Benefits of attending a triathlon training camp

Training camps aren’t new to the triathlon world. They have grown in popularity over recent years, and almost every triathlon club, squad or training group hold two to three camps a year to provide athletes with a spike in training as they lead into specific phases of the season. There are also an increased number of specialist facilities and training centres, such as Thanyapura, Phuket that are designed specifically for holding and running training camps. There are lots of options for athletes to gain the benefits of attending a training camp.

Before you jump in and sign up for a camp, I’ve put together a list of the different types of training camps on offer, the benefits of attending training camps, and what to look for so you can ensure you get your best return on investment – both from your time and money.

What are Triathlon Training Camps?

Triathlon training camps provide athletes with a dedicated and specific time to focus all their energy on training, learning and recovering, without the distractions of day-to-day life. Many training centres/triathlon clubs market this as a way of experiencing the ‘pro’ life – essentially, not having to think about anything other than what time you have to be ready for your next session, what to wear, what to eat and how much recovery you can get in-between sessions. Sounds pretty good, right? What can differ though is the quality, the quantity and the benefits you can get from training camps. With camps ranging anywhere from $150-200 for two to three days, up to $1500+ for five to six days, there’s big variance and variety on offer. So, it’s important for an athlete to understand not only the benefits of attending training camps but also what value for money you are receiving.

Types of Triathlon Training Camps:

Off-season training camps – focus on building base fitness, volume and strength. These include volume based sessions, often in hilly locations for strength and endurance.

Pre-season Training Camps – typically timed from four to eight weeks out from the start of the season or a key race, these camps are designed specifically to fine-tune athletes and give a final spike in training. Typically, sessions are more race specific, i.e., time-trials, pace and speed work, runs off the bike and open water swimming skills.

In-season Training Camps – focus on race-specific sessions, focusing and challenging athletes as they build through their race season. These are excellent for spikes mid-season when athletes can find themselves in a little rut.

Altitude Training Camps – you often see these over the summer break when the weather in alpine regions is favourable for summer sports training. The focus of these camps can differ, but generally, you will see time spent at altitude and long, strength-endurance sessions of hilly and challenging terrain.

Destination Training Camps – often chosen during a winter period to attend a location that’s warm and sunny. Think Queensland for those who live in colder climates, or how does Thailand sound in the middle of winter?

What you can gain from a training camp:

There are so many benefits for attending training camps aside from the physical training itself, including:

Training With Like-Minded People

When you put a group of like-minded people together, they bring the best out in each other, and camps are fantastic for this!

The Training Benefit

A training camp allows you to simply focus on training and recovery, leaving your regular routine behind for a few days, and train with no distractions.

You will gain the benefits of a big spike in training load (training overload) a few weeks after you return from the camp as long, as you look after your recovery during and after the camp.

Challenging and Empowering

Camps are a great way to push you both mentally and physically, and provide an environment that is encouraging and supportive. You will walk away with greater confidence, a positive mindset and increased motivation after achieving levels of training you didn’t think were possible!

A Learning Experience

A training camp is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about all areas of triathlon. You will often find you learn something about yourself as an athlete and as a person also – there’s nothing like climbing a mountain or finishing a long ride that’s bigger or longer than you have done before.

What to expect at a training camp

This is where camps can differ widely.

In general, like most things in life, the more you pay, the more you get. But that’s not always necessarily the case. So, it’s worthwhile doing your research and due diligence to understand what it is you are going to receive at the camp and that these meet your expectations.

What to look for in a camp:

1. The Coach/s

If you are attending a training camp that isn’t with your own coach, I recommend doing some research into the coaches/coaching group running the camp. Find out what coaches will be on hand, what experience they have running camps, their coaching style and philosophy to ensure it matches with what you are looking for. Find out what the coach to athlete ratio is, as this can impact the amount of time you get to spend with coaches. A good number is around 1:8/10 – one couch to eight to 10 athletes.

It is also important to understand the expectation of the amount of ‘coaching’ that will take place at the camp. Some camps have coaches on hand but lead sessions rather than coach (i.e., don’t provide technique feedback, etc.). So, it is important to understand this and know whether this meets your level of expectation and what you want to gain from the training camp.

2. The Itinerary and Timing

What does the camp itinerary look like? Does it challenge you and focus on areas you need? How much time is spent training? What is the volume of training in each discipline (along with the quality), and the recovery/downtime between sessions? It is important to remember, though, that most camps don’t have a lot of ‘down time’, so don’t expect loads of free time between sessions to head out for coffees and long naps!

Also, ensure the timing of the camp works with your key race/s and the type of sessions specific to the time of year for you. You may find a great camp, with the perfect coaches but if the timing is wrong, then it could mess up your training build. Remember: it’s not just what you do during the camp, but how you recover, adapt and grow afterwards where the gains are also made.

3. The Location and Weather

Is the location appealing to you? How far is it to travel to? What costs are associated with the travel? What do you have access to when you arrive? (i.e., shops, cafes, public transport if you have to fly in, etc.) I also suggest checking what the weather is generally like at the time of year it is being held. Weather can play a big part on how much you enjoy a training camp!

4. The Level/Ability

What level/ability is the camp catering to? Will there be other athletes of similar ability attending? How many athletes will be at the camp, and what type? A big part of camp is the camaraderie and support from fellow athletes, so this is an important one.

Also, find out if there is flexibility around the itinerary if it doesn’t quite match your ability/skill/confidence level. Most coaches will adapt a camp to suit the needs of the athletes attending, but it’s always important to ask first!

5. The Philosophy

What is the coaching/training philosophy of the coaches/coaching group? What coaching methods/principles do they go by? A lot of the time this may not be clear, so ask the question. Also, find out what nutritional principles they go by if this is important to you. Ensuring you find the right coaching fit is important, so do your research and ask questions, and make sure you are comfortable with these.

6. Learning and Education

Every training camp can be different in what it offers – not only on the training front but also in terms of education and learning. Personally, I believe the more you pay for a camp, the more education and learning you should be able to take away from it. So, find out how much you will learn as opposed to simply getting out there and training. There are some fantastic camps with great guest speakers covering all topics, such as nutrition for training and racing, physiology, psychology, recovery methods, mobility and activation techniques, swim, bike, run technique development – the list is endless. There is so much to learn about the sport that I highly recommend finding a camp that has a good mix of training, and learning and education.

Further questions to ask/find out:

So, all this sounds fantastic to you, and you want to go out and lock yourself into the next training camp that comes up? If so, awesome because camps are an amazing experience! But here are a few final questions to ask, to make sure you find the right camp just for you.

What else is included in the package price? Is food included or do you have to bring your own?

If food is included, what and how much? This can be particularly important if you have any food sensitivities or intolerances, or if you follow a particular nutrition plan/guideline. Expect at most camps the food to be carb-based – so if this is not part of your nutrition philosophy ask more questions or seek alternatives.

Is accommodation provided? Most camps do arrange the accommodation to make it simple, but some don’t. So ensure you find this out.

If accommodation is provided, what type is it? Shared houses? Apartment style? Lodges? Bunk rooms? This may or may not influence your decision, but it’s good to know whether you expect to get a double bed with ensuite, or sleeping bunkroom style with four other athletes. Accommodation is a big cost factor in the overall camp price. So, the more luxurious the accommodation, the higher the price point of the camp.

Are there any additional costs? Sometimes there are hidden additional costs to the camp so ask to find out if there are any – such as pool access, dinner outings, etc. It all forms the overall cost of your camp experience.

