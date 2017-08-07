Behind The Brand: Cannibal Clothing

Cannibal has been a bona fide Australian brand since the mid-1980s and has garnered a formidable following in its time. Manveen Maan gets the lowdown from founder Glenn Forbes on how his brand has come to be what it is today.

How did the idea for Cannibal come about? When & how did the brand come together?

We started out way back in 1985. There was a famous athlete at the time, Scott Tinley, who was called the Pac-Man because of his ability to chase down people in front of him, just like the game in the 80’s. That gave me the idea that we should call ourselves Team Cannibal, as being behind after the swim leg, we had to “consume” everyone in front of us – hence the name Cannibal.

Why was there a need to come up with custom cycling, triathlon and swimwear apparel? Were you the only brand doing this when you first started out?

At the time, there were just a few cycling brands doing custom made apparel, so we were one of the first brands offering custom printing on made up garments. Our main business was in the BRW triathlon days. Shops would order on a Monday and get delivered by Friday, so we were very efficient right from the start.

You currently have an online store and retail in your HQ in Tweed Heads – was it a conscious decision not to branch out into national retail spaces?

We were in most retail cycling and triathlon focused shops, in the beginning. However, the introduction of the Internet and online shopping has changed the way people purchase and consume products. Shops have suffered from this particular style of shopping. I personally don’t like this as the companies that are based overseas only sell the products – they don’t pay any tax or duty on their products or employ Australians.

What makes Cannibal stand out from the rest of its competitors?

I think we are the only one left producing triathlon and cycling apparel solely in Australia. We do use Italian materials, and we print fluro colours, which is something no one has mastered except for Cannibal. We are a unique brand, with great products that last, along with amazing colours.

You are very proud of being Australian manufactured – how important was it in the early days and why does it continue to be important to your business to remain Australian made?

This is an easy answer. We all need to remember where we come from really.

We are not all high-tech individuals or world champions in our chosen fields, but we are passionate and that is what is most important to us.

What goes into the making of say a Cannibal tri suit – what is the process?

It is quite an interesting one. We start off with a design. This can be a tri suit or cycling kit. There are the general changes made in consultation with the client or club, over e-mail or phone, to achieve the best result. Once the design is approved we then go about separating the files required for each style to fit our printing templates. From there we do a colour match followed by a strike-off to check everything is right. We then go about printing the design. From here we cut to order using our Auto Cutting Machine.

The next process is heat pressing the cut garment pieces. Then we include all the accessories required and now the pieces are seen together. Once finished with the manufacturing we do a quality check to make sure the garment will not fail, plus everything is correct in design and colours. Then we ship to the client. There is no short cut manufacturing in Australia.

What are your own favourites from the Cannibal collection?

My personal favourite would be the Cannibal Man print as it symbolises who we are. The new Aero Jersey shows that we are world class.

What has been the biggest challenge(s) and highlights thus far?

The biggest challenge for us right now is the digital world. The reality is that anyone can use a digital printer. Along with being compared with Asian-made products when people are constantly looking for custom-made products – it shouldn’t always be about price. Plus the ever-changing world of the online retail industry is a challenge as well.

The biggest highlights thus far have been watching Australian triathletes succeed on the world stage. We all should be very proud of our sport and these talented individuals. Oh, and producing the triathlon uniforms for the world championships!

When you’re looking for Cannibal ambassadors, what qualities would they embody?

Cannibal ambassadors would have good people skills, a great social media following, and of course having athletic ability is a factor.

How many products are there today? Are there plans for further expansion?

We currently offer cycling kits, triathlon racing kits and swimwear in about 50-60 different styles. We are growing the swimwear line, as this has been a particular passion of ours. Our products last in the pool. It does take time for athletes to see new products but we like to make sure we offer something different to other companies – mainly because we are made in Australia.

Do you think the huge sporting culture in Australia has played a part in your development?

That is a possibility, but I honestly think that not giving in has played an even bigger part. Similar to when you are racing, you should never give in, at any point. It also really annoys doubters so that makes winning all the better!

If you could describe Cannibal in three words, what would they be?

I would say quality, reliable and appealing describes us perfectly.

Where do you see Cannibal in ten years’ time?

I see it being a strong online brand, selling more Cannibal products each year, plus keeping the custom division ticking along. We would also like to continue cementing our presence at expos, as this is our frontline to hear what people love

about Cannibal.

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter