Pudding

A sweet coconut breakfast that is simple, fast and perfect for an on-the-go breakfast between training and work.

Prep Time: 5mins

Cook Time: N/A

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 3-4

Dietary:

Gluten Free, Low Fodmap, Low Lactose Option Available, Vegetarian, Vegan Option Available

Per serve (4): 18g of Protein 13g of Carbs 30g of Fat 10g Fibre



Ingredients:

½ cup (50g) shredded coconut

½ cup (80g) chia seeds

1 ½ cups coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1 cup coconut water (or pineapple juice works well)

1 tsp vanilla extract (or vanilla essence)

40g Vanilla Protein Powder

1 tbsp of Maple Syrup

Pinch of salt, to taste

1 cup (245g) Greek yoghurt (or dairy free alternative)

2 cups of Berries (fresh or frozen), to serve

Method:

In a medium sized bowl add coconut, chia, coconut milk, coconut water, vanilla, protein powder, syrup and salt Mix until well combined Separate mixture into 4 jars or containers Place in the refrigerator and allow to soak for at least 2 hours (preferably overnight) Serve topped with Greek (or Coconut Yoghurt) & Berries

To celebrate all things nutrition for Australia’s Healthy Weight Week, Compeat Nutrition is offering Australian Triathlete Magazine readers a handy 10% discount on all their services. Visit www.compeatnutrition.com for more info and simply type in AusTriMag10 at checkout (Valid from the 13th – 20th of February 2017).

Text and Image: Alicia Edge, Advanced Sports Dietitian & Accredited Practising Dietitian/Compeat Nutrition

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter