Bendigo goes for GOLD with exciting new trail run festival

In2Adventure have announced the launch of what is described as a trail run festival that is set to challenge and inspire Australia’s trail running fraternity hosted in Victoria’s historic goldfields region.

The Bendigo Trail Run Festival, will be hosted in conjunction with TreX, Australia’s national cross triathlon series which includes seven events across the nation. The Victorian round of the series will play host to the Victorian state cross triathlon championships and the aquathlon world championship qualifier.

The event is hosted by In2Adventure, the team who brought the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to Australia in 2016 and have been hosting specialist off road and adventure events throughout Australia for over ten years. Race Director Simon Lazenby sees the launch of this new trail run festival in Bendigo as “a significant and exciting addition to an action-packed calendar of off road trail events in 2017/18.”

Bendigo is a vibrant contemporary regional centre, boasting beautiful streets created from one of the world’s greatest gold rushes, however, the town also has a few more hidden treasures which the Bendigo Trail Run Festival is set to showcase.

Crusoe Reservoir and Bendigo Regional Park are not only idyllic locations for an expansive open water swim alongside thrilling mountain bike trails, but it also offers up an eclectic mix of trails and terrain set to delight Australia’s trail running fraternity.

Proudly supported by the City of Greater Bendigo Council, the Bendigo Trail Run Festival will take place on Sunday 26th November following the TreX Cross Triathlon Festival on Saturday 25th. It offers a selection of courses including half marathon, 11k and 5k distances along with a free Kids Mud Rats run.

The course will also hold some special experiences for athletes as Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us,

“Bendigo is often seen as a contemporary regional centre, however, what most people don’t realise is that it is a real hidden treasure when it comes to action packed activities such as open water swimming, mountain biking and trail running. The launch of the Bendigo Trail Running Festival has been on the cards ever since we discovered this spectacular area a few years ago.

She went on to add,

The team at Crusoe Reservoir have really supported us in creating a true ‘Off Road’ experience for our trail running fraternity with a course that includes bushland trails, undulating cross country terrain, rocky gullies, challenging climbs and descents, scenic vistas and historic water courses.

The feedback from our TreX athletes after experiencing the new trail run course last season was that it was one of the best in the series due to its true off road nature, so we look forward to showcasing this to a dedicated trail runners.”

The Bendigo Trail Run Festival is launched off the back of the highly successful Tomaree Trail Run Festival launched earlier this month in Port Stephens to rave reviews and the weekend schedule will offer the same wide range of events for all ages and abilities including the trail run half marathon, 11k, 6k and Kids Mud Rats along with the Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids triathlon events plus a duathlon and aquabike and Aquathlon festival on Saturday afternoon.

