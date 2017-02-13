Breakfast Recipe – Chia Coconut Pudding

A sweet coconut breakfast that is simple, fast and perfect for an on-the-go breakfast between training and work.

Prep Time: 5mins

Cook Time: N/A

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 3-4

coconut-chia-pudding-021 copy

Dietary:

  • Gluten Free, Low Fodmap, Low Lactose Option Available, Vegetarian, Vegan Option Available
  • Per serve (4):
    • 18g of Protein
    • 13g of Carbs
    • 30g of Fat
    • 10g Fibre

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (50g) shredded coconut
  • ½ cup (80g) chia seeds
  • 1 ½ cups coconut milk (or milk of choice)
  • 1 cup coconut water (or pineapple juice works well)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract (or vanilla essence)
  • 40g Vanilla Protein Powder
  • 1 tbsp of Maple Syrup
  • Pinch of salt, to taste
  • 1 cup (245g) Greek yoghurt (or dairy free alternative)
  • 2 cups of Berries (fresh or frozen), to serve

Method:

  1. In a medium sized bowl add coconut, chia, coconut milk, coconut water, vanilla, protein powder, syrup and salt
  2. Mix until well combined
  3. Separate mixture into 4 jars or containers
  4. Place in the refrigerator and allow to soak for at least 2 hours (preferably overnight)
  5. Serve topped with Greek (or Coconut Yoghurt) & Berries

 

To celebrate all things nutrition for Australia’s Healthy Weight Week, Compeat Nutrition is offering Australian Triathlete Magazine readers a handy 10% discount on all their services. Visit www.compeatnutrition.com for more info and simply type in AusTriMag10 at checkout (Valid from the 13th – 20th of February 2017). 

 

Text and Image: Alicia Edge, Advanced Sports Dietitian & Accredited Practising Dietitian/Compeat Nutrition 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alicia Edge

Alicia is an Advanced Sports Dietitian with an online sports nutrition business, Compeat Nutrition. She is also a mum and triathlete, so advice extends beyond the basics and is instead focused on providing effective and achievable nutrition for both training and racing.

