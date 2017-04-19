Adelaide Pair’s Amazing Ironman Australia Warm Up

While most Ironman competitors heading to Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie on 7 May 2017, will be flying up, or driving into town and resting up in the lead up to the big day, spare a thought for Wade Burns and, his partner in crime, Andrew Attwell-Gill who have decided on a totally different preparation.

Having recently completed Ironman New Zealand in brutal conditions, the Adelaide based Iron “duo” returned home to prepare for part two of their quest to complete four Ironman races in 2017. Nothing too unusual about that but the twist is that their warm up for Ironman Australia will be a solid 15 day, 2700+ km ride from Adelaide to Port Macquarie, via Melbourne and Sydney they are calling ‘The Ride 2K17’.

On 21 April, Wade, Andrew and a group of support riders will leave Adelaide and commence the monster ride to raise valuable funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Pancare Foundation, respectively. They aim to increase awareness of the struggle many women and their families face while fighting cancer.

Wade, a SAPOL Chief Inspector, former member of the South Australia Police tactical response group, and co-founder and owner of TITAN Performance Group, is no stranger to Ironman racing or creating his own ‘self styled’ endurance events, having previously ridden from Adelaide to Melbourne to raise money for CanTeen and then run a marathon. Andrew, a 10 times Ironman finisher, is also very familiar with the challenging world of endurance racing. He also has previously raised money for the “W.J. Christie Centre – Special Needs School” in Mildura having run in relay style from Adelaide to Mildura, and Melbourne to Mildura in consecutive years.

“Having worked in a police tactical group for some time where physical fitness training and arduous tasks are part of the daily routine, I was promoted and left this environment. I needed a new challenge and my wife suggested tackling a triathlon. Having not ridden a bike since I was a kid riding a BMX, I went and bought a roadie and completed Victor Harbour Olympic Distance triathlon. I then stepped up to Canberra 70.3 and not long after Ironman Cairns, as my first full Ironman where I completed in a time of 9:55. I was hooked.”

Wade and Andrew said the motivation for ‘2K17’ is a desire to help others and do things that extend their own boundaries and limits for the benefit of others.

“Ultimately the goal is to raise funds and awareness to support those fighting cancer. We want to achieve something that is far bigger than us, bigger than any individual, and something that we think we should all strive for. We want to do something that supports those that are currently in a less fortunate position than ourselves, those battling cancer. Finishing The Ride 2K17 and completing four Ironman events in the year are all personal milestones and achievements, however they are simply a mechanism and platform. The goal is to leverage this personal challenge to collectively raise $50,000 by the end of 2017.”

“My mother-in-law, Necia Simmons was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and this ride is in honor of her fighting the disease and all the other women out there fighting the same battle. This ride and challenge is going to be tough, but it’s nothing compared to the pain associated with cancer,” Wade said.

Andrew has a similar reason having lost his father to pancreatic cancer and recently his mother-in-law Maggie and cousin Kelly having battled and beat bowel cancer.

Wade and close friend Andrew are doing four Ironman events in 2017, but they believe the biggest challenge for them is going to be backing up for Ironman Australia after ‘The Ride 2K17’.

“We will be riding our bikes riding from Adelaide along the coast via Melbourne and Sydney to get to the start line of Ironman Australia, all within 15 days. That is more than 2700 plus kilometres, and includes 23,000 plus metres of climbing. We will be resting our heads in various caravan parks and hotels and enjoying the milestones of reaching Melbourne and Sydney where some riders will depart and others will join the ride group. The support shown by local businesses is something we are so grateful for.”

“Along the way we are reaching out to local triathlon and cycling clubs, community groups and regional media outlets to support ‘The Ride 2K17’ in any way they can. Donations of all sizes are sincerely and humbly appreciated. I am sure we all personally know, or know of someone impacted by cancer and every cent makes a difference.”

Wade said the most arduous day of ‘The Ride 2K17’ is midway through the 15 day journey where they will ride near on 220km’s with 3000 plus metres of climbing, having already had seven solid days in the saddle.

“Wind, rain, altitude, road surface and fatigue will need to be managed on a daily basis, knowing full well that when I arrive in Port Macquarie I will need to mentally prepare for an Ironman two days later. Most people will be tapering, as we are banging out 2700 plus kilometres on the bike, so this is not the most traditional Ironman preparation. Some people might even say it is madness,” he declared.

