2XU ACTIVE TRISUIT

The 2XU Active Trisuit is part of the 2XU ACTIVE range of products, created with core fabrics to provide the ultimate comfort for almost any activity.

Featuring performance fabrics and technologies, the Active triathlon collection is the best in its class.

The Active Trisuit utilises SBR SKIN LITE and SBR SKIN technologies for flexibility and comfort, while HI FIL MESH provides moisture management and breathability properties to enhance performance.

Product Details:

Built for performance, the 2XU Active Trisuit keeps you cool during training

and on race day, and provides strong muscle support.

Garment Features:

SBR SKIN LITE and SBR SKIN technologies provide moisture management and support, while HI FIL MESH ensures breathability.

Easily accessible rear pockets to hold essential hydration gels.

Y elastic gripper with low profile silicone.

Low profile Speedline Chamois is integrated into an inner leg gusset for support and comfort without irritations or chafing.

Semi-auto lock zip.

Fabric Benefits:

Front and Back Panels –

SBR SKIN LITE – Combining low gauge 50D elastane with high filament nylon yarn, 2XU’s SBR SKIN LITE is engineered for lightweight performance through high heat conditions. With outstanding moisture management and breathability, this intelligent fabric will keep the wearer’s body temperature as cool as possible for maximum comfort through movement.

Lower Body – SBR SKIN – Powerful 70D elastane for muscle support and enhanced performance. Excellent stretch and recovery memory to move with the body.

– Powerful 70D elastane for muscle support and enhanced performance. Excellent stretch and recovery memory to move with the body. Mesh Panels – HI FIL MESH

Utilising high filament technology,

2XU has engineered a performance fabric to maximise moisture management. Cross channelled yarns wick vapour from the inner to outer layers to keep the wearer as dry and comfortable as possible, while a mesh structure promises breathability.

SPEEDLINE CHAMOIS – Quick drying and low profile, this impressive 2XU chamois is designed for essential moisture management and support in the saddle, while remaining incredibly lightweight and discreet for the run.

Fabric Information:

Size Range:

Men’s: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Women’s: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL

