Bozzone, Croneborg take on Mexico & Malaysia

There is still plenty of racing left for this year, with Terenzo Bozzone and Fredrik Croneborg leading the charge this weekend for Bahrain Endurance 13. Bozzone will be lining up for Ironman 70.3 Los Cabos, while Croneborg seeks to defend his crown at Ironman Malaysia.

After placing a career-high sixth place at the Ironman World Championship last month, Bozzone has been building on his fitness to tackle one final block of racing before the festive season. Ironman 70.3 Los Cabos kicks off a whirlwind month of racing which also includes a tilt at the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship in Bahrain and a title defense at Ironman Western Australia.

The Kiwi says, “My body actually bounced back after Kona very well. My fitness seems to have taken a big step up, weight has come down another kilogram or two and mentally I am driven to bring out my Inner Ninja for the next four weeks and make them count.

“I love racing in Mexico. It should be a challenging course with some tough competition and hot weather to mix things up a little. It will also be a bit of a test to see if I have recovered properly and am in shape.”

Croneborg has been quietly preparing for his Ironman Malaysia title defense, taking the win at Challenge Kanchanaburi just a few weeks ago and the runner-up position at Challenge Iskandar Puteri in September.

Aside from winning last year, the Swede has also had two silver finishes to his name at this race. He knows the course and its challenges quite well. Croneborg says, “To defend my Ironman Malaysia title from last year has been one of my main goals for this year. I feel my preparation has gone well and I feel ready to give it a try this weekend.”