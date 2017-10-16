Blueberry Coconut Smoothie

A lower carb breakfast alternative for rest days, or a great recovery option if planning to sleep low post session.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: n/a

Difficulty: Easy

This is our go-to breakfast option as we run out the door to work on a lower training day. It is filled with a load of good stuff but doesn’t hit you with a big carbohydrate load when your muscles don’t need it. The best thing about this is that it is super quick and cheap to make – you just need a powerful blender of some description to help you out.

The coconut milk is so tasty in this, and the combination of fats and proteins make it extremely satisfying. So much so, you will find that this can keep you going throughout most of the morning. We also love adding baby spinach. Adding greens to smoothies is a great way to sneak in a veggie serve without actually noticing it. The flavours of everything else in the smoothie disguise the taste perfectly! The blueberries then pack a beautiful, immune system boosting, antioxidant punch for an all-round smoothie option that ticks all the boxes.

Depending on your tastes, you can absolutely still add some maple syrup and/or banana while still keeping it relatively lower carbohydrate. I love the addition of these, as they really boost the flavour and texture even more.

As we chatted about in our article, sleeping low can be an effective adaptation strategy after some training sessions. If you are after something to nourish and satisfy post-session – this has to be your choice! It is just so easy!

Enjoy!

Ingredients

150-200mL of canned Coconut Milk (full fat)

2tbsp of Ricotta

One scoop of Vanilla Protein Powder

100g of Frozen Blueberries

1 tbsp of Chia Seeds or LSA

Handful of Baby Spinach

Optional: 1 tsp of Maple Syrup

Optional: 1/2 a banana (frozen)

Method

Place all ingredients in a powerful blender on high and blend for two minutes until smooth and creamy.