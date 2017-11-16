Bike Handling Skills for the Triathlon

The good old five “P’s” applies here – Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance. It’s lots of practice and taking the time to rehearse these skills that are part of riding and racing that we all must learn to do. Taking bottles and food from aid stations, being able to look behind and keep a straight line, especially on aero bars, cornering and descending – this makes up the package that we, as triathletes, must become competent in, to be safe road users when training solo or in packs, and of course on race day.

Triathlete age groupers as compared to roadies, due to the nature of the sport, generally don’t spend a lot of time on skill development. Non-drafting races and triathlon race day bike courses usually don’t require a high level of technical skill as per doing a cycle crit race. A lot of triathletes also train alone and even shun group rides preaching they need to do it on their own as this is how it is on race day. This, of course, is true in part – as an age group triathlete, race day is non-drafting – you can’t ride in a pack, side-by-side or directly behind drafting in a group.

This does not mean though, that working a group ride in, regularly (not every ride) cannot also have some benefits in, not only bike skills, but also fitness fine-tuning. Better bike handling will improve your cycling and your transitions. In training and racing, you’ll be safer on the bike, and this will make you more confident in both training and racing.

The most basic bike skill is balance. Eating and drinking on the bike, holding a line while riding and looking behind the bike without swerving are all balance skills.

Little exercises you can do on safe, flat stretches – riding solo initially or with club mates in a single pace line at an easy pace – include practising changing between aero bars to top of bars to drops, along with eating and drinking. Reach for and replace the bottle without looking for it. Keep your eyes fixed ahead and aim to keep riding a straight line by staying just on or to slightly to the right of the shoulder of the road or bike lane if one is available. All of this helps your balance.

Another tip for beginners is when coming to traffic lights practice downshifting to easier gears before slowing or stopping, so the bike is not in too hard a gear when you get going again.

At our Noosa Tri Camps, where we also run an all women’s camp, we get the campers to do a simple balance drill. Getting a group of riders together on some flat terrain with nicely mown grass, mark out a large square with a set of cones. In an easy gear, we play a game where the last person to get to the other side of the square ‘wins’. The idea is to weave through the cones and go at a slow speed in easy gears so the slower you go, the more you need to balance. This exercise develops balance, bike control, and confidence in riding close to others. Not being able to take corners at speed can be a hazard to yourself and others around you, in training or racing, not to mention the loss of time and energy.

Once you’re into a corner, you’re there, and even though you can change your direction a little, it is quite limited to do so once you’re committed. You need to set yourself up before a corner and look to lean the bike and body. Always bring the inside pedal up in a corner, driving the weight through the outside leg. You also need to look ahead of yourself – beyond the turn and the line you want to take as you’re going through the turn. Judge your speed before you enter your turn and make any adjustments before you start turning the bike. Braking in a turn is not something you should do. All these are components to good cornering.

Another skill session, which is worthwhile in an empty parking lot, is that of practising cornering drills. A basic cornering drill is where the rider rides between two cones set 15-20 metres or so apart – around one in one direction then come back and turn the opposite. Do this several times until you get used to it. Move onto a slalom course after this, with a row of 12-15 cones spaced about 3-4 meters apart to start with. As you get better weaving in and out, bring the cones closer together – riders weave through the cones, progressively faster and faster. Make sure you practice the drills in both directions and get very comfortable with each drill before doing downhill practice runs. It’s ideal to start with a not-so-technical 3-4 percent downhill grade – we are lucky in Noosa to have the 3 kilometre Noosa Triathlon climbing section of the bike leg that is great for downhill practice in training to master descending on a road that is closed to vehicular traffic.

Bunch riding is another skill that all triathletes need to develop. All the skills mentioned above – balance, taking corners, holding a line, holding and descending – are skills you need to be able to do while riding in a pack. Being able to ride with a group allows you to train with others, which is more enjoyable and often makes you push harder than you would on your own. So, even if you still do 90% of your rides solo or on an indoor trainer, there will be times you simply cannot avoid riding in a pack, with club mates at an event pre-race such as a training camp for example.

A lot of it is common sense – knowing the general etiquette, calling out hazards, making your intentions known, taking your turn out the front and so on. Some bunch rides do not allow TT bikes, or certainly, you’ll find they don’t allow you as triathletes to be on your aero bars while sitting in, which is very dangerous being away from your brakes and making response times slow to get to them. Also, when taking a turn at the front of a group after you have been sitting in, you need to keep the pace going consistently rather than getting to the front and suddenly accelerating and ‘smashing it’. This is because your speed will play havoc with the rest of the group and the ‘elastic band’ will stretch and as this ‘ripple effect’ goes further down the back of the bunch it becomes more difficult for riders at the rear. You should also ride in a smooth, straight line and as with all bunch riding, you need to communicate with those riding around you.

Doing regular skills for those new to the sport or those that are not confident should be done regularly until that aspect starts to flow and you can apply it out on the road.

Like many aspects of becoming better on the bike, it is the time overall that will make you a better handler, and it is more time in the saddle, but in time it will make a positive difference and really help you to enjoy your riding overall.