2XU secures deal with Swiss powerhouse Daniela Ryf

Female IRONMAN record holder Daniela Ryf is the latest athlete to join the 2XU family after signing a new sponsorship agreement with the world’s leading high performance compression brand.

In a three-year deal the world’s No.1 female triathlete will train, compete and recover in 2XU, wearing the world-leading compression and triathlon range including cycle kit and wetsuits.

Ryf dominated the IRONMAN World Championship in 2016, defending her 2015 title to cross the finish line with a new course record time of 8:46:46.

Ryf’s most recent win came last month at the IRONMAN 70.3 in Dubai, defending her 2016 title for a back-to-back victory.

Paul Higgins, Chief Executive Officer at 2XU, is pleased to see the world’s best long distance female triathlete choose the world’s best compression brand to enhance her performance and recovery.

“It’s wonderful to have Daniela represent 2XU on the world stage and I’m delighted to welcome her to the 2XU family,” Higgins said.

“To have world class athletes place trust in our garments is wonderful but something that we will never take for granted. Our commitment to Daniela is to ensure she has the ultimate products to train, race and recover; we will continually strive to multiply her human performance.”

Ryf, who represented Switzerland in triathlon at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, is equally pleased with her new relationship with 2XU.

“I am very exited to work with 2XU over the next three years, they offer great products for triathlon racing. I have been wearing their suit for the last 12 months and I’m surprised at how fast it is. To have the chance to work with a company on a product is very helpful for the athlete and I’m looking forward to working closely with 2XU,” Ryf said.

Ryf’s first official race wearing 2XU will be the IRONMAN African Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa on 2 April 2017.

Ryf’s sponsorship announcement with 2XU comes off the back of a number of contract renewals, including New Zealand’s Terenzo Bozzone and Australia’s Craig Alexander who have both recently re-signed with 2XU.

Further to this, Anja Beranek, who finished fourth at Kona in 2016, has renewed her sponsorship with 2XU for another two years, which will see the German continue to train, compete and recover in 2XU.

2XU is at the forefront of global sports compression wear and is a market leader in converting scientific, independent, evidence-based research into the world’s best performance enhancing compression garments.

2XU compression takes athletes beyond what they thought possible and enables them to train smarter, recover faster and perform better thanks to a unique fabric combination that is light, flexible, powerful and durable.

Trusted by some of the world’s finest athletes and teams, 2XU has grown to become one of the world’s most technical sporting apparel brands and is the official compression partner of the Australian Institute of Sport and the Australian Football League.

Now present in 71 countries around the world, 2XU has graced the bodies of multiple world champion athletes across numerous sports worldwide, including running, triathlon, cycling, basketball, netball, skiing, soccer, rugby and football (NFL).

Text and image: Bronwyn Slatter/2XU