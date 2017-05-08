Alistair Brownlee and Holly Lawrence claim victories at the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George

Alistair Brownlee (GBR) and Holly Lawrence (GBR) battled an impressive professional field of athletes to capture titles at the IRONMAN® 70.3® North American Pro Championship St. George triathlon on the weekend. Making his IRONMAN 70.3 debut, two-time Olympic gold medalist and ITU World Champion, Brownlee set a new course record with a finish time of 3:41:58. Lawrence, fresh off her win at the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, earned her second victory of the year with a time of 4:12:07.

Top Five professional men’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH



1. Alistair Brownlee GBR 00:23:18 02:01:39 01:14:49 03:41:58

2. Lionel Sanders CAN 00:26:25 02:01:24 01:12:19 03:42:31

3. Sebastian Kienle DEU 00:25:23 02:01:53 01:16:10 03:46:20

4. Tim Don GBR 00:23:57 02:05:27 01:16:42 03:48:26

5. Ben Kanute USA 00:23:16 02:06:47 01:18:11 03:50:29

Top Five professional women’s results:



SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH



1. Holly Lawrence GBR 00:24:56 02:17:46 01:26:58 04:12:07

2. Jeanni Seymour ZAF 00:25:03 02:25:00 01:22:37 04:15:12

3. Ellie Salthouse AUS 00:24:59 02:25:41 01:28:25 04:22:25

4. Rachel Joyce GBR 00:27:18 02:26:16 01:28:50 04:25:46

5. Lesley Smith USA 00:27:40 02:33:54 01:22:52 04:27:44

The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George saw more than 2,100 athletes representing 31 countries and 43 states start the race. Competitors ranged in age from 18–77 years old. One of more than 100 events in the global IRONMAN 70.3 Series, the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George triathlon led athletes along a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run on a course that utilized the beautiful city and surrounding landscape of St. George. Athletes began their day with a single-loop swim in the protected waters of Sand Hollow Reservoir. Once out of the water, participants embarked upon a single-loop bike course through the towns of Hurricane, Washington and St. George before proceeding up Snow Canyon parkway and through the picturesque Snow Canyon State Park. The single-loop run course wound through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve and offered amazing views of St. George while running along the bluff before returning to the finish line on Main Street in the heart of downtown. Offering a total professional prize purse of $100,000, the race also awarded a total of 75 age-group qualifying slots for the 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, which will take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The championship race will be a two-day event with the professional and age-group women racing on Saturday, September 9 and the professional and age-group men racing on Sunday, September 10.

Text: IRONMAN

Images: Donald Miralle/IRONMAN