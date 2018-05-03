The BETTY X LINSEY Capsule is a very limited run of cycle jerseys and bibs to bring Linsey’s #kitgame to you!

Betty wanted a kit that replicated Linsey’s design for the spring 2018 race season. Betty designed Linsey’s first-ever cycling kit when she was just getting started in triathlon. Fast-forward 10 years, six IRONMAN victories and an IRONMAN American Record and now Betty is launching their first collab. Linsey believes that happiness comes from following your heart and doing what you love, and pushing your passion. While the colours reflect those of her bike sponsor, Trek, Betty are stoked they now have a red kit in the mix. We hope you love this combo as much as we do.

Text and image: Betty Designs